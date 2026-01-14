دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي «جيروم باول» إلى إجراء خفض «جوهري» في أسعار الفائدة، مشيدًا بأداء الاقتصاد الأمريكي تحت إدارته.
وقال «ترمب»: «ينمو القطاع الخاص بأكثر من 5% بفضل أضخم استثمارات تجارية شهدناها على الإطلاق، ربما في التاريخ، ويعلم جميع المستثمرين الأذكياء أن الاقتصاد الأكثر ازدهارًا في العالم هو اقتصاد الولايات المتحدة، ولذلك حان وقت الاستثمار هنا».
نهضة التصنيع
وأضاف في منشور عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «في ظل إدارتي، يشهد الاقتصاد نهضة في قطاع التصنيع وارتفاع دخل الأسر، وهما يدعمان مكاسب الناتج المحلي الإجمالي التي لم نشهدها منذ عقود».
وفي منشور منفصل، اعتبر ترمب بيانات التضخم الأخيرة بأنها «رائعة ومنخفضة»، وهو ما يبرر، حسب رأيه، خفض أسعار الفائدة بشكل ملموس بعدما وصفه بـ«التأخير الكبير» من جانب «باول»، ووجه الشكر لنفسه ناعتًا إياها بلقب «سيد التعريفات الجمركية».
U.S. President Donald Trump called on Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell to make a "substantial" cut in interest rates, praising the performance of the U.S. economy under his administration.
Trump said, "The private sector is growing by more than 5% thanks to the largest business investments we have ever seen, perhaps in history, and all smart investors know that the most prosperous economy in the world is the U.S. economy, so it is time to invest here."
Manufacturing Renaissance
He added in a post on the Truth Social platform: "Under my administration, the economy is witnessing a renaissance in the manufacturing sector and rising household incomes, both of which support GDP gains we haven't seen in decades."
In a separate post, Trump described the recent inflation data as "fantastic and low," which he believes justifies a significant cut in interest rates after what he called a "big delay" on Powell's part, and he thanked himself, referring to it as the "Master of Tariffs."