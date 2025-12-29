The Syrian President Ahmad al-Shara and the Governor of the Central Bank of Syria Abdul Qadir al-Hosri unveiled the new Syrian currency today.



The Syrian President stated during a discussion session at the launch event of the new Syrian currency: "Improving the economy relies on increasing production rates and decreasing unemployment rates in Syria. One of the fundamentals of achieving economic growth is enhancing the banking situation because banks are like arteries for the economy."

العملة السورية الجديدة



Multiple Experiences



He added: "There are many concepts that need to be clarified during the currency exchange phase. The first is that adjusting the zeros and removing two zeros from the old currency to the new currency does not mean improving the economy, but rather it facilitates transactions with the currency. The currency exchange is a sign of the end of a previous phase that is not mourned, and the beginning of a new phase that the Syrian people and the peoples of the region hope for in the context of the modern Syrian reality. The decision to replace the currency took long discussions, and there are multiple experiences in currency replacement and zero removal. Worldwide, there are six experiences, half of which succeeded and half did not, and the process is very delicate in transforming the monetary situation."



He indicated that the identity of the new currency focuses on the entire Syrian geography, emphasizing the need to allow the private sector to grow economically.



Replacing Banknotes



The Central Bank of Syria announced the regulations that citizens and traders must follow when presenting old banknotes of the Syrian pound to the authorized entities for exchange with the new banknotes, as part of the ongoing preparations for the upcoming exchange process.



The bank clarified that these procedures aim to expedite and simplify the exchange process in coordination with all relevant parties, stressing the importance of adhering to the correct arrangement of banknotes in bundles, so that each bundle contains notes of the same denomination and issue, and that the number of pieces in each bundle does not exceed 100 banknotes.