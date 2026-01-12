Moody's Agency has predicted a flow of no less than $3 trillion into data center-related investments over the next five years, in a massive spending wave that will heavily rely on credit markets across various sectors for funding.



The agency explained in a report that these investments will be distributed across servers, advanced computing equipment, and the expansion of data center facilities, in addition to increasing power generation capacities, in support of the accelerating boom in artificial intelligence technologies.

Cloud Computing



Moody's noted that investments from six giant American companies in the data center sector are expected to reach $500 billion this year, as cloud computing capabilities continue to grow.



The report added that banks will continue to play a pivotal role in financing these investments due to the massive funding needs, stating that data centers will resort to asset-backed securities and private credit when refinancing their debts.



John Medina, Senior Vice President at Moody's, said in the report: "There will be a need for massive computing capabilities over the next ten years or so, and the pace of adoption of artificial intelligence technologies is difficult to predict as development continues."