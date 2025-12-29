فرضت الهيئة العامة للمنافسة عقوبات على 13 شركة، بعد ثبوت مخالفتها نظام المنافسة من خلال الاتفاق على الأسعار، بلغت 36,918,885 ريالاً.
وأوضحت الهيئة أن المخالفات شملت قطاعات التدوير وإعادة استخدام النفايات البلدية، والبيع بالتجزئة للدواجن والبيض، ومستلزمات وأدوات العناية بالأطفال، إضافة إلى مؤسسات ووكالات دعاية وإعلان، وتشغيل محاجر.
وتضمنت العقوبات 10 ملايين ريال على شركة تجميع وتدوير المخلفات (واسكو)، و5.45 مليون ريال على شركة التدوير العربية المحدودة.
وشملت مبالغ متفاوتة لشركات عاملة في قطاع بيع الدواجن والبيض، من بينها شركة ثلاجة مكة المكرمة الحديثة المحدودة، وشركة الفهد الطبية، وشركة الدواء للخدمات الطبية.
كما شملت الغرامات شركات تعمل في قطاع البيع بالتجزئة لمستلزمات وأدوات العناية بالأطفال، من بينها الشركة السعودية للتسويق (أسواق المزرعة)، وشركة أسواق التميمي، والشركة المتحدة للأدوية والمستلزمات الطبية المحدودة.
ردع الممارسات المخلة بالسوق
وفي قطاع الدعاية والإعلان، فرضت الهيئة غرامات تجاوزت 14 مليون ريال على ثلاث شركات، في حين طالت العقوبات منشأتين تعملان في تشغيل المحاجر.
وأكدت هيئة المنافسة أن نشر هذه العقوبات يأتي استناداً إلى المادة الـ19 من نظام المنافسة الصادر بالمرسوم الملكي رقم (م/75) بتاريخ 29-6-1440هـ، تعزيزاً لمبدأ الشفافية، وردعاً للممارسات التي تخلّ بالمنافسة العادلة في الأسواق.
وأوضحت الهيئة استمرارها في مراقبة الأسواق واتخاذ الإجراءات النظامية بحق أي ممارسات احتكارية أو اتفاقات تضر بالمنافسة والمستهلكين، داعية المنشآت إلى الالتزام التام بأحكام النظام ولوائحه التنفيذية.
The General Authority for Competition imposed penalties on 13 companies after it was proven that they violated the Competition Law by agreeing on prices, amounting to 36,918,885 riyals.
The Authority clarified that the violations included sectors such as recycling and reuse of municipal waste, retail sales of poultry and eggs, and child care supplies and tools, in addition to advertising agencies and quarry operations.
The penalties included 10 million riyals on the waste collection and recycling company (WASCO), and 5.45 million riyals on Arab Recycling Company Limited.
It also included varying amounts for companies operating in the poultry and egg retail sector, among them Makkah Modern Refrigerator Company Limited, Al-Fahd Medical Company, and Al-Dawaa Medical Services Company.
The fines also affected companies operating in the retail sector for child care supplies and tools, including the Saudi Marketing Company (Al-Mazra'a Markets), Al-Tamimi Markets, and United Pharmaceutical and Medical Supplies Company Limited.
Deterring Market Disruptive Practices
In the advertising sector, the Authority imposed fines exceeding 14 million riyals on three companies, while the penalties also affected two establishments operating in quarrying.
The Competition Authority confirmed that the publication of these penalties is based on Article 19 of the Competition Law issued by Royal Decree No. (M/75) dated 29-6-1440 AH, to enhance the principle of transparency and deter practices that disrupt fair competition in the markets.
The Authority stated that it will continue to monitor the markets and take legal action against any monopolistic practices or agreements that harm competition and consumers, urging establishments to fully comply with the provisions of the law and its executive regulations.