The Deputy Minister of Industry and Mineral Resources for Mining, Engineer Khalid Al-Mudaifer, revealed that Saudi Arabia is ahead of the world in the mining sector by about 5 years.



Al-Mudaifer added that Saudi Arabia, through Vision 2030, has positioned the mining sector as one of the most important sectors to enhance the national economy, even before the sector gained significant attention in countries around the world. The first strategy adopted for the Vision programs for the mining sector was in 2018.



He mentioned that the performance in the mining sector has been outstanding, with exploration increasing by about 5 times what it was before the Vision, and the number of companies engaged in exploration rising from 6 to more than 240. These companies invest, operate, explore, manufacture, and produce minerals in Saudi Arabia, noting that many projects are now in the implementation phase, particularly in the fields of gold, copper, and phosphate. This was stated during his conversation with "Al Arabiya".



He clarified that Saudi Arabia has begun collaborating with international investment banks to establish a financing gateway, which provides companies in the sector the opportunity to present their strategies and meet with financial investors.