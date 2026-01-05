فيما بدأت وزارة الصحة والشركة القابضة نقل موظفي الدفعة الأولى من التجمعات الصحية في الرياض، والشرقية، والقصيم، حظي المنقولون بحقوق مالية ووظيفية نوعية، أبرزها: التأمين الطبي للموظف، وزوجته، وأبنائه، والوالدَين.
وطبقاً للضوابط، فإن العقود الجديدة للتجمعات الصحية الثلاثة تلتزم بعدم المساس بالراتب الأساسي أو الإجمالي للموظف، إذ يتم إبرام عقد عمل يضمن ألا يقل الأجر عما كان يتقاضاه قبل الانتقال مع دمج البدلات الشهرية الثابتة مثل السكن والنقل ضمن الراتب الإجمالي الجديد.
وتتضمن العقود الموحدة في التجمعات الثلاثة مدة تعاقدية لا تقل عن 24 شهراً ميلادياً، تتجدد تلقائياً بنفس الأجر والمزايا ما لم يوجد سبب نظامي يمنع ذلك. كما حسمت اللوائح التنظيمية الجدل حول ساعات العمل والإجازات، إذ نصت العقود على 30 يوماً إجازة سنوية تقويمية لا تشمل العطل الرسمية، وحددت ساعات العمل بـ48 ساعة أسبوعياً، مع مراعاة احتياجات الجهة وظروف العمل.
وأوضحت التجمعات الصحية أن العلاوة السنوية ستكون مرتبطة بتقييم الأداء، وتُحسب كنسبة مئوية تضاف إلى الراتب الأساسي، ما ينعكس إيجابياً بالزيادة التلقائية في بدلي السكن والنقل، ويؤثر بالتالي في رفع مكافأة نهاية الخدمة، والراتب التقاعدي مستقبلاً.
