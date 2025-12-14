كشف وزير الطاقة السوري محمد البشير أن بلاده تنتج نحو 100 ألف برميل يومياً، مشيراً إلى أنها تهدف لزيادة الإنتاج إذا تم حل مشاكل شرق نهر الفرات.
وتوقعت وزارة النفط السورية زيادة إنتاج البلاد من الغاز إلى 15 مليون متر مكعب بنهاية 2026، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية.
وكانت 4 شركات سعودية قد وقعت مع الشركة السورية للبترول الأسبوع الماضي اتفاقيات في مجالات الخدمات، والدعم الفني، والتطوير، والإنتاج في حقول البترول والغاز في سوريا.
وتأتي هذه الاتفاقيات، تحت إشراف وزارة الطاقة السعودية وامتداداً للتعاون القائم بين المملكة العربية السعودية والجمهورية العربية السورية في قطاع الطاقة، وفي إطار تنفيذ مذكرات التفاهم الموقعة بتاريخ 28 أغسطس 2025، وما نتج عنها من ورش عمل وزيارات ميدانية للحقول والمرافق ذات العلاقة.
The Syrian Minister of Energy, Mohammad Al-Bashir, revealed that his country produces about 100,000 barrels per day, noting that it aims to increase production if the issues in the eastern Euphrates are resolved.
The Syrian Ministry of Oil expects the country's gas production to reach 15 million cubic meters by the end of 2026, according to media reports.
Last week, four Saudi companies signed agreements with the Syrian Petroleum Company in the fields of services, technical support, development, and production in oil and gas fields in Syria.
These agreements come under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Energy and extend the existing cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic in the energy sector, as part of the implementation of the memoranda of understanding signed on August 28, 2025, and the resulting workshops and field visits to the relevant fields and facilities.