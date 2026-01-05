شهدت فعالية «هذه جازان»، المقامة ضمن مهرجان جازان 2026، مشاركة 16 محافظة من محافظات المنطقة، قدّمت من خلالها عروضاً تراثية وثقافية عكست التنوع الجغرافي والإنساني الذي تتميز به جازان، وسط إقبال جماهيري كثيف من أهالي المنطقة وزوارها من داخل المملكة وخارجها.

واستعرضت المحافظات المشاركة ملامح من موروثها الشعبي، عبر عروض الفنون الأدائية والأهازيج التقليدية، شملت العرضة، والزامل، والسيف، إضافة إلى مشاركة فرق شعبية ارتدت الأزياء التراثية التي تعكس هوية كل محافظة، وسط تفاعل لافت من الحضور.

وقدمت المحافظات الجبلية نماذج من أدوات الزراعة القديمة وأساليب البناء التقليدي للقلاع الحجرية، فيما أبرزت المحافظات الساحلية الموروث البحري المرتبط بالصيد والغوص، وجسدت محافظات السهل أدوات الزراعة والكيل قديماً ونماذج السكن والمعيشة، بما يعكس ارتباط إنسان جازان ببيئته الجبلية والساحلية والسهلية عبر قرون متعاقبة.

واحتضنت الفعالية أركاناً حية للحرف اليدوية، شملت صناعة الفخار، وحياكة الأدوات التقليدية، وصناعة المستلزمات المنزلية القديمة، ما أتاح للزوار تجربة تفاعلية تحاكي أنماط الحياة في الماضي.

وسجلت الفعالية حضوراً لافتاً للسياح الدوليين، الذين أبدوا إعجابهم بالتنوع الثقافي الذي تزخر به المنطقة، مؤكدين أن «هذه جازان» تمثل نافذة حقيقية للتعرف على التراث المحلي في قالب معاصر يجمع بين أصالة الماضي وحيوية الحاضر.

وتأتي فعالية «هذه جازان» ضمن مستهدفات مهرجان جازان 2026 لتعزيز مكانة المنطقة بوصفها وجهة سياحية وثقافية، من خلال استثمار المقومات التراثية والطبيعية، وتحويل التراث الشعبي إلى منتج سياحي واقتصادي مستدام، بما يتوافق مع مستهدفات رؤية السعودية 2030.