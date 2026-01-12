شددت وزارة التجارة على أهمية التزام المنشآت التجارية بعدم كتابة لفظ الجلالة وأسماء الله الحسنى على الأكياس والأغلفة المعرضة للامتهان تكريمًا وتعظيمًا لأسماء الله الحسنى.


مراقبة وضبط


وحثت الوزارة الغرف التجارية في المملكة على التأكيد على منسوبيها وعموم المنشآت على الالتزام بذلك.


وأكدت الوزارة على مراقبة وضبط أي ممارسات مخالفة لتلك التوجيهات في جميع أسواق المملكة، واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق المخالفين.