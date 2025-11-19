Egyptian City Company (Egyptian Stock Exchange code MASR.CA) – one of the leading real estate development companies in Egypt, and Wahig Real Estate, one of the fastest-growing Saudi real estate development companies, announced the official launch of City Dome, the joint real estate entity between the two sides, as a strategic step in the partnership between the two institutions, aimed at providing a pioneering model for sustainable modern living in the Kingdom and supporting the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.

City Dome was established as a joint entity equally owned by Wahig Real Estate and Egyptian City Company. This partnership reflects the integration of Wahig Real Estate's deep local expertise in the Saudi market with Egyptian City's solid experience in developing integrated urban communities over six decades in the Egyptian market, creating a developmental model capable of providing innovative urban solutions that are compatible with the environment and Saudi culture.

City Dome aims to explore opportunities for acquiring a piece of land within the Al-Janadriyah scheme in Riyadh, in preparation for developing a new integrated residential project in one of the most promising urban areas. The company will present a new approach to the modern living scene in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, a method that redefines the experience of place, community, and belonging, and offers a new concept of integrated living that combines comfort, identity, and a sense of belonging.

Commenting on the launch, the CEO and Managing Director of Egyptian City Company, Engineer Abdullah Salam, said: “The launch of City Dome represents a strategic milestone in our regional expansion plan and a strong start for our presence in the Kingdom, as this collaboration allows for the development of innovative urban communities that meet the aspirations of Saudi families and set a new standard for modern living.” He added: “This alliance combines Egyptian City’s extensive experience of over 66 years in urban planning and large project development with Wahig Real Estate’s deep expertise in the local market and its execution capabilities, to present a pioneering model that reflects sustainability and innovation in the Saudi real estate sector.”

For his part, Engineer Rashid Saud Al-Jadou, CEO of Wahig Real Estate, said: “We take pride in our partnership with Egyptian City in establishing City Dome, which will contribute to providing a pioneering and innovative model for real estate development in the Kingdom, combining modern design, sustainability, and connection to local identity, within a long-term strategy aimed at developing integrated communities that meet the needs of Saudi families and open new horizons for real estate investment.” He added: “Through this partnership, we are committed to empowering the real estate sector, enhancing innovation, and supporting the objectives of Vision 2030 in housing and developing sustainable community environments that add value for both investors and residents.”

Egyptian City is one of the most prominent real estate development companies in Egypt since its establishment in 1959, with a land portfolio of 12.8 million square meters. Its projects range from residential, commercial, to administrative to meet the needs of various customer segments, with notable projects including “Taj City,” “Sarai,” “Butterfly” in Mostakbal City, “Tilala” in New Heliopolis, and “Taj” the first integrated commercial and administrative project, in addition to its innovative project “Shark Tank Business Park,” which redefines the lifestyle of entrepreneurs by integrating work and leisure environments in one destination. Wahig Real Estate, one of the most prominent and fastest-growing companies in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, offers comprehensive solutions for real estate development, investment, and project management, based on a family legacy that spans over 40 years. The company is distinguished by providing innovative, high-quality projects that rely on the latest technologies, and is committed to empowering the Saudi real estate sector and building advanced communities that contribute to improving the quality of life and achieving the objectives of Saudi Vision 2030.