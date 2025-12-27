The market regulation authority in China has recently urged the country's solar energy sector to curb price wars that lead to contraction, warning companies against unfair pricing practices such as collusion and fraud.



The "State Administration for Market Regulation" clarified that it will intensify oversight on product quality and combat illegal activities to maintain fair market competition. These statements represent the latest efforts by the government to control fierce competition and stabilize prices in the solar energy industry amid increasing pressures on manufacturers.



Production Surplus



Data presented by an official from an industrial group indicated that losses in the struggling Chinese solar energy sector have narrowed in the third quarter, coinciding with government efforts to address the "overcapacity" issue.



According to a presentation by Wang Bohua, the honorary chairman of one of China's photovoltaic industry associations, sector losses decreased by 46.7% quarter-on-quarter, but still amounted to 6.422 billion yuan (911.9 million dollars) from July to September.



Energy Consumption Restrictions



Wang noted that the construction of new manufacturing capacities has declined compared to last year. The presentation showed that in the first ten months of this year, the production of solar cells and ready-made modules increased by 9.8% and 13.5%, respectively, while the industry reduced the production of polysilicon and silicon wafers by 29.6% and 6.7%.



Wang pointed to a set of regulations issued in 2025, such as imposing restrictions on energy consumption for polysilicon factories, which force less efficient plants to shut down.



The industry's production capacity had reached levels sufficient to meet global demand by nearly double, according to figures from the beginning of 2025, making it a focal point of Beijing's broader efforts to curb excessive industrial production.