أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانشيز، اليوم، إجراءات عاجلة وحاسمة لمعالجة أزمة السكن المتفاقمة في إسبانيا.


وأوضح سانشيز، خلال تدشين مشروع إسكان عام في موقع عسكري سابق بالعاصمة مدريد، حيث سيتم بناء 10.7 ألف وحدة سكنية جديدة، أنه سيتم تفعيل حزمة الإجراءات خلال الأسابيع القادمة بموجب مرسوم ملكي.


وقال: «الحكومة ستتصدى للاحتيال وسوء استخدام عقود الإيجار، وستقدم حوافز لأصحاب العقارات تفيد المستأجرين على المدى الطويل».


ووفقاً لتقديرات البنك المركزي الإسباني، يبلغ عجز المساكن في البلاد نحو 700 ألف وحدة، أي بزيادة قدرها 100 ألف وحدة عن تقديراته لعام 2024.


ولا يتطلب المرسوم الملكي، الذي يستكمل التشريعات القائمة، موافقة البرلمان ليصبح ساري المفعول.


تشديد الرقابة


ويتمثل جوهر خطة الحكومة اليسارية في تشديد الرقابة على الإيجارات السياحية والإيجارات قصيرة الأجل، التي قال سانشيز إنها شوهت أسواق الإسكان المحلية، كما تهدف هذه الإجراءات إلى منع الممارسة التعسفية المتمثلة في تحويل عقود الإيجار العادية إلى عقود إيجار مؤقتة، وستتخذ الحكومة إجراءات للحد من التجاوزات في تأجير الغرف.


في الوقت نفسه، سيحصل أصحاب العقارات الذين يمددون عقود الإيجار طويلة الأجل دون زيادة الإيجارات على إعفاء ضريبي كامل على دخل الإيجار ذي الصلة.