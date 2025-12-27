ارتفع سعر البلاديوم بنهاية تعاملاته أمس (الجمعة) وسط أداء إيجابي في أسواق المعادن على خلفية توقعات التيسير النقدي في الولايات المتحدة، وضعف حركة التداول بسبب موسم العطلات.
وزادت العقود الآجلة للبلاديوم تسليم مارس بنسبة 12.73% إلى 2037 دولاراً للأوقية، بعد أن لامست مستوى قياسياً عند 2046 دولاراً في وقت سابق من التعاملات.
كما ارتفعت العقود الآجلة للبلاتين تسليم يناير بنسبة 9% إلى 2450 دولاراً للأوقية، لتعزز مكاسبها على مدار الأسبوع إلى 21.43%.
شهدت أسواق المعادن أداءً إيجابياً بنهاية تداولاتها اليومية الأسبوع الماضي، على خلفية توقعات إجراء الفيدرالي خفضين لأسعار الفائدة في عام 2026، إلى جانب احتمال ترشيح الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب رئيساً جديداً للبنك المركزي يتبنى سياسة نقدية أكثر تيسيراً.
The price of palladium rose at the end of its trading yesterday (Friday) amid positive performance in the metals markets, driven by expectations of monetary easing in the United States and weak trading activity due to the holiday season.
Palladium futures for March delivery increased by 12.73% to $2,037 per ounce, after touching a record level of $2,046 earlier in the session.
Similarly, platinum futures for January delivery rose by 9% to $2,450 per ounce, boosting their weekly gains to 21.43%.
The metals markets witnessed positive performance at the end of their daily trading last week, fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve will implement two interest rate cuts in 2026, along with the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump nominating a new central bank chief who adopts a more accommodative monetary policy.