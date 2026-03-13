بدأ المشترون الدوليون في التوافد بسرعة على النفط الروسي، بعد ساعات قليلة فقط من إعلان وزارة الخزانة الأمريكية إصدار ترخيص عام، يسمح ببيع وتسليم النفط الخام والمنتجات النفطية الروسية التي تم تحميلها على السفن حتى تاريخ محدد، وذلك حتى 11 أبريل القادم.

ويهدف الترخيص الذي وصفته الخزانة الأمريكية بأنه «إجراء محدود ومؤقت» إلى زيادة المعروض العالمي من الإمدادات النفطية وتحقيق استقرار في أسواق الطاقة، التي تعاني اضطرابات حادة نتيجة التوترات الجيوسياسية في الشرق الأوسط، وخصوصاً إغلاق مضيق هرمز جزئياً أو تأثيرات الصراع المستمر الذي أدى إلى ارتفاع أسعار الخام إلى مستويات قياسية.

وكشفت شبكة CNBC الأمريكية أن تايلاند والهند أعلنتا رسمياً استعدادهما الفوري لاستئناف أو تكثيف شراء النفط الروسي فور صدور الترخيص الجديد، وأشارت إلى أن اليابان تدرس حالياً خيار العودة إلى استيراد النفط الروسي، في خطوة قد تعيد رسم خارطة التجارة النفطية العالمية مؤقتاً.

يأتي هذا التحول بعد فترة من الضغوط الأمريكية الشديدة على الدول المستوردة للنفط الروسي، بهدف تقليص إيرادات موسكو المالية المستخدمة في تمويل عملياتها العسكرية.

لكن الظروف الاستثنائية في أسواق الطاقة مع انخفاض الإمدادات من الشرق الأوسط وارتفاع أسعار النفط فوق مستويات 100 دولار للبرميل في بعض الفترات دفعت واشنطن إلى إصدار هذا الترخيص المؤقت للسماح بتصريف الكميات «العالقة في البحر» دون أن يمنح ذلك فوائد مالية كبيرة طويلة الأمد لروسيا، حسب تصريحات وزير الخزانة الأمريكي.

وكانت الهند قد اشترت بالفعل عشرات الملايين من براميل النفط الروسي خلال الأيام الأولى بعد ترخيص سابق محدود، مما يشير إلى قدرة السوق على امتصاص الكميات المتاحة بسرعة كبيرة.

ومن المتوقع أن يساهم هذا التدفق المؤقت في تهدئة الأسعار العالمية، لكنه يثير في الوقت نفسه تساؤلات حول استدامة السياسة الأمريكية تجاه العقوبات على روسيا في ظل الأزمات الطاقية المتلاحقة.