The National Center of Meteorology predicted in its weather report for today that there will be thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds over parts of the highlands of the Makkah region, Al-Baha, and Asir. The formation of fog is not ruled out during the night and early morning hours in parts of those areas and in the southern parts of the Eastern Province, while the weather remains stable in the rest of the Kingdom.

The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part, with speeds of 15-30 km/h, and wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, with the sea condition being light to moderate. Meanwhile, the surface wind movement is northwesterly at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light.