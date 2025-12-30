أكد رئيس قسم التصنيفات السيادية في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وأفريقيا لدى وكالة فيتش للتصنيف الائتماني، بول غامبل، أن دول الخليج، ولا سيما السعودية، حققت تقدمًا حقيقيًا في تنويع القاعدة الاقتصادية، مشيرًا إلى أن الاقتصاد غير النفطي بات يمثل أكثر من نصف الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في المملكة.


وأوضح غامبل في مقابلة مع «العربية Business» أن قصة الإصلاح والنمو في دول الخليج إيجابية عموماً، لكنها تظل مرهونة بقدرة الاقتصادات على تقليص حساسيتها لتقلبات أسعار النفط وتعزيز استدامة التنويع الاقتصادي على المدى الطويل.


نمو إيجابي


وبين غامبل أن دول مجلس التعاون الخليجي مرشحة لتسجيل نمو اقتصادي إيجابي خلال عام 2026، مدعومة بزخم قوي في القطاعات غير النفطية واستمرار تنفيذ الإصلاحات الاقتصادية، رغم استمرار المخاطر الجيوسياسية في المنطقة.


وأفاد بأن النظرة المستقبلية للمنطقة لا تزال محايدة، في ظل موازنة عوامل إيجابية أبرزها استقرار نسبي في أسعار النفط، ونمو اقتصادي جيد، إلى جانب إنتاج نفطي مرتفع.


وأشار إلى أن هذا الأداء الإيجابي يعكس استمرار الإصلاحات الهادفة إلى تنويع الاقتصادات وتحسين بيئة الأعمال وتعزيز دور القطاع الخاص، لكنه شدد في المقابل على أن المخاطر الجيوسياسية والسياسية لا تزال مرتفعة في بعض دول المنطقة، لافتاً إلى أن حالة عدم اليقين بشأن استدامة الهدوء الحالي في الشرق الأوسط ستبقي هذه المخاطر قائمة لبعض الوقت.


تقدم ملموس


وقال غامبل: «فيتش تمنح خمس دول من أصل ست نظرة مستقبلية مستقرة، وذلك عقب رفع التصنيف الائتماني لسلطنة عُمان أخيراً».


وأكد أن الآفاق الاقتصادية لدول المجلس تبقى جيدة عمومًا، مع تحقيق تقدم ملموس في تنويع القواعد الاقتصادية بدعم من الإنفاق الحكومي والإصلاحات الهيكلية.


وفيما يتعلق بأسعار النفط، توقع غامبل أن يبلغ متوسط سعر خام برنت نحو 63 دولاراً للبرميل في عام 2026، في ظل وفرة المعروض وضعف الطلب نسبيًا. وأشار إلى أن هذا المستوى السعري مناسب لقطر والكويت والإمارات، حيث ستسجل هذه الدول فوائض في الموازنات، بينما سيكون قريبًا من سعر التعادل لسلطنة عُمان.