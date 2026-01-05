The event "This is Jazan," held as part of the Jazan Festival 2026, witnessed the participation of 16 governorates from the region, which showcased heritage and cultural performances reflecting the geographical and human diversity that Jazan is known for, amidst a large turnout of local residents and visitors from within and outside the Kingdom.

The participating governorates presented aspects of their popular heritage through performances of traditional arts and folk songs, including the Ardah, the Zamil, and the sword dance, in addition to the participation of folk groups dressed in traditional attire that reflects the identity of each governorate, with notable interaction from the audience.

The mountainous governorates showcased models of ancient agricultural tools and traditional building methods for stone fortresses, while the coastal governorates highlighted the maritime heritage associated with fishing and diving. The plain governorates represented ancient agricultural tools and measuring devices, as well as models of housing and living, reflecting the connection of the people of Jazan to their mountainous, coastal, and plain environments over successive centuries.

The event featured live booths for handicrafts, including pottery making, weaving traditional tools, and crafting old household items, allowing visitors to experience an interactive simulation of past lifestyles.

The event recorded a remarkable presence of international tourists, who expressed their admiration for the cultural diversity that the region boasts, affirming that "This is Jazan" represents a true window to discover local heritage in a contemporary format that combines the authenticity of the past with the vibrancy of the present.

The "This is Jazan" event is part of the objectives of the Jazan Festival 2026 to enhance the region's status as a cultural and tourist destination, by investing in its heritage and natural components, and transforming popular heritage into a sustainable tourism and economic product, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.