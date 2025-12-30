The Central Bank of Egypt announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to establish a specialized gold bank at the continental level in Africa.



The Central Bank of Egypt clarified in a statement issued today (Tuesday) that this strategic initiative aims to enhance the reserves of central banks, reduce reliance on refining and trading centers outside Africa, as well as formalize the gold production and trading system on the continent.



The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Hassan Abdullah, and the President of the African Export-Import Bank, Dr. George Elombi, in a step that aligns with the vision of the Egyptian state aimed at expanding the horizons of strategic partnerships and enhancing joint cooperation with African countries in various fields, in addition to Afreximbank's commitment to support and accelerate the added value and strategic processing of minerals.



This partnership comes as part of a shared vision between the two sides to enhance local manufacturing, support sustainable development, and deepen financial and trade integration among African countries, contributing to building a robust and advanced economic system at the continental level.



Under the memorandum of understanding, both parties will work on preparing a comprehensive feasibility study to assess all technical, commercial, and regulatory aspects for establishing an integrated gold bank system in one of the designated free zones in Egypt, which includes the establishment of an internationally accredited gold refinery, secure gold storage facilities, as well as providing specialized financial services and advanced trading services related to gold.



The initiative also aims to expand at the continental level by involving governments, central banks, mining companies, and all stakeholders in the gold industry, thereby enhancing institutional cooperation, unifying practices, and supporting sustainable trade in gold and related services within Africa.