استقرت الأسهم الأمريكية في نهاية تعاملاتها أمس (الجمعة) بعد أن لامس المؤشر الأوسع نطاقاً للسوق مستوى قياسياً في وقت سابق من الجلسة التي شهدت حركة تداولات ضعيفة عقب العودة من عطلة 25 ديسمبر.
وفي ختام الجلسة، استقر مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي عند 48710 نقاط، لكنه تراجع بنسبة 1.20% على مدار الأسبوع.
كما استقر مؤشر «إس آند بي 500» الأوسع نطاقاً عند 6929 نقطة بعد أن لامس مستوى قياسياً عند 6945.77 نقطة في وقت سابق من الجلسة، وتعرض لخسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 1.40%.
أما مؤشر «ناسداك» المركب فتراجع بنسبة طفيفة ناهزت 0.10% أو ما يعادل 20 نقطة إلى 23593 نقطة، لينخفض 1.22% خلال الأسبوع.
وأغلقت الأسواق الأوروبية أبوابها اليوم احتفالاً بـ«يوم الصناديق» أو «بوكسينج داي»، على أن تستأنف عملها بشكل طبيعي مطلع الأسبوع القادم.
في اليابان، زاد مؤشر «نيكي 225» بنسبة 0.68% إلى 50750 نقطة مُسجلاً مكاسب أسبوعية بنسبة 2.51%، وارتفع نظيره الأوسع نطاقاً «توبكس» بنسبة 0.15% إلى 3423 نقطة.
The U.S. stocks stabilized at the end of their trading session yesterday (Friday) after the broader market index touched a record level earlier in the session, which saw weak trading activity following the return from the December 25 holiday.
At the close of the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at 48,710 points, but it declined by 1.20% over the week.
The broader S&P 500 index also stabilized at 6,929 points after hitting a record level of 6,945.77 points earlier in the session, experiencing a weekly loss of 1.40%.
The Nasdaq Composite Index saw a slight decline of about 0.10%, or 20 points, to 23,593 points, down 1.22% for the week.
The European markets closed today in celebration of "Boxing Day," and will resume normal operations at the beginning of next week.
In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index increased by 0.68% to 50,750 points, recording a weekly gain of 2.51%, while its broader counterpart, the Topix, rose by 0.15% to 3,423 points.