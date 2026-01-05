A recent American analysis revealed that former President Joe Biden receives a record pension funded by taxpayers, estimated at about $417,000 annually. This amount exceeds his presidential salary of $400,000 per year.

The analysis, prepared by Damian Brady, Vice President of the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, indicated that this situation is "historically unusual."

Twice What Barack Obama Receives

He noted that Biden's pension exceeds twice what former President Barack Obama receives after leaving the White House, placing him at the top of the list of former presidents benefiting the most from taxpayer funds.

This is due to what Brady described as Biden's "unique situation," having held the positions of Senator, Vice President, and then President of the United States, which allowed him to take advantage of a legal loophole that permits him to collect more than one pension funded by public money.

3 Positions Granting Dual Benefits

Biden benefits from dual advantages, receiving a pension from the Civil Service Retirement System for former members of Congress, which is based on his three years of service and the highest salaries he earned during his time in the Senate and as Vice President, in addition to a presidential pension under the Former Presidents Act of 1958, which guarantees the president a salary equivalent to that of a Cabinet member, approximately $250,600 annually.

Brady pointed out that Biden's annual pension may include $18,186 allocated for the spouse portion.

Biden is considered one of the few who can benefit from this combination of pensions, thanks to his career, which included three high-ranking positions in the U.S. government.

Additionally, the former president receives other taxpayer-funded benefits, including an equipped office and staff, with the General Services Administration allocating over $1.5 million for Biden for 2026, of which $727,000 is for the office alone, with the possibility of benefiting from it for life.