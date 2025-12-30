أعلن البنك المركزي المصري توقيع مذكرة تفاهم مع بنك التصدير والاستيراد الأفريقي «أفريكسيم بنك» لإنشاء بنك متخصص في الذهب على مستوى القارة الأفريقية.


وأوضح البنك المركزي المصري، في بيان صادر اليوم (الثلاثاء)، أن هذه المبادرة الإستراتيجية تهدف إلى تعزيز احتياطيات البنوك المركزية، وتقليص الاعتماد على مراكز التكرير والتداول خارج أفريقيا، إلى جانب إضفاء الطابع الرسمي على منظومة صناعة وتداول الذهب في القارة.


ووقّع مذكرة التفاهم محافظ البنك المركزي المصري حسن عبدالله، ورئيس بنك التصدير والاستيراد الأفريقي الدكتور جورج إيلومبي، في خطوة تتماشى مع رؤية الدولة المصرية الرامية إلى توسيع آفاق الشراكات الإستراتيجية وتعزيز التعاون المشترك مع الدول الأفريقية في مختلف المجالات، فضلاً عن حرص «أفريكسيم بنك» على دعم وتسريع القيمة المضافة والمعالجة الإستراتيجية للمعادن.


وتأتي هذه الشراكة ضمن رؤية مشتركة بين الجانبين لتعزيز التصنيع المحلي، ودعم التنمية المستدامة، وتعميق التكامل المالي والتجاري بين الدول الأفريقية، بما يسهم في بناء منظومة اقتصادية متينة ومتطورة على مستوى القارة.


وبموجب مذكرة التفاهم، سيعمل الطرفان على إعداد دراسة جدوى شاملة لتقييم الجوانب الفنية والتجارية والتنظيمية كافة، لإنشاء منظومة متكاملة لبنك الذهب في إحدى المناطق الحرة المخصّصة في مصر، تشمل إقامة مصفاة ذهب معتمدة دولياً، ومرافق آمنة لتخزين الذهب، إلى جانب تقديم خدمات مالية متخصصة وخدمات تداول متقدمة مرتبطة بالذهب.


كما تهدف المبادرة إلى التوسع على مستوى القارة الأفريقية، من خلال إشراك الحكومات والبنوك المركزية وشركات التعدين وجميع الجهات المعنية بصناعة الذهب، بما يعزز التعاون المؤسسي، ويوحد الممارسات، ويدعم التجارة المستدامة للذهب والخدمات المرتبطة به داخل أفريقيا.