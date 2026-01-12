توقعت وكالة «موديز» تدفّق ما لا يقل عن 3 تريليونات دولار إلى الاستثمارات المرتبطة بمراكز البيانات على مدى السنوات الخمس القادمة، في موجة إنفاق ضخمة ستعتمد بشكل كبير على أسواق الائتمان بمختلف قطاعاتها لتمويلها.


وأوضحت الوكالة، في تقرير، أن هذه الاستثمارات ستتوزع على الخوادم ومعدات الحوسبة المتقدمة وتوسعة مرافق مراكز البيانات، إضافة إلى زيادة قدرات توليد الطاقة، في إطار دعم الطفرة المتسارعة في تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي.

الحوسبة السحابية


وأشارت «موديز» إلى أن استثمارات ست شركات أمريكية عملاقة في مجال مراكز البيانات يتوقع أن تصل إلى 500 مليار دولار هذا العام، مع استمرار نمو قدرات الحوسبة السحابية.


وأضاف التقرير أن البنوك ستواصل لعب دور محوري في تمويل هذه الاستثمارات نظرًا لضخامة الاحتياجات التمويلية، قائلًا إن مراكز البيانات ستلجأ إلى الأوراق المالية المدعومة بالأصول والائتمان الخاص عند إعادة تمويل ديونها.


وقال نائب الرئيس الأول لوكالة «موديز» جون ميدينا في التقرير:«ستكون هناك حاجة إلى قدرات حوسبة ضخمة خلال السنوات العشر القادمة تقريبًا، كما أن وتيرة تبني تقنيات الذكاء الاصطناعي يصعب التنبؤ بها مع استمرار التطوير».