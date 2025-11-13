أعلنت عيادات دلّه، التابعة لدله الصحية، مشاركتها كراعٍ طبي رسمي لمعرض سيتي سكيب الرياض؛ بهدف تقديم خدماتها الموثوقة للرعاية الصحية لزوار الحدث العقاري الأكبر والمقرر إقامته في مركز الرياض للمعارض والمؤتمرات - ملهم.
وتأتي هذه المشاركة في إطار حرص عيادات دلّه على تعزيز حضورها ضمن الفعاليات الوطنية الكبرى ودعم المبادرات التي تسهم في إبراز مكانة المملكة كوجهة عالمية في مختلف القطاعات.
وأفادت الرئيس التنفيذي لعيادات دله، د. البندري العجلان، بأن فريق عيادات دله سيكون على أتم الاستعداد لتقديم خدمات دله الصحية النوعية للزوار على مدى أيام المعرض ضمن مساحة مجهزة بأفضل المعدات والخبرات، مشيرة إلى أن عيادات دله ستتولى مباشرة الحالات الطارئة وتقديم الإسعافات الأولية والرعاية اللازمة للزوّار عند الحاجة.
تقدّم دلّه الصحية خدماتها لأكثر من أربعة ملايين مراجع سنوياً من خلال شبكة واسعة من المستشفيات والعيادات التخصصية، بالإضافة إلى خدمات الرعاية المنزلية. وبالاعتماد على فريق متمرس ونخبة من الأطباء المتخصصين، تعمل دلّه الصحية وفقاً لأعلى معايير الجودة وسلامة المرضى، وتحرص على القيم الإنسانية والمهنية التي جعلتها المرجع الأول للرعاية الصحية الموثوقة في المملكة.
وتجدر الإشارة إلى أن معرض سيتي سكيب الرياض يجمع سنوياً نخبة من المطورين العقاريين والمستثمرين والمهتمين بصناعة العقار، ويعد منصة عالمية للابتكار والتخطيط الحضري المتقدم، مما يجعله إحدى أبرز الفعاليات الداعمة لرؤية المملكة 2030 في قطاعي الإسكان والتنمية العمرانية.
Dallah Clinics, part of Dallah Healthcare, announced its participation as an official medical sponsor for the Cityscape Riyadh exhibition; with the aim of providing its reliable healthcare services to visitors of the largest real estate event scheduled to take place at the Riyadh International Convention and Exhibition Center - Melhem.
This participation comes as part of Dallah Clinics' commitment to enhancing its presence at major national events and supporting initiatives that contribute to highlighting the Kingdom's status as a global destination across various sectors.
The CEO of Dallah Clinics, Dr. Albandari Alajlan, stated that the Dallah Clinics team will be fully prepared to provide quality Dallah healthcare services to visitors throughout the exhibition days within a space equipped with the best equipment and expertise, noting that Dallah Clinics will directly handle emergency cases and provide first aid and necessary care to visitors when needed.
Dallah Healthcare offers its services to more than four million patients annually through a wide network of hospitals and specialized clinics, in addition to home care services. Relying on an experienced team and a selection of specialized doctors, Dallah Healthcare operates according to the highest standards of quality and patient safety, and is committed to the human and professional values that have made it the primary reference for reliable healthcare in the Kingdom.
It is worth noting that the Cityscape Riyadh exhibition annually brings together a select group of real estate developers, investors, and those interested in the real estate industry, and serves as a global platform for innovation and advanced urban planning, making it one of the most prominent events supporting the Kingdom's Vision 2030 in the housing and urban development sectors.