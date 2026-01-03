توقع المستشار المالي لرئيس الوزراء العراقي مظهر محمد صالح، أن ترفع الحرب ضد فنزويلا أسعار النفط عالمياً بشكل فوري وتدخل السوق في «الخطر النظامي».
وقال في مقابلة مع وكالة الأنباء العراقية: «فنزويلا لم تعد لاعباً هامشياً في سوق الطاقة، رغم محدودية إنتاجها الحالي البالغ حوالى 800 ألف برميل يومياً، إلا أن معظم إنتاجها هو من النفط الثقيل الذي تعتمد عليه مصافٍ عديدة حول العالم، مما يجعل أي تعثر في صادراتها سبباً مباشراً لاختناقات تشغيلية عالمية».
توازنات سوق الطاقة
وأوضح المستشار الحكومي العراقي أن الأثر الكمي لفنزويلا قد يبدو محدوداً مقارنة بالإنتاج العالمي البالغ 102 مليون برميل يومياً، إلا أن فنزويلا تمتلك أعلى احتياطي نفطي مؤكد في العالم، وتُعدّ دولة ذات رمزية عالية في توازنات سوق الطاقة في جنوب غرب الكرة الأرضية.
علاوة مخاطر جيوسياسية
وأضاف: «اندلاع حرب أمريكية فنزويلية سيضيف علاوة مخاطر جيوسياسية ترفع الأسعار فوراً في المدى القصير، كون السوق ستقرأ الحدث باعتباره مؤشراً خطيراً على عودة استخدام النفط كسلاح سياسي وعسكري، مما يهدد استقرار الإمدادات في أمريكا الجنوبية».
وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قد أعلن في وقت سابق، اليوم، أن القوات الأمريكية شنت ضربة ناجحة وواسعة النطاق على فنزويلا. وأشار إلى أن مادورو وزوجته تم القبض عليهما ونُقلا جواً خارج البلاد.
The financial advisor to the Iraqi Prime Minister, Muthar Muhammad Saleh, predicted that the war against Venezuela would immediately raise global oil prices and push the market into "systemic risk."
He stated in an interview with the Iraqi News Agency: "Venezuela is no longer a marginal player in the energy market, despite its current limited production of about 800,000 barrels per day. However, most of its production is heavy oil, which many refineries around the world depend on, making any disruption in its exports a direct cause of global operational bottlenecks."
Energy Market Balances
The Iraqi government advisor explained that the quantitative impact of Venezuela may seem limited compared to the global production of 102 million barrels per day, but Venezuela has the highest proven oil reserves in the world and is considered a highly symbolic country in the energy market balances in the southwestern hemisphere.
Geopolitical Risk Premium
He added: "The outbreak of an American-Venezuelan war will add a geopolitical risk premium that will immediately raise prices in the short term, as the market will interpret the event as a serious indicator of the return of oil being used as a political and military weapon, threatening supply stability in South America."
Earlier today, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that U.S. forces had launched a successful and extensive strike on Venezuela. He indicated that Maduro and his wife had been captured and flown out of the country.