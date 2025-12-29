فرضت الهيئة العامة للمنافسة عقوبات على 13 شركة، بعد ثبوت مخالفتها نظام المنافسة من خلال الاتفاق على الأسعار، بلغت 36,918,885 ريالاً.


وأوضحت الهيئة أن المخالفات شملت قطاعات التدوير وإعادة استخدام النفايات البلدية، والبيع بالتجزئة للدواجن والبيض، ومستلزمات وأدوات العناية بالأطفال، إضافة إلى مؤسسات ووكالات دعاية وإعلان، وتشغيل محاجر.


وتضمنت العقوبات 10 ملايين ريال على شركة تجميع وتدوير المخلفات (واسكو)، و5.45 مليون ريال على شركة التدوير العربية المحدودة.


وشملت مبالغ متفاوتة لشركات عاملة في قطاع بيع الدواجن والبيض، من بينها شركة ثلاجة مكة المكرمة الحديثة المحدودة، وشركة الفهد الطبية، وشركة الدواء للخدمات الطبية.


كما شملت الغرامات شركات تعمل في قطاع البيع بالتجزئة لمستلزمات وأدوات العناية بالأطفال، من بينها الشركة السعودية للتسويق (أسواق المزرعة)، وشركة أسواق التميمي، والشركة المتحدة للأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية المحدودة.

ردع الممارسات المخلة بالسوق


وفي قطاع الدعاية والإعلان، فرضت الهيئة غرامات تجاوزت 14 مليون ريال على ثلاث شركات، في حين طالت العقوبات منشأتين تعملان في تشغيل المحاجر.


وأكدت هيئة المنافسة أن نشر هذه العقوبات يأتي استناداً إلى المادة الـ19 من نظام المنافسة الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي رقم (م/75) بتاريخ 29-6-1440هـ، تعزيزاً لمبدأ الشفافية، وردعاً للممارسات التي تخلّ بالمنافسة العادلة في الأسواق.


وأوضحت الهيئة استمرارها في مراقبة الأسواق واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق أي ممارسات احتكارية أو اتفاقات تضر بالمنافسة والمستهلكين، داعية المنشآت إلى الالتزام التام بأحكام النظام ولوائحه التنفيذية.