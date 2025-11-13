Dallah Clinics, part of Dallah Healthcare, announced its participation as an official medical sponsor for the Cityscape Riyadh exhibition; with the aim of providing its reliable healthcare services to visitors of the largest real estate event scheduled to take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center - Melhem.

This participation comes as part of Dallah Clinics' commitment to enhancing its presence at major national events and supporting initiatives that contribute to highlighting the Kingdom's status as a global destination across various sectors.

The CEO of Dallah Clinics, Dr. Albandari Alajlan, stated that the Dallah Clinics team will be fully prepared to provide quality Dallah healthcare services to visitors throughout the exhibition days within a space equipped with the best equipment and expertise, noting that Dallah Clinics will directly handle emergency cases and provide first aid and necessary care to visitors when needed.

Dallah Healthcare offers its services to more than four million patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a selection of specialized doctors, Dallah Healthcare operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for reliable healthcare in the Kingdom.

It is worth noting that the Cityscape Riyadh exhibition annually brings together a select group of real estate developers, investors, and those interested in the real estate industry, and serves as a global platform for innovation and advanced urban planning, making it one of the most prominent events supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in the housing and urban development sectors.