ارتفع سعر البلاديوم بنهاية تعاملاته أمس (الجمعة) وسط أداء إيجابي في أسواق المعادن على خلفية توقعات التيسير النقدي في الولايات المتحدة، وضعف حركة التداول بسبب موسم العطلات.


وزادت العقود الآجلة للبلاديوم تسليم مارس بنسبة 12.73% إلى 2037 دولاراً للأوقية، بعد أن لامست مستوى قياسياً عند 2046 دولاراً في وقت سابق من التعاملات.


كما ارتفعت العقود الآجلة للبلاتين تسليم يناير بنسبة 9% إلى 2450 دولاراً للأوقية، لتعزز مكاسبها على مدار الأسبوع إلى 21.43%.


شهدت أسواق المعادن أداءً إيجابياً بنهاية تداولاتها اليومية الأسبوع الماضي، على خلفية توقعات إجراء الفيدرالي خفضين لأسعار الفائدة في عام 2026، إلى جانب احتمال ترشيح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رئيساً جديداً للبنك المركزي يتبنى سياسة نقدية أكثر تيسيراً.