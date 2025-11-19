أعلنت شركتا مدينة مصر (كود البورصة المصرية MASR.CA) – واحدة من الشركات الرائدة في مجال التطوير العقاري في مصر، ووهيج العقارية، واحدة من الشركات التطوير العقاري السعودية الأكثر نمواً، عن الإطلاق الرسمي لشركة سيتي دوم، الكيان العقاري المشترك بين الجانبين، كخطوة استراتيجية للشراكة بين المؤسستين، بهدف تقديم نموذج رائد للمعيشة العصرية المستدامة في المملكة ودعم مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.

وتأسست سيتي دوم ككيان مشترك مملوك مناصفةً بين وهيج العقارية وشركة مدينة مصر. وتعكس هذه الشراكة التكامل بين الخبرة المحلية العميقة لشركة وهيج العقارية في السوق السعودية، وبين خبرة مدينة مصر الراسخة في تطوير المجتمعات العمرانية المتكاملة على مدار 6 عقود في السوق المصرية، مما يخلق نموذجًا تنمويًا قادرًا على تقديم حلول عمرانية مبتكرة ومتلائمة مع البيئة والثقافة السعودية.

تهدف شركة سيتي دوم لاستكشاف فرص الاستحواذ على قطعة أرض ضمن مخطط الجنادرية بمدينة الرياض، تمهيدًا لتطوير مشروع سكني متكامل جديد في واحدة من أبرز المناطق العمرانية الواعدة وستقدم الشركة نهجًا جديدًا في مشهد الحياة العصرية في المملكة العربية السعودية، نهجًا يعيد رسم ملامح تجربة المكان والمجتمع والانتماء، ويقدّم مفهومًا جديدًا للحياة المتكاملة التي تجمع بين الراحة والهوية وروح الانتماء..

تعليقاً على الإطلاق، قال الرئيس التنفيذي والعضو المنتدب لشركة مدينة مصر المهندس عبدالله سلام: «يمثل إطلاق سيتي دوم محطة استراتيجية في خطتنا للتوسع الإقليمي وبداية قوية لتواجدنا في المملكة، إذ يتيح هذا التعاون تطوير مجتمعات عمرانية مبتكرة تلبي تطلعات الأسر السعودية وتضع معيارًا جديدًا للمعيشة العصرية». وأضاف: «يجمع هذا التحالف بين خبرة مدينة مصر الممتدة لأكثر من 66 عامًا في التخطيط العمراني وتطوير المشروعات الكبرى، وخبرة وهيج العقارية العميقة في السوق المحلية وقدرتها على التنفيذ، لتقديم نموذج رائد يحتذى به، ويعكس الاستدامة والابتكار في القطاع العقاري السعودي».

ومن جانبه، قال المهندس راشد سعود الجدوع، الرئيس التنفيذي لشركة وهيج العقارية: «نفخر بشراكتنا مع مدينة مصر في تأسيس سيتي دوم، والتي ستسهم في تقديم نموذج رائد ومبتكر للتطوير العقاري في المملكة، يجمع بين التصميم العصري، الاستدامة، والارتباط بالهوية المحلية، ضمن استراتيجية طويلة المدى تهدف إلى تطوير مجتمعات متكاملة تلبي احتياجات الأسر السعودية، وتفتح آفاقًا جديدة للاستثمار العقاري»، وأضاف: «نحن ملتزمون من خلال هذه الشراكة بتمكين القطاع العقاري، وتعزيز الابتكار، ودعم مستهدفات رؤية 2030 في الإسكان وتطوير بيئات مجتمعية مستدامة تحقق قيمة مضافة للمستثمرين والسكان على حد سواء».

تُعد مدينة مصر واحدة من أبرز شركات التطوير العقاري في مصر منذ تأسيسها عام 1959، بمحفظة ارضي تبلغ 12.8 مليون متر مربع، وتتنوع مشروعاتها بين سكني وتجاري واداري لتلبية احتياجات مختلف شرائح العملاء، من أبرز مشاريعها «تاج سيتي» و«سراي» و بترفلاي في مستقبل سيتي وتلالا في نيو هليوبوليسو«تجد» اول مشروع تجاري وإداري متكامل، بالإضافة إلى مشروعها المبتكر «شارك تانك بيزنس بارك» الذي يعيد تعريف أسلوب حياة رواد الأعمال من خلال دمج بيئة العمل والترفيه في وجهة واحدة. وتقدم وهيج العقارية، وهي واحدة من أبرز الشركات وأكثرها نموًا في المملكة العربية السعودية، حلولًا شاملة للتطوير العقاري والاستثمار وإدارة المشاريع، مستندة إلى إرث عائلي يمتد لأكثر من 40 عامًا. وتتميز الشركة بتقديم مشروعات مبتكرة عالية الجودة تعتمد على أحدث التقنيات، وتلتزم بتمكين القطاع العقاري السعودي وبناء مجتمعات متطورة تسهم في تحسين جودة الحياة وتحقيق مستهدفات رؤية المملكة 2030.