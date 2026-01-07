توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم سحباً رعدية ممطرة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وعلى الأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين يكون الطقس مستقراً على باقي مناطق المملكة.

وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج، فيما تكون حركة الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحـر خفيف الموج.