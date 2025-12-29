كشف الرئيس السوري أحمد الشرع، وحاكم مصرف سورية المركزي عبدالقادر الحصرية اليوم العملة السورية الجديدة.
وقال الرئيس السوري خلال جلسة حوارية في حفل إطلاق العملة السورية الجديدة: «إن تحسين الاقتصاد يرتكز على زيادة معدلات الإنتاج وانخفاض معدلات البطالة في سورية، وأحد أساسيات تحقيق النمو الاقتصادي تحسين الحالة المصرفية لأن المصارف كالشرايين بالنسبة للاقتصاد».
العملة السورية الجديدة
تجارب متعددة
وأضاف: «هناك الكثير من المفاهيم التي يجب توضيحها خلال مرحلة تبديل العملة، أولها أن تعديل الأصفار ونزع صفرين من العملة القديمة إلى العملة الجديدة لا يعني تحسين الاقتصاد وإنما هو سهولة التعامل بالعملة، وتبديل العملة عنوان لأفول مرحلة سابقة لا مأسوف عليها، وبداية مرحلة جديدة يطمح لها الشعب السوري وشعوب المنطقة المتأملة بالواقع السوري الحديث. وقرار استبدال العملة استغرق نقاشات طويلة، وهناك تجارب متعددة لاستبدال العملة ونزع الأصفار، وعلى مستوى العالم هناك 6 تجارب نصفها نجح ونصفها لم ينجح، والعملية دقيقة جداً في تحول الحالة النقدية».
وأفاد بأن هوية العملة الجديدة تركز على كامل الجغرافيا السورية، مؤكداً أنه يجب إفساح المجال للقطاع الخاص للنمو الاقتصادي.
استبدال الأوراق النقدية
أعلن مصرف سورية المركزي الضوابط الواجب اتباعها من قبل المواطنين والمتعاملين عند تقديم الأوراق النقدية القديمة من الليرة السورية إلى الجهات المعتمدة لاستبدالها بالأوراق النقدية الجديدة، وذلك في إطار التحضيرات الجارية لعملية الاستبدال القادمة.
وأوضح المصرف أن هذه الإجراءات تهدف إلى تسريع وتبسيط عملية الاستبدال بالتنسيق مع جميع الجهات المعنية، مشدداً على أهمية الالتزام بالترتيب الصحيح للأوراق النقدية على شكل رزم، بحيث تضم كل رزمة أوراقاً من الفئة نفسها والإصدار نفسه، وألا يتجاوز عدد القطع في كل رزمة 100 ورقة نقدية.
The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria Abdul Qadir al-Hosri unveiled the new Syrian currency today.
The Syrian President stated during a discussion session at the launch event of the new Syrian currency: "Improving the economy relies on increasing production rates and decreasing unemployment rates in Syria. One of the fundamentals of achieving economic growth is enhancing the banking situation because banks are like arteries for the economy."
العملة السورية الجديدة
Multiple Experiences
He added: "There are many concepts that need to be clarified during the currency exchange phase. The first is that adjusting the zeros and removing two zeros from the old currency to the new currency does not mean improving the economy, but rather it facilitates transactions with the currency. The currency exchange is a sign of the end of a previous phase that is not mourned, and the beginning of a new phase that the Syrian people and the peoples of the region hope for in the context of the modern Syrian reality. The decision to replace the currency took long discussions, and there are multiple experiences in currency replacement and zero removal. Worldwide, there are six experiences, half of which succeeded and half did not, and the process is very delicate in transforming the monetary situation."
He indicated that the identity of the new currency focuses on the entire Syrian geography, emphasizing the need to allow the private sector to grow economically.
Replacing Banknotes
The Central Bank of Syria announced the regulations that citizens and traders must follow when presenting old banknotes of the Syrian pound to the authorized entities for exchange with the new banknotes, as part of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming exchange process.
The bank clarified that these procedures aim to expedite and simplify the exchange process in coordination with all relevant parties, stressing the importance of adhering to the correct arrangement of banknotes in bundles, so that each bundle contains notes of the same denomination and issue, and that the number of pieces in each bundle does not exceed 100 banknotes.