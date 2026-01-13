كشف نائب وزير الصناعة والثروة المعدنية لشؤون التعدين المهندس خالد المديفر، أن السعودية تسبق دول العالم في قطاع التعدين بنحو 5 سنوات تقريباً.


وأضاف المديفر أن السعودية ومن خلال رؤية 2030 وضعت قطاع التعدين كأحد أهم القطاعات لتعزيز الاقتصاد الوطني، وذلك قبل أن يكون للقطاع اهتمام كبير في دول العالم، وكانت أول إستراتيجية يتم اعتمادها لبرامج الرؤية لقطاع التعدين في عام 2018.


وذكر أن الأداء في قطاع التعدين كان متميزاً، حيث زاد الاستكشاف بنحو 5 أضعاف ما كان عليه قبل الرؤية، كما ارتفع عدد الشركات التي تعمل على الاستكشاف من 6 شركات إلى أكثر من 240 شركة، وهذه الشركات تستثمر وتعمل وتستكشف وتُصنع وتنتج المعادن في السعودية، مشيراً إلى أن العديد من المشاريع بدأت الآن في التنفيذ، وذلك في مجالات الذهب والنحاس والفوسفات، جاء ذلك خلال حديثه لـ«العربية».


وأوضح أن السعودية بدأت بالتعاون مع بنوك دولية استثمارية في إنشاء بوابة التمويل، وهي توفر للشركات في القطاع عرض إستراتيجياتهم واللقاء بالمستثمرين الماليين.