كشف رصد أجرته «عكاظ» عن تسجيل 8 شركات مدرجة في سوق الأسهم الرئيسي «تاسي»خلال تداولاتها اليوم (الأحد) أدنى سعر تاريخي، ممثلة في شركات «أسمنت نجران، سي جي إس، ريدان، أمريكانا، محطة البناء، الدواء، فقيه، عناية».


وتراجع المؤشر خلال تداولاته حتى الآن نحو 123.76 نقطة، منخفضا بنسبة 1.15%.