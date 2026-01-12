أعلن رئيس الوزراء الإسباني بيدرو سانشيز، اليوم، إجراءات عاجلة وحاسمة لمعالجة أزمة السكن المتفاقمة في إسبانيا.
وأوضح سانشيز، خلال تدشين مشروع إسكان عام في موقع عسكري سابق بالعاصمة مدريد، حيث سيتم بناء 10.7 ألف وحدة سكنية جديدة، أنه سيتم تفعيل حزمة الإجراءات خلال الأسابيع القادمة بموجب مرسوم ملكي.
وقال: «الحكومة ستتصدى للاحتيال وسوء استخدام عقود الإيجار، وستقدم حوافز لأصحاب العقارات تفيد المستأجرين على المدى الطويل».
ووفقاً لتقديرات البنك المركزي الإسباني، يبلغ عجز المساكن في البلاد نحو 700 ألف وحدة، أي بزيادة قدرها 100 ألف وحدة عن تقديراته لعام 2024.
ولا يتطلب المرسوم الملكي، الذي يستكمل التشريعات القائمة، موافقة البرلمان ليصبح ساري المفعول.
تشديد الرقابة
ويتمثل جوهر خطة الحكومة اليسارية في تشديد الرقابة على الإيجارات السياحية والإيجارات قصيرة الأجل، التي قال سانشيز إنها شوهت أسواق الإسكان المحلية، كما تهدف هذه الإجراءات إلى منع الممارسة التعسفية المتمثلة في تحويل عقود الإيجار العادية إلى عقود إيجار مؤقتة، وستتخذ الحكومة إجراءات للحد من التجاوزات في تأجير الغرف.
في الوقت نفسه، سيحصل أصحاب العقارات الذين يمددون عقود الإيجار طويلة الأجل دون زيادة الإيجارات على إعفاء ضريبي كامل على دخل الإيجار ذي الصلة.
The Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez announced today urgent and decisive measures to address the escalating housing crisis in Spain.
Sánchez explained during the inauguration of a public housing project at a former military site in the capital Madrid, where 10,700 new housing units will be built, that the package of measures will be activated in the coming weeks under a royal decree.
He said: “The government will tackle fraud and the misuse of rental contracts, and will provide incentives for property owners that benefit long-term tenants.”
According to estimates from the Spanish central bank, the housing deficit in the country is around 700,000 units, an increase of 100,000 units from its estimates for 2024.
The royal decree, which complements existing legislation, does not require parliamentary approval to come into effect.
Tightening Oversight
The essence of the leftist government's plan is to tighten oversight on tourist rentals and short-term rentals, which Sánchez said have distorted local housing markets. These measures also aim to prevent the arbitrary practice of converting regular rental contracts into temporary rental agreements, and the government will take action to curb abuses in room rentals.
At the same time, property owners who extend long-term rental contracts without increasing rents will receive a full tax exemption on the related rental income.