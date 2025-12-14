كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» عن تسجيل 8 شركات مدرجة في سوق الأسهم الرئيسي «تاسي»خلال تداولاتها اليوم (الأحد) أدنى سعر تاريخي، ممثلة في شركات «أسمنت نجران، سي جي إس، ريدان، أمريكانا، محطة البناء، الدواء، فقيه، عناية».
وتراجع المؤشر خلال تداولاته حتى الآن نحو 123.76 نقطة، منخفضا بنسبة 1.15%.
A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that 8 listed companies in the main stock market "TASI" recorded their lowest historical prices during today's trading (Sunday), represented by the companies "Najran Cement, CGS, Ridan, Americana, Al-Benaa Station, Al-Dawaa, Al-Faqih, and Enaya".
The index has declined so far during trading by about 123.76 points, down by 1.15%.