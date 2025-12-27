The U.S. stocks stabilized at the end of their trading session yesterday (Friday) after the broader market index touched a record level earlier in the session, which saw weak trading activity following the return from the December 25 holiday.



At the close of the session, the Dow Jones Industrial Average settled at 48,710 points, but it declined by 1.20% over the week.



The broader S&P 500 index also stabilized at 6,929 points after hitting a record level of 6,945.77 points earlier in the session, experiencing a weekly loss of 1.40%.



The Nasdaq Composite Index saw a slight decline of about 0.10%, or 20 points, to 23,593 points, down 1.22% for the week.



The European markets closed today in celebration of "Boxing Day," and will resume normal operations at the beginning of next week.



In Japan, the Nikkei 225 index increased by 0.68% to 50,750 points, recording a weekly gain of 2.51%, while its broader counterpart, the Topix, rose by 0.15% to 3,423 points.