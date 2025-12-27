حثّت هيئة تنظيم السوق في الصين، أخيراً، قطاع الطاقة الشمسية في البلاد على كبح حروب الأسعار التي تؤدي إلى الانكماش، محذرة الشركات من ممارسات التسعير غير العادلة مثل التواطؤ والاحتيال.


وأوضحت «إدارة الدولة لتنظيم السوق» أنها ستكثف الرقابة على جودة المنتجات وتتصدى للأنشطة غير القانونية للحفاظ على منافسة سوقية عادلة، وتعد هذه التصريحات أحدث جهود الحكومة للسيطرة على المنافسة الشرسة واستقرار الأسعار في صناعة الطاقة الشمسية وسط ضغوط متزايدة على المصنعين.


فائض الإنتاج


وأظهرت بيانات عرضها مسؤول في مجموعة صناعية أن الخسائر في قطاع الطاقة الشمسية الصيني المتعثر قد تقلصت في الربع الثالث، تزامناً مع جهود الحكومة لمواجهة «فائض القدرة الإنتاجية».


ووفقاً لعرض قدمه، رئيس مجلس الإدارة الفخري لإحدى جمعيات صناعة الألواح الضوئية في الصين وانغ بوهوا، تراجعت خسائر القطاع بنسبة 46.7% على أساس فصلي، لكنها لا تزال تبلغ 6.422 مليار يوان (911.9 مليون دولار) في الفترة من يوليو إلى سبتمبر الماضي.


قيود استهلاك الطاقة


وذكر وانغ أن بناء قدرات تصنيعية جديدة قد انخفض مقارنة بالعام الماضي، وأظهر العرض أنه في الأشهر العشرة الأولى من هذا العام: ارتفع إنتاج الخلايا الشمسية والوحدات الجاهزة بنسبة 9.8% و13.5% على التوالي، وقلصت الصناعة إنتاج «البولي سيليكون» ورقائق السيليكون بنسبة 29.6% و6.7%.


وأشار وانغ إلى مجموعة من اللوائح الصادرة في عام 2025، مثل وضع قيود على استهلاك الطاقة لمصانع البولي سيليكون، التي تجبر المصانع الأقل كفاءة على الإغلاق.


وكانت القدرة الإنتاجية للصناعة قد وصلت لمستويات تكفي لتلبية الطلب العالمي بمقدار الضعف تقريباً وفقاً لأرقام بداية العام 2025، ما جعلها محوراً لجهود بكين الأوسع نطاقاً للحد من الإنتاج الصناعي الزائد.