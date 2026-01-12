The Ministry of Commerce emphasized the importance of commercial establishments' commitment to not writing the name of Allah and the names of Allah's attributes on bags and packaging that are subject to disrespect, in honor and reverence of the names of Allah's attributes.



Monitoring and Control



The ministry urged the chambers of commerce in the Kingdom to ensure that their members and all establishments adhere to this commitment.



The ministry confirmed its commitment to monitoring and controlling any practices that violate these directives in all markets across the Kingdom, and taking legal action against violators.