أعلن البنك المركزي المصري توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع بنك التصدير والاستيراد الأفريقي «أفريكسيم بنك» لإنشاء بنك متخصص في الذهب على مستوى القارة الأفريقية.
وأوضح البنك المركزي المصري، في بيان صادر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن هذه المبادرة الإستراتيجية تهدف إلى تعزيز احتياطيات البنوك المركزية، وتقليص الاعتماد على مراكز التكرير والتداول خارج أفريقيا، إلى جانب إضفاء الطابع الرسمي على منظومة صناعة وتداول الذهب في القارة.
ووقّع مذكرة التفاهم محافظ البنك المركزي المصري حسن عبدالله، ورئيس بنك التصدير والاستيراد الأفريقي الدكتور جورج إيلومبي، في خطوة تتماشى مع رؤية الدولة المصرية الرامية إلى توسيع آفاق الشراكات الإستراتيجية وتعزيز التعاون المشترك مع الدول الأفريقية في مختلف المجالات، فضلاً عن حرص «أفريكسيم بنك» على دعم وتسريع القيمة المضافة والمعالجة الإستراتيجية للمعادن.
وتأتي هذه الشراكة ضمن رؤية مشتركة بين الجانبين لتعزيز التصنيع المحلي، ودعم التنمية المستدامة، وتعميق التكامل المالي والتجاري بين الدول الأفريقية، بما يسهم في بناء منظومة اقتصادية متينة ومتطورة على مستوى القارة.
وبموجب مذكرة التفاهم، سيعمل الطرفان على إعداد دراسة جدوى شاملة لتقييم الجوانب الفنية والتجارية والتنظيمية كافة، لإنشاء منظومة متكاملة لبنك الذهب في إحدى المناطق الحرة المخصّصة في مصر، تشمل إقامة مصفاة ذهب معتمدة دولياً، ومرافق آمنة لتخزين الذهب، إلى جانب تقديم خدمات مالية متخصصة وخدمات تداول متقدمة مرتبطة بالذهب.
كما تهدف المبادرة إلى التوسع على مستوى القارة الأفريقية، من خلال إشراك الحكومات والبنوك المركزية وشركات التعدين وجميع الجهات المعنية بصناعة الذهب، بما يعزز التعاون المؤسسي، ويوحد الممارسات، ويدعم التجارة المستدامة للذهب والخدمات المرتبطة به داخل أفريقيا.
The Central Bank of Egypt announced the signing of a memorandum of understanding with the African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) to establish a specialized gold bank at the continental level in Africa.
The Central Bank of Egypt clarified in a statement issued today (Tuesday) that this strategic initiative aims to enhance the reserves of central banks, reduce reliance on refining and trading centers outside Africa, as well as formalize the gold production and trading system on the continent.
The memorandum of understanding was signed by the Governor of the Central Bank of Egypt, Hassan Abdullah, and the President of the African Export-Import Bank, Dr. George Elombi, in a step that aligns with the vision of the Egyptian state aimed at expanding the horizons of strategic partnerships and enhancing joint cooperation with African countries in various fields, in addition to Afreximbank's commitment to support and accelerate the added value and strategic processing of minerals.
This partnership comes as part of a shared vision between the two sides to enhance local manufacturing, support sustainable development, and deepen financial and trade integration among African countries, contributing to building a robust and advanced economic system at the continental level.
Under the memorandum of understanding, both parties will work on preparing a comprehensive feasibility study to assess all technical, commercial, and regulatory aspects for establishing an integrated gold bank system in one of the designated free zones in Egypt, which includes the establishment of an internationally accredited gold refinery, secure gold storage facilities, as well as providing specialized financial services and advanced trading services related to gold.
The initiative also aims to expand at the continental level by involving governments, central banks, mining companies, and all stakeholders in the gold industry, thereby enhancing institutional cooperation, unifying practices, and supporting sustainable trade in gold and related services within Africa.