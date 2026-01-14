U.S. President Donald Trump called on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to make a "substantial" cut in interest rates, praising the performance of the U.S. economy under his administration.



Trump said, "The private sector is growing by more than 5% thanks to the largest business investments we have ever seen, perhaps in history, and all smart investors know that the most prosperous economy in the world is the U.S. economy, so it is time to invest here."



Manufacturing Renaissance



He added in a post on the Truth Social platform: "Under my administration, the economy is witnessing a renaissance in the manufacturing sector and rising household incomes, both of which support GDP gains we haven't seen in decades."



In a separate post, Trump described the recent inflation data as "fantastic and low," which he believes justifies a significant cut in interest rates after what he called a "big delay" on Powell's part, and he thanked himself, referring to it as the "Master of Tariffs."