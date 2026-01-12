The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced today urgent and decisive measures to address the escalating housing crisis in Spain.



Sánchez explained during the inauguration of a public housing project at a former military site in the capital Madrid, where 10,700 new housing units will be built, that the package of measures will be activated in the coming weeks under a royal decree.



He said: “The government will tackle fraud and the misuse of rental contracts, and will provide incentives for property owners that benefit long-term tenants.”



According to estimates from the Spanish central bank, the housing deficit in the country is around 700,000 units, an increase of 100,000 units from its estimates for 2024.



The royal decree, which complements existing legislation, does not require parliamentary approval to come into effect.



Tightening Oversight



The essence of the leftist government's plan is to tighten oversight on tourist rentals and short-term rentals, which Sánchez said have distorted local housing markets. These measures also aim to prevent the arbitrary practice of converting regular rental contracts into temporary rental agreements, and the government will take action to curb abuses in room rentals.



At the same time, property owners who extend long-term rental contracts without increasing rents will receive a full tax exemption on the related rental income.