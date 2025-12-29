The General Authority for Competition imposed penalties on 13 companies after it was proven that they violated the Competition Law by agreeing on prices, amounting to 36,918,885 riyals.



The Authority clarified that the violations included sectors such as recycling and reuse of municipal waste, retail sales of poultry and eggs, and child care supplies and tools, in addition to advertising agencies and quarry operations.



The penalties included 10 million riyals on the waste collection and recycling company (WASCO), and 5.45 million riyals on Arab Recycling Company Limited.



It also included varying amounts for companies operating in the poultry and egg retail sector, among them Makkah Modern Refrigerator Company Limited, Al-Fahd Medical Company, and Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company.



The fines also affected companies operating in the retail sector for child care supplies and tools, including the Saudi Marketing Company (Al-Mazra'a Markets), Al-Tamimi Markets, and United Pharmaceutical and Medical Supplies Company Limited.

Deterring Market Disruptive Practices



In the advertising sector, the Authority imposed fines exceeding 14 million riyals on three companies, while the penalties also affected two establishments operating in quarrying.



The Competition Authority confirmed that the publication of these penalties is based on Article 19 of the Competition Law issued by Royal Decree No. (M/75) dated 29-6-1440 AH, to enhance the principle of transparency and deter practices that disrupt fair competition in the markets.



The Authority stated that it will continue to monitor the markets and take legal action against any monopolistic practices or agreements that harm competition and consumers, urging establishments to fully comply with the provisions of the law and its executive regulations.