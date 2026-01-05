تمكن فريق الجراحة بمستشفى جازان العام، أحد مكونات تجمع جازان الصحي من استئصال ورم يبلغ طوله 35 سم من أمعاء طفلة تبلغ من العمر 14 عامًا.

وفي التفاصيل، ذكر قائد الفريق الدكتور خالد اليحياوي، استشاري جراحة الجهاز الهضمي والمناظير بأن الطفلة حضرت إلى قسم الطوارئ بالمستشفى وهي تعاني من آلام حادة في البطن وأعراض تسمم دموي، حيث قام الفريق الطبي بإجراء الفحوصات السريرية والمخبرية الضرورية، تلاها إجراء الأشعة المقطعية التي أظهرت وجود ورم كبير في أسفل تجويف البطن، غير معروف المصدر، مع وجود التهاب حاد وتجمعات كبيرة من السوائل الالتهابية، مما أدى إلى تقيح داخل التجويف البطني. وأضاف بأنه بناءً على النتائج، تم اتخاذ قرار بإجراء عملية طارئة بواسطة المنظار الجراحي، حيث تم استئصال الورم الذي بلغ طوله 35 سم، بالإضافة إلى غسيل شامل لتجويف البطن لإزالة السوائل الناتجة عن الالتهاب وتكللت ولله الحمد بالنجاح وخضعت الطفلة لرعاية طبية مكثفة لضمان تعافيها بشكل كامل، حيث أظهرت المؤشرات الصحية تحسنًا ملحوظًا، وغادرت المستشفى وهي في حالة صحية جيدة، مما يعكس كفاءة عالية للفريق الطبي وقدرته على التعامل مع الحالات المعقدة.

وأوضح التحليل النسيجي للورم بأن الورم عبارة عن ازدواج خلقي كيسي في القولون في حالة انفجار، وهي حالة نادرة تعد من العيوب الخلقية، وتقدر نسبة حدوثها بحالة واحدة لكل 200 ألف شخص على مستوى العالم.