شهدت فعالية «هذه جازان»، المقامة ضمن مهرجان جازان 2026، مشاركة 16 محافظة من محافظات المنطقة، قدّمت من خلالها عروضاً تراثية وثقافية عكست التنوع الجغرافي والإنساني الذي تتميز به جازان، وسط إقبال جماهيري كثيف من أهالي المنطقة وزوارها من داخل المملكة وخارجها.
واستعرضت المحافظات المشاركة ملامح من موروثها الشعبي، عبر عروض الفنون الأدائية والأهازيج التقليدية، شملت العرضة، والزامل، والسيف، إضافة إلى مشاركة فرق شعبية ارتدت الأزياء التراثية التي تعكس هوية كل محافظة، وسط تفاعل لافت من الحضور.
وقدمت المحافظات الجبلية نماذج من أدوات الزراعة القديمة وأساليب البناء التقليدي للقلاع الحجرية، فيما أبرزت المحافظات الساحلية الموروث البحري المرتبط بالصيد والغوص، وجسدت محافظات السهل أدوات الزراعة والكيل قديماً ونماذج السكن والمعيشة، بما يعكس ارتباط إنسان جازان ببيئته الجبلية والساحلية والسهلية عبر قرون متعاقبة.
واحتضنت الفعالية أركاناً حية للحرف اليدوية، شملت صناعة الفخار، وحياكة الأدوات التقليدية، وصناعة المستلزمات المنزلية القديمة، ما أتاح للزوار تجربة تفاعلية تحاكي أنماط الحياة في الماضي.
وسجلت الفعالية حضوراً لافتاً للسياح الدوليين، الذين أبدوا إعجابهم بالتنوع الثقافي الذي تزخر به المنطقة، مؤكدين أن «هذه جازان» تمثل نافذة حقيقية للتعرف على التراث المحلي في قالب معاصر يجمع بين أصالة الماضي وحيوية الحاضر.
وتأتي فعالية «هذه جازان» ضمن مستهدفات مهرجان جازان 2026 لتعزيز مكانة المنطقة بوصفها وجهة سياحية وثقافية، من خلال استثمار المقومات التراثية والطبيعية، وتحويل التراث الشعبي إلى منتج سياحي واقتصادي مستدام، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.
The event "This is Jazan," held as part of the Jazan Festival 2026, witnessed the participation of 16 governorates from the region, which showcased heritage and cultural performances reflecting the geographical and human diversity that Jazan is known for, amidst a large turnout of local residents and visitors from within and outside the Kingdom.
The participating governorates presented aspects of their popular heritage through performances of traditional arts and folk songs, including the Ardah, the Zamil, and the sword dance, in addition to the participation of folk groups dressed in traditional attire that reflects the identity of each governorate, with notable interaction from the audience.
The mountainous governorates showcased models of ancient agricultural tools and traditional building methods for stone fortresses, while the coastal governorates highlighted the maritime heritage associated with fishing and diving. The plain governorates represented ancient agricultural tools and measuring devices, as well as models of housing and living, reflecting the connection of the people of Jazan to their mountainous, coastal, and plain environments over successive centuries.
The event featured live booths for handicrafts, including pottery making, weaving traditional tools, and crafting old household items, allowing visitors to experience an interactive simulation of past lifestyles.
The event recorded a remarkable presence of international tourists, who expressed their admiration for the cultural diversity that the region boasts, affirming that "This is Jazan" represents a true window to discover local heritage in a contemporary format that combines the authenticity of the past with the vibrancy of the present.
The "This is Jazan" event is part of the objectives of the Jazan Festival 2026 to enhance the region's status as a cultural and tourist destination, by investing in its heritage and natural components, and transforming popular heritage into a sustainable tourism and economic product, in line with the goals of Saudi Vision 2030.