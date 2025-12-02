توقع تقرير حديث أن يسجل الاقتصاد الألماني نموا طفيفا في عام 2025، يليه ارتفاع بنسبة 1% في العام التالي، وفقا لأحدث توقعات منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية، الصادرة اليوم (الثلاثاء).


وتم خفض توقعات عام 2026 بمقدار 0.1 نقطة مئوية مقارنة بتقرير المنظمة في سبتمبر الماضي، في ظل استمرار أكبر اقتصاد في أوروبا في مواجهة صعوبات لاستعادة الزخم بعد عامين متتاليين من الركود في 2023 و2024.


ورجحت منظمة التعاون الاقتصادي والتنمية أن يرتفع الناتج المحلي الإجمالي في ألمانيا بنسبة 0.3% هذا العام، ليصل إلى 1% في 2026 و1.5% في 2027، وفقا لوكالة الأنباء الألمانية «د ب أ».


وقالت المنظمة: «سيزداد الاستهلاك الخاص بفضل انخفاض التضخم، وارتفاع الأجور الاسمية، وتراجع حالة عدم اليقين في السياسة الداخلية».


وتوقعت استمرار حالة عدم اليقين بشأن السياسات التجارية والرسوم الجمركية الأمريكية، ما سيؤثر سلبا على الطلب على الصادرات الألمانية وكذلك على الاستثمارات في الصناعات الموجهة للتصدير.


في المقابل، من المتوقع أن تنتعش الاستثمارات الخاصة «مدعومة بارتفاع مدخرات الشركات، وتراجع أسعار الفائدة، وانخفاض حالة عدم اليقين في السياسات الداخلية».