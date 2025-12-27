The price of palladium rose at the end of its trading yesterday (Friday) amid positive performance in the metals markets, driven by expectations of monetary easing in the United States and weak trading activity due to the holiday season.



Palladium futures for March delivery increased by 12.73% to $2,037 per ounce, after touching a record level of $2,046 earlier in the session.



Similarly, platinum futures for January delivery rose by 9% to $2,450 per ounce, boosting their weekly gains to 21.43%.



The metals markets witnessed positive performance at the end of their daily trading last week, fueled by expectations that the Federal Reserve will implement two interest rate cuts in 2026, along with the possibility of U.S. President Donald Trump nominating a new central bank chief who adopts a more accommodative monetary policy.