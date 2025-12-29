كشف الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، وحاكم مصرف سورية المركزي عبدالقادر الحصرية اليوم العملة السورية الجديدة.


وقال الرئيس السوري خلال جلسة حوارية في حفل إطلاق العملة السورية الجديدة: «إن تحسين الاقتصاد يرتكز على زيادة معدلات الإنتاج وانخفاض معدلات البطالة في سورية، وأحد أساسيات تحقيق النمو الاقتصادي تحسين الحالة المصرفية لأن المصارف كالشرايين بالنسبة للاقتصاد».

العملة السورية الجديدة

تجارب متعددة


وأضاف: «هناك الكثير من المفاهيم التي يجب توضيحها خلال مرحلة تبديل العملة، أولها أن تعديل الأصفار ونزع صفرين من العملة القديمة إلى العملة الجديدة لا يعني تحسين الاقتصاد وإنما هو سهولة التعامل بالعملة، وتبديل العملة عنوان لأفول مرحلة سابقة لا مأسوف عليها، وبداية مرحلة جديدة يطمح لها الشعب السوري وشعوب المنطقة المتأملة بالواقع السوري الحديث. وقرار استبدال العملة استغرق نقاشات طويلة، وهناك تجارب متعددة لاستبدال العملة ونزع الأصفار، وعلى مستوى العالم هناك 6 تجارب نصفها نجح ونصفها لم ينجح، والعملية دقيقة جداً في تحول الحالة النقدية».


وأفاد بأن هوية العملة الجديدة تركز على كامل الجغرافيا السورية، مؤكداً أنه يجب إفساح المجال للقطاع الخاص للنمو الاقتصادي.

استبدال الأوراق النقدية


أعلن مصرف سورية المركزي الضوابط الواجب اتباعها من قبل المواطنين والمتعاملين عند تقديم الأوراق النقدية القديمة من الليرة السورية إلى الجهات المعتمدة لاستبدالها بالأوراق النقدية الجديدة، وذلك في إطار التحضيرات الجارية لعملية الاستبدال القادمة.


وأوضح المصرف أن هذه الإجراءات تهدف إلى تسريع وتبسيط عملية الاستبدال بالتنسيق مع جميع الجهات المعنية، مشدداً على أهمية الالتزام بالترتيب الصحيح للأوراق النقدية على شكل رزم، بحيث تضم كل رزمة أوراقاً من الفئة نفسها والإصدار نفسه، وألا يتجاوز عدد القطع في كل رزمة 100 ورقة نقدية.