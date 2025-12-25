أكد محافظ البنك المركزي الياباني كازو أويدا، اليوم (الخميس)، استعداده للاستمرار في رفع معدل الفائدة بعدما وصل لأعلى نسبة منذ 30 عاماً وسجل 0.75%، وأرجع ذلك إلى تزايد الثقة في تحقيق هدف البنك المركزي للتضخم.
وقال أويدا، في خطاب خلال اجتماع لأكبر تجمع للأعمال في اليابان، إنه سيتم الإبقاء على الآلية التي ترتفع بها الأجور والأسعار بصورة معتدلة خلال العام القادم وما بعد ذلك، إذ تعد عاملاً مهماً يؤثر على قرارات البنك.
وأضاف أويدا: «في ظل صعوبة أحوال سوق العمل، تغير سلوك الشركات في تحديد الأجور والأسعار بصورة كبيرة خلال الأعوام الماضية، كما يقترب تحقيق هدف استقرار الأسعار عند 2% إضافة إلى زيادة الأجور»، وفقاً لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية (د ب أ).
ويأتي الخطاب بعدما رفع البنك المركزي الياباني معدل الفائدة من نحو 0.5% إلى 0.75% في تصويت بالإجماع، إذ أشار أويدا آنذاك إلى احتمالية رفع معدل الفائدة أكثر من ذلك وفقاً للتطورات الاقتصادية المتعلقة بالأسعار.
