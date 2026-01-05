كشف تحليل أمريكي حديث أن الرئيس السابق جو بايدن يتقاضى معاشاً تقاعدياً قياسياً ممولاً من دافعي الضرائب، يُقدر بنحو 417 ألف دولار سنوياً. ويتجاوز هذا المبلغ راتبه الرئاسي البالغ 400 ألف دولار سنوياً.

وأوضح التحليل الذي أعده نائب رئيس مؤسسة الاتحاد الوطني لدافعي الضرائب ديميان برادي،أن هذا الوضع يعد «غير معتاد تاريخياً».

ضعف ما يحصل عليه باراك أوباما

وقال إن معاش بايدن التقاعدي يفوق ضعف ما يحصل عليه الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما بعد مغادرة البيت الأبيض، ويجعله في صدارة قائمة الرؤساء السابقين الأكثر استفادة من أموال دافعي الضرائب.

ويعود ذلك إلى ما وصفه برادي بـ«الوضع الفريد» لبايدن، الذي شغل مناصب سيناتور ونائب رئيس ثم رئيساً للولايات المتحدة، ما أتاح له الاستفادة من ثغرة قانونية تسمح له بجمع أكثر من معاش تقاعدي ممول من المال العام.

3 مناصب تمنحه مزايا مزدوجة

ويستفيد بايدن من مزايا مزدوجة، إذ يحصل على معاش نظام خدمة المدنيين للنواب السابقين، الذي يعتمد على سنوات خدمته الثلاث وأعلى رواتب حصل عليها خلال فترة عمله في مجلس الشيوخ ونائب الرئيس، إضافة إلى معاش رئاسي بموجب قانون الرؤساء السابقين لعام 1958، الذي يكفل للرئيس راتباً يعادل راتب عضو مجلس وزراء، أي نحو 250,600 دولار سنوياً.

وأشار برادي إلى أن المعاش السنوي لبايدن يمكن أن يشمل 18,186 دولاراً مخصصة لجزء الزوج/الزوجة.

ويعتبر بايدن واحداً من القلة التي يمكنها الاستفادة من هذا الجمع بين المعاشات، بفضل مسيرته التي شملت ثلاثة مناصب عليا في الحكومة الأمريكية.

إضافة إلى ذلك، يحصل الرئيس السابق على مزايا أخرى مدفوعة من دافعي الضرائب، تشمل مكتباً مجهزاً وموظفين، إذ خصصت إدارة الخدمات العامة أكثر من 1.5 مليون دولار لبايدن لعام 2026، منها 727,000 دولار للمكاتب فقط، مع إمكانية الاستفادة منها مدى الحياة.