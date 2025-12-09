في خطوة جريئة تعيد رسم ملامح المشهد المالي في جنوب شرق آسيا، تستعد إندونيسيا لإزالة الأصفار من عملتها، في محاولة لإحداث نقلة نوعية في طريقة إدارة المدفوعات والمعاملات اليومية. وبينما قد تبدو الخطوة للوهلة الأولى تغييراً شكلياً في تصميم العملة، إلا أنها تحمل في جوهرها رؤية أعمق لتحديث النظام المالي وتسهيل حياة ملايين المواطنين، وفق ما تشير إليه تقارير اقتصادية حديثة.

وتهدف الحكومة وبنك إندونيسيا من وراء هذه الخطوة إلى تحسين الكفاءة في الحسابات والمدفوعات وتقليل الأخطاء الإدارية الناتجة عن وجود أصفار متعددة في العملة، بحسب صحيفة «آسيا تايمز».

ويشير المسؤولون إلى أن تحويل 1000 روبية إلى روبية جديدة سيجعل عمليات المحاسبة والتسعير أكثر سهولة، كما يعكس صورة اقتصادية ناضجة وجاهزة لتحديث نظامها النقدي بهدوء وتروٍّ.

ويأتي هذا في ظل استقرار نسبي لسعر الصرف وثقة قوية بالجهاز المصرفي، وهو ما يختلف تماماً عن تجربة إندونيسيا في عام 1965، عندما خفضت الحكومة قيمة الروبية فعلياً، ما أدى إلى انهيار القوة الشرائية وارتفاع التضخم.

دروس الماضي وأهمية التواصل

تاريخياً، لا يزال الإندونيسيون يخلطون بين إعادة تسعير العملة وخفض قيمتها الحقيقية، وهو ما أثار القلق حول هذه الخطوة الحالية. والفرق الأساس أن إعادة تسعير الروبية الجديدة هي إصلاح فني يتم في ظل الاستقرار الاقتصادي، وليس إجراءً عقابياً كما كان الحال عام 1965.

ولضمان نجاح العملية، تركز الحكومة على أربعة عناصر رئيسية؛ تطبيق فترة انتقالية طويلة تراوح بين 18 و36 شهراً مع تداول مزدوج للعملة، إطلاق حملة توعية شاملة لتوضيح أن القيمة الحقيقية للعملة لن تتغير، تحديث الأنظمة المصرفية والضريبية والرقمية، وتمكين هيئات حماية المستهلك من مراقبة الأسعار ومنع الاستغلال.

وتوضح التجارب السابقة في دول مثل تركيا والبرازيل أن التخطيط المسبق والتواصل المستمر يقللان من القلق النفسي، ويحولان إعادة التقييم إلى خطوة تحديثية بدلاً من أن تكون مصدراً لعدم الثقة.

آثار طويلة المدى

على المدى القصير، تبقى السياسة محايدة تقنياً لأنها لا تغير الأساسيات الاقتصادية. أما على المدى المتوسط والطويل، فقد يعزز تبسيط الروبية تصورات المصداقية الاقتصادية، ويقوي ثقة المستثمرين في قدرة الدولة على إدارة الإصلاحات دون زعزعة الاستقرار.

كما أن الهيكلة الجديدة للعملة قد تسهّل عمليات سوق الأسهم والسندات، وتوفر وضوحاً أكبر لتقييم الأصول، مما قد يجذب المزيد من المستثمرين.

ويشير التقرير إلى أن إعادة التقييم السلسة تعتبر علامة على نضج الحوكمة الاقتصادية، وقد تدعم استقرار الروبية مقابل العملات الأجنبية وتعزز اندماج إندونيسيا في النظم المالية العالمية.

في نهاية المطاف، لا يتعلق الأمر بالأرقام فقط، بل بالمصداقية الاقتصادية؛ إذا نُفذت العملية بدقة وشفافية، فقد تبسط المعاملات وتحديث الأنظمة المالية وتعزز الثقة، بينما التنفيذ السيئ قد يعيد إشعال مخاوف الماضي ويضعف ثقة الجمهور.

هذه الخطوة تمنح إندونيسيا فرصة لإظهار قدرتها على إدارة سياسة نقدية معقدة بثقة واستقرار.