صعد مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الرئيسي اليوم بمقدار 135.69 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 10745.45 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 5.1 مليار ريال.


وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة -وفق النشرة الاقتصادية اليومية لوكالة الأنباء السعودية لسوق الأسهم السعودية- 261 مليون سهم، سجّلت فيها أسهم 216 شركة ارتفاعًا في قيمتها، فيما تراجعت أسهم 42 شركة.


وكانت أسهم شركات الأسماك، ونسيج، ودار الأركان، والواحة، والآمار، الأكثر ارتفاعًا، أما أسهم شركات المسار الشامل، وصناعة الورق، وتسهيل، ولوبريف، وإكسترا فكانت الأكثر انخفاضًا في التعاملات، وتراوحت نسب الارتفاع والانخفاض ما بين 9.98%، و4.36%.


الأكثر نشاطًا


وكانت أسهم شركات صادرات، وأمريكانا، وباتك، وأرامكو السعودية، والكيميائية هي الأكثر نشاطًا بالكمية، بينما كانت أسهم شركات الراجحي، ومعادن، وسابك، وأرامكو السعودية، والإنماء هي الأكثر نشاطًا في القيمة.


وأغلق مؤشر الأسهم السعودية الموازية (نمو) اليوم منخفضًا بمقدار 31.80 نقطة، ليصل إلى مستوى 23586.94 نقطة، وبتداولات بلغت قيمتها 23 مليون ريال، وبلغت كمية الأسهم المتداولة أكثر من مليوني سهم.