دعا الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، رئيس مجلس الاحتياطي الفيدرالي «جيروم باول» إلى إجراء خفض «جوهري» في أسعار الفائدة، مشيدًا بأداء الاقتصاد الأمريكي تحت إدارته.


وقال «ترمب»: «ينمو القطاع الخاص بأكثر من 5% بفضل أضخم استثمارات تجارية شهدناها على الإطلاق، ربما في التاريخ، ويعلم جميع المستثمرين الأذكياء أن الاقتصاد الأكثر ازدهارًا في العالم هو اقتصاد الولايات المتحدة، ولذلك حان وقت الاستثمار هنا».


نهضة التصنيع


وأضاف في منشور عبر منصة «تروث سوشيال»: «في ظل إدارتي، يشهد الاقتصاد نهضة في قطاع التصنيع وارتفاع دخل الأسر، وهما يدعمان مكاسب الناتج المحلي الإجمالي التي لم نشهدها منذ عقود».


وفي منشور منفصل، اعتبر ترمب بيانات التضخم الأخيرة بأنها «رائعة ومنخفضة»، وهو ما يبرر، حسب رأيه، خفض أسعار الفائدة بشكل ملموس بعدما وصفه بـ«التأخير الكبير» من جانب «باول»، ووجه الشكر لنفسه ناعتًا إياها بلقب «سيد التعريفات الجمركية».