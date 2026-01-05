The surgical team at Jazan General Hospital, part of the Jazan Health Cluster, successfully removed a 35 cm long tumor from the intestines of a 14-year-old girl.

In detail, the team leader, Dr. Khalid Al-Yahyaoui, a consultant in gastrointestinal surgery and endoscopy, stated that the girl arrived at the hospital's emergency department suffering from severe abdominal pain and symptoms of septicemia. The medical team conducted the necessary clinical and laboratory tests, followed by a CT scan that revealed a large tumor in the lower abdominal cavity of unknown origin, along with acute inflammation and large collections of inflammatory fluids, leading to suppuration within the abdominal cavity. He added that based on the results, a decision was made to perform an emergency laparoscopic surgery, during which the tumor measuring 35 cm was removed, in addition to a thorough washing of the abdominal cavity to eliminate the fluids resulting from the inflammation. Thankfully, the operation was successful, and the girl received intensive medical care to ensure her complete recovery, as health indicators showed significant improvement. She left the hospital in good health, reflecting the high efficiency of the medical team and its ability to handle complex cases.

The histopathological analysis of the tumor indicated that it was a cystic duplication of the colon in a state of rupture, a rare condition considered a congenital defect, with an estimated occurrence rate of one in every 200,000 people worldwide.