توقع المستشار المالي لرئيس الوزراء العراقي مظهر محمد صالح، أن ترفع الحرب ضد فنزويلا أسعار النفط عالمياً بشكل فوري وتدخل السوق في «الخطر النظامي».


وقال في مقابلة مع وكالة الأنباء العراقية: «فنزويلا لم تعد لاعباً هامشياً في سوق الطاقة، رغم محدودية إنتاجها الحالي البالغ حوالى 800 ألف برميل يومياً، إلا أن معظم إنتاجها هو من النفط الثقيل الذي تعتمد عليه مصافٍ عديدة حول العالم، مما يجعل أي تعثر في صادراتها سبباً مباشراً لاختناقات تشغيلية عالمية».


توازنات سوق الطاقة


وأوضح المستشار الحكومي العراقي أن الأثر الكمي لفنزويلا قد يبدو محدوداً مقارنة بالإنتاج العالمي البالغ 102 مليون برميل يومياً، إلا أن فنزويلا تمتلك أعلى احتياطي نفطي مؤكد في العالم، وتُعدّ دولة ذات رمزية عالية في توازنات سوق الطاقة في جنوب غرب الكرة الأرضية.


علاوة مخاطر جيوسياسية


وأضاف: «اندلاع حرب أمريكية فنزويلية سيضيف علاوة مخاطر جيوسياسية ترفع الأسعار فوراً في المدى القصير، كون السوق ستقرأ الحدث باعتباره مؤشراً خطيراً على عودة استخدام النفط كسلاح سياسي وعسكري، مما يهدد استقرار الإمدادات في أمريكا الجنوبية».


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد أعلن في وقت سابق، اليوم، أن القوات الأمريكية شنت ضربة ناجحة وواسعة النطاق على فنزويلا. وأشار إلى أن مادورو وزوجته تم القبض عليهما ونُقلا جواً خارج البلاد.