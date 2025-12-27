استقرت الأسهم الأمريكية في نهاية تعاملاتها أمس (الجمعة) بعد أن لامس المؤشر الأوسع نطاقاً للسوق مستوى قياسياً في وقت سابق من الجلسة التي شهدت حركة تداولات ضعيفة عقب العودة من عطلة 25 ديسمبر.


وفي ختام الجلسة، استقر مؤشر «داو جونز» الصناعي عند 48710 نقاط، لكنه تراجع بنسبة 1.20% على مدار الأسبوع.


كما استقر مؤشر «إس آند بي 500» الأوسع نطاقاً عند 6929 نقطة بعد أن لامس مستوى قياسياً عند 6945.77 نقطة في وقت سابق من الجلسة، وتعرض لخسارة أسبوعية بنسبة 1.40%.


أما مؤشر «ناسداك» المركب فتراجع بنسبة طفيفة ناهزت 0.10% أو ما يعادل 20 نقطة إلى 23593 نقطة، لينخفض 1.22% خلال الأسبوع.


وأغلقت الأسواق الأوروبية أبوابها اليوم احتفالاً بـ«يوم الصناديق» أو «بوكسينج داي»، على أن تستأنف عملها بشكل طبيعي مطلع الأسبوع القادم.


في اليابان، زاد مؤشر «نيكي 225» بنسبة 0.68% إلى 50750 نقطة مُسجلاً مكاسب أسبوعية بنسبة 2.51%، وارتفع نظيره الأوسع نطاقاً «توبكس» بنسبة 0.15% إلى 3423 نقطة.