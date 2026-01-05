كشف تحليل أمريكي حديث أن الرئيس السابق جو بايدن يتقاضى معاشاً تقاعدياً قياسياً ممولاً من دافعي الضرائب، يُقدر بنحو 417 ألف دولار سنوياً. ويتجاوز هذا المبلغ راتبه الرئاسي البالغ 400 ألف دولار سنوياً.
وأوضح التحليل الذي أعده نائب رئيس مؤسسة الاتحاد الوطني لدافعي الضرائب ديميان برادي،أن هذا الوضع يعد «غير معتاد تاريخياً».
ضعف ما يحصل عليه باراك أوباما
وقال إن معاش بايدن التقاعدي يفوق ضعف ما يحصل عليه الرئيس السابق باراك أوباما بعد مغادرة البيت الأبيض، ويجعله في صدارة قائمة الرؤساء السابقين الأكثر استفادة من أموال دافعي الضرائب.
ويعود ذلك إلى ما وصفه برادي بـ«الوضع الفريد» لبايدن، الذي شغل مناصب سيناتور ونائب رئيس ثم رئيساً للولايات المتحدة، ما أتاح له الاستفادة من ثغرة قانونية تسمح له بجمع أكثر من معاش تقاعدي ممول من المال العام.
3 مناصب تمنحه مزايا مزدوجة
ويستفيد بايدن من مزايا مزدوجة، إذ يحصل على معاش نظام خدمة المدنيين للنواب السابقين، الذي يعتمد على سنوات خدمته الثلاث وأعلى رواتب حصل عليها خلال فترة عمله في مجلس الشيوخ ونائب الرئيس، إضافة إلى معاش رئاسي بموجب قانون الرؤساء السابقين لعام 1958، الذي يكفل للرئيس راتباً يعادل راتب عضو مجلس وزراء، أي نحو 250,600 دولار سنوياً.
وأشار برادي إلى أن المعاش السنوي لبايدن يمكن أن يشمل 18,186 دولاراً مخصصة لجزء الزوج/الزوجة.
ويعتبر بايدن واحداً من القلة التي يمكنها الاستفادة من هذا الجمع بين المعاشات، بفضل مسيرته التي شملت ثلاثة مناصب عليا في الحكومة الأمريكية.
إضافة إلى ذلك، يحصل الرئيس السابق على مزايا أخرى مدفوعة من دافعي الضرائب، تشمل مكتباً مجهزاً وموظفين، إذ خصصت إدارة الخدمات العامة أكثر من 1.5 مليون دولار لبايدن لعام 2026، منها 727,000 دولار للمكاتب فقط، مع إمكانية الاستفادة منها مدى الحياة.
A recent American analysis revealed that former President Joe Biden receives a record pension funded by taxpayers, estimated at about $417,000 annually. This amount exceeds his presidential salary of $400,000 per year.
The analysis, prepared by Damian Brady, Vice President of the National Taxpayers Union Foundation, indicated that this situation is "historically unusual."
Twice What Barack Obama Receives
He noted that Biden's pension exceeds twice what former President Barack Obama receives after leaving the White House, placing him at the top of the list of former presidents benefiting the most from taxpayer funds.
This is due to what Brady described as Biden's "unique situation," having held the positions of Senator, Vice President, and then President of the United States, which allowed him to take advantage of a legal loophole that permits him to collect more than one pension funded by public money.
3 Positions Granting Dual Benefits
Biden benefits from dual advantages, receiving a pension from the Civil Service Retirement System for former members of Congress, which is based on his three years of service and the highest salaries he earned during his time in the Senate and as Vice President, in addition to a presidential pension under the Former Presidents Act of 1958, which guarantees the president a salary equivalent to that of a Cabinet member, approximately $250,600 annually.
Brady pointed out that Biden's annual pension may include $18,186 allocated for the spouse portion.
Biden is considered one of the few who can benefit from this combination of pensions, thanks to his career, which included three high-ranking positions in the U.S. government.
Additionally, the former president receives other taxpayer-funded benefits, including an equipped office and staff, with the General Services Administration allocating over $1.5 million for Biden for 2026, of which $727,000 is for the office alone, with the possibility of benefiting from it for life.