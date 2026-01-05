As the Ministry of Health and the holding company began transferring employees from the first batch of health clusters in Riyadh, the Eastern Province, and Qassim, the transferred employees received significant financial and job rights, most notably: medical insurance for the employee, his wife, children, and parents.

According to the regulations, the new contracts for the three health clusters commit to not affecting the employee's basic or total salary, as an employment contract is concluded to ensure that the salary does not fall below what was previously received before the transfer, with fixed monthly allowances such as housing and transportation integrated into the new total salary.



The unified contracts in the three clusters include a contractual duration of no less than 24 Gregorian months, which automatically renews at the same salary and benefits unless there is a legal reason preventing it. The regulatory provisions also resolved the debate regarding working hours and vacations, as the contracts stipulated 30 days of annual leave that do not include official holidays, and set working hours at 48 hours per week, taking into account the needs of the entity and working conditions.



The health clusters clarified that the annual bonus will be linked to performance evaluation and calculated as a percentage added to the basic salary, which positively reflects in the automatic increase in housing and transportation allowances, and consequently affects the end-of-service gratuity and future pension salary.