A survey conducted by "Okaz" revealed that 8 listed companies in the main stock market "TASI" recorded their lowest historical prices during today's trading (Sunday), represented by the companies "Najran Cement, CGS, Ridan, Americana, Al-Benaa Station, Al-Dawaa, Al-Faqih, and Enaya".



The index has declined so far during trading by about 123.76 points, down by 1.15%.