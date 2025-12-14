كشف وزير الطاقة السوري محمد البشير أن بلاده تنتج نحو 100 ألف برميل يومياً، مشيراً إلى أنها تهدف لزيادة الإنتاج إذا تم حل مشاكل شرق نهر الفرات.


وتوقعت وزارة النفط السورية زيادة إنتاج البلاد من الغاز إلى 15 مليون متر مكعب بنهاية 2026، وفقاً لوكالات إعلامية.


وكانت 4 شركات سعودية قد وقعت مع الشركة السورية للبترول الأسبوع الماضي اتفاقيات في مجالات الخدمات، والدعم الفني، والتطوير، والإنتاج في حقول البترول والغاز في سوريا.


وتأتي هذه الاتفاقيات، تحت إشراف وزارة الطاقة السعودية وامتداداً للتعاون القائم بين المملكة العربية السعودية والجمهورية العربية السورية في قطاع الطاقة، وفي إطار تنفيذ مذكرات التفاهم الموقعة بتاريخ 28 أغسطس 2025، وما نتج عنها من ورش عمل وزيارات ميدانية للحقول والمرافق ذات العلاقة.