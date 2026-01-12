The main Saudi stock index rose today by 135.69 points, reaching a level of 10745.45 points, with trading values amounting to 5.1 billion riyals.



The volume of traded shares - according to the daily economic bulletin from the Saudi Press Agency for the Saudi stock market - reached 261 million shares, with shares of 216 companies recording an increase in value, while shares of 42 companies declined.



The shares of the companies Fish, Nasseej, Dar Al Arkan, Al Waha, and Al Amar saw the highest increases, while the shares of the companies Al Masar Al Shamil, Paper Industry, Taseel, Luberef, and Extra experienced the most declines, with increase and decrease percentages ranging between 9.98% and 4.36%.



Most Active



The shares of the companies Exports, Americana, Batic, Saudi Aramco, and Chemical were the most active in terms of volume, while the shares of the companies Al Rajhi, Ma'aden, SABIC, Saudi Aramco, and Alinma were the most active in terms of value.



The parallel Saudi stock index (Nomu) closed today down by 31.80 points, reaching a level of 23586.94 points, with trading values amounting to 23 million riyals, and the volume of traded shares exceeded two million shares.