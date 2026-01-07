توقّع المركز الوطني للأرصاد في تقريره عن حالة الطقس لهذا اليوم سحباً رعدية ممطرة مصحوبة برياح نشطة على أجزاء من مرتفعات مناطق مكة المكرمة، الباحة، عسير، ولا يستبعد تكوّن الضباب خلال الليل وساعات الصباح الباكر على أجزاء من تلك المناطق، وعلى الأجزاء الجنوبية من المنطقة الشرقية، في حين يكون الطقس مستقراً على باقي مناطق المملكة.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن حركة الرياح السطحية على البحر الأحمر شمالية غربية إلى شمالية على الجزء الشمالي والأوسط وجنوبية شرقية إلى جنوبية على الجزء الجنوبي بسرعة 15-30 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر ونصف، وحالة البحر خفيف إلى متوسط الموج، فيما تكون حركة الرياح السطحية شمالية غربية بسرعة 10-25 كم/ساعة، وارتفاع الموج من نصف المتر إلى متر، وحالة البحـر خفيف الموج.
The National Center of Meteorology predicted in its weather report for today that there will be thunderstorm clouds accompanied by active winds over parts of the highlands of the Makkah region, Al-Baha, and Asir. The formation of fog is not ruled out during the night and early morning hours in parts of those areas and in the southern parts of the Eastern Province, while the weather remains stable in the rest of the Kingdom.
The report indicated that the surface wind movement over the Red Sea is northwesterly to northerly in the northern and central parts and southeasterly to southerly in the southern part, with speeds of 15-30 km/h, and wave heights ranging from half a meter to one and a half meters, with the sea condition being light to moderate. Meanwhile, the surface wind movement is northwesterly at a speed of 10-25 km/h, with wave heights from half a meter to one meter, and the sea condition is light.