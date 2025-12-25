The Governor of the Bank of Japan, Kazuo Ueda, confirmed today (Thursday) his readiness to continue raising the interest rate after it reached its highest level in 30 years, recording 0.75%. He attributed this to the increasing confidence in achieving the central bank's inflation target.



Ueda stated in a speech during a meeting of Japan's largest business gathering that the mechanism for gradually increasing wages and prices will be maintained over the coming year and beyond, as it is an important factor influencing the bank's decisions.



He added, "In light of the difficult conditions in the labor market, companies' behavior in setting wages and prices has changed significantly over the past few years, and we are approaching the goal of price stability at 2% in addition to wage increases," according to the German news agency (dpa).



This speech comes after the Bank of Japan raised the interest rate from about 0.5% to 0.75% in a unanimous vote, during which Ueda indicated the possibility of further increasing the interest rate depending on economic developments related to prices.