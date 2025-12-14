The Syrian Minister of Energy, Mohammad Al-Bashir, revealed that his country produces about 100,000 barrels per day, noting that it aims to increase production if the issues in the eastern Euphrates are resolved.



The Syrian Ministry of Oil expects the country's gas production to reach 15 million cubic meters by the end of 2026, according to media reports.



Last week, four Saudi companies signed agreements with the Syrian Petroleum Company in the fields of services, technical support, development, and production in oil and gas fields in Syria.



These agreements come under the supervision of the Saudi Ministry of Energy and extend the existing cooperation between the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the Syrian Arab Republic in the energy sector, as part of the implementation of the memoranda of understanding signed on August 28, 2025, and the resulting workshops and field visits to the relevant fields and facilities.