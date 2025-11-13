أعلنت عيادات دلّه، التابعة لدله الصحية، مشاركتها كراعٍ طبي رسمي لمعرض سيتي سكيب الرياض؛ بهدف تقديم خدماتها الموثوقة للرعاية الصحية لزوار الحدث العقاري الأكبر والمقرر إقامته في مركز الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات - ملهم.

وتأتي هذه المشاركة في إطار حرص عيادات دلّه على تعزيز حضورها ضمن الفعاليات الوطنية الكبرى ودعم المبادرات التي تسهم في إبراز مكانة المملكة كوجهة عالمية في مختلف القطاعات.

وأفادت الرئيس التنفيذي لعيادات دله، د. البندري العجلان، بأن فريق عيادات دله سيكون على أتم الاستعداد لتقديم خدمات دله الصحية النوعية للزوار على مدى أيام المعرض ضمن مساحة مجهزة بأفضل المعدات والخبرات، مشيرة إلى أن عيادات دله ستتولى مباشرة الحالات الطارئة وتقديم الإسعافات الأولية والرعاية اللازمة للزوّار عند الحاجة.

تقدّم دلّه الصحية خدماتها لأكثر من أربعة ملايين مراجع سنوياً من خلال شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، بالإضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.

وتجدر الإشارة إلى أن معرض سيتي سكيب الرياض يجمع سنوياً نخبة من المطورين العقاريين والمستثمرين والمهتمين بصناعة العقار، ويعد منصة عالمية للابتكار والتخطيط الحضري المتقدم، مما يجعله إحدى أبرز الفعاليات الداعمة لرؤية المملكة 2030 في قطاعي الإسكان والتنمية العمرانية.