The financial advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muthar Muhammad Saleh, predicted that the war against Venezuela would immediately raise global oil prices and push the market into "systemic risk."



He stated in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency: "Venezuela is no longer a marginal player in the energy market, despite its current limited production of about 800,000 barrels per day. However, most of its production is heavy oil, which many refineries around the world depend on, making any disruption in its exports a direct cause of global operational bottlenecks."



Energy Market Balances



The Iraqi government advisor explained that the quantitative impact of Venezuela may seem limited compared to the global production of 102 million barrels per day, but Venezuela has the highest proven oil reserves in the world and is considered a highly symbolic country in the energy market balances in the southwestern hemisphere.



Geopolitical Risk Premium



He added: "The outbreak of an American-Venezuelan war will add a geopolitical risk premium that will immediately raise prices in the short term, as the market will interpret the event as a serious indicator of the return of oil being used as a political and military weapon, threatening supply stability in South America."



Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces had launched a successful and extensive strike on Venezuela. He indicated that Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country.