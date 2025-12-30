The Head of Sovereign Ratings for the Middle East and Africa at Fitch Ratings, Paul Gamble, confirmed that Gulf countries, particularly Saudi Arabia, have made real progress in diversifying their economic base, noting that the non-oil economy now represents more than half of the GDP in the Kingdom.



Gamble explained in an interview with "Al Arabiya Business" that the story of reform and growth in Gulf countries is generally positive, but it remains contingent on the economies' ability to reduce their sensitivity to oil price fluctuations and enhance the sustainability of economic diversification in the long term.



Positive Growth



Gamble indicated that the Gulf Cooperation Council countries are poised to record positive economic growth during 2026, supported by strong momentum in non-oil sectors and the continued implementation of economic reforms, despite ongoing geopolitical risks in the region.



He stated that the outlook for the region remains neutral, balancing positive factors, most notably a relative stability in oil prices, good economic growth, along with high oil production.



He pointed out that this positive performance reflects the continuation of reforms aimed at diversifying economies, improving the business environment, and enhancing the role of the private sector, but he emphasized that geopolitical and political risks remain high in some countries in the region, noting that the uncertainty regarding the sustainability of the current calm in the Middle East will keep these risks present for some time.



Concrete Progress



Gamble said, "Fitch assigns a stable outlook to five out of six countries, following the recent upgrade of Oman’s credit rating."



He confirmed that the economic prospects for the council countries remain generally good, with tangible progress in diversifying economic bases supported by government spending and structural reforms.



Regarding oil prices, Gamble expected that the average price of Brent crude would reach around $63 per barrel in 2026, amid an oversupply and relatively weak demand. He noted that this price level is suitable for Qatar, Kuwait, and the UAE, where these countries will record surpluses in their budgets, while it will be close to the breakeven price for Oman.