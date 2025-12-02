A recent report predicts that the German economy will experience slight growth in 2025, followed by a 1% increase in the following year, according to the latest forecasts from the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development, released today (Tuesday).



The 2026 forecasts have been revised down by 0.1 percentage points compared to the organization's report in September, as the largest economy in Europe continues to face difficulties in regaining momentum after two consecutive years of recession in 2023 and 2024.



The Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development estimated that Germany's GDP will rise by 0.3% this year, reaching 1% in 2026 and 1.5% in 2027, according to the German news agency "dpa".



The organization stated: "Private consumption will increase thanks to lower inflation, rising nominal wages, and a decrease in domestic political uncertainty."



It anticipated that uncertainty regarding trade policies and U.S. tariffs will continue, negatively impacting demand for German exports as well as investments in export-oriented industries.



Conversely, private investments are expected to recover, "supported by rising corporate savings, declining interest rates, and reduced domestic political uncertainty."