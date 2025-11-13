استعرض شباب مبتكرون من كل أنحاء المنطقة العربية حلولاً عملية لتحديات الاستدامة بدءاً من منع الفيضانات ووصولاً إلى المراقبة الذكية للجودة

13 نوفمبر 2025: حصد ابتكاران يقودهما طلاب من السعودية والمغرب على أعلى درجات التكريم خلال احتفالية «إنجاز العرب» لرواد الأعمال الشباب، والتي أقيمت مؤخراً في القاهرة، ما يبرز كيف يحوّل الشباب العربي تحديات الاستدامة إلى حلول عملية مبتكرة.

وقد منحت جائزة مجموعة الشايع – ستاربكس للعمل المستدام تكريمًا لمشروعين متميزين هما «كلير فلو» من السعودية ضمن فئة المدارس الثانوية، و«سباركس» من المغرب ضمن فئة الجامعات. وقد جرى اختيار الفريقين من بين 22 فريقًا متنافسًا يمثلون 12 دولة، في واحدة من أبرز فعاليات ريادة الأعمال الشبابية في المنطقة، التي أُقيمت برعاية معالي الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، رئيس مجلس الوزراء المصري.

«كلير فلو»: الحد من نفايات الأكواب أحادية الاستخدام

تناول فريق «كلير فلو»، المكوّن من مجموعة من طلاب المدارس الثانوية السعوديين، مشكلة نفايات أكواب القهوة أحادية الاستخدام في ستاربكس، من خلال اقتراح نظام أكواب قابلة للإرجاع يرتبط بتطبيق «إيكوكاب». ويتكامل التطبيق مع برنامج مكافآت ستاربكس لرصد استخدام الأكواب القابلة للإرجاع وتحفيز الزبائن على تبنيها. وقد راعى الفريق دورة الحياة الكاملة للمبادرة، فشمل اقتراحهم صناديق مخصصة لتجميع الأكواب وحلولًا لتنظيفها، إلى جانب صناديق إعادة تدوير محفّزة للأكواب الورقية، بهدف الحد من النفايات بشكل أوسع.

«سباركس»: تبني عادات مستدامة

ابتكر فريق «سباركس» من «إنجاز المغرب» منصة رقمية تشجّع الزبائن على تبني عادات مستدامة، بالتوازي مع كسب المكافآت، حيث يتيح تطبيقهم للمستخدمين مسح رمز الاستجابة السريعة بعد اعتماد خيارات صديقة للبيئة في مقاهي ستاربكس، مثل إعادة التدوير، استخدام الأكواب الشخصية، أو جمع بقايا حبوب القهوة المستخدمة. ومن خلال هذه الخيارات، يكسب المستخدمون «نقاط إيكو» يمكن استبدالها بمكافآت عبر تطبيق مكافآت ستاربكس، مما يعزز السلوكيات المستدامة بشكل أكبر.

وقال محمد محمود، نائب الرئيس الأول لستاربكس ضمن مجموعة الشايع، وأحد أعضاء لجنة الحكام لهذا العام: «تستعرض (كلير فلو) و(سباركس) كيف يوظف الشباب الإبداع لخدمة مجتمعاتهم. وتمتاز ابتكاراتهم بكونها عملية وهادفة ومرتبطة بالقيم التي نؤمن بها في ستاربكس. نحن فخورون بتكريم إبداعاتهم ودعم الجيل القادم من صانعي التغيير الذين يرسمون ملامح مستقبل أكثر استدامة في مختلف أنحاء المنطقة العربية. ومن خلال منحهم الأدوات والمنصة التي يحتاجونها، نشهد تحوّل تحديات الاستدامة الدقيقة إلى حلول قابلة للتطبيق والاختبار».

من جانبه، قال عاكف عقرباوي، الرئيس والمدير التنفيذي لمؤسسة إنجاز العرب: «تعكس المشاريع الفائزة كيف يمكن لابتكارات الشباب أن تقود حلولًا مستدامة لأبرز تحديات منطقتنا. ومن خلال شراكتنا مع مجموعة الشايع – ستاربكس، نواصل تمكين الشباب بالمهارات والثقة اللازمة لتحويل الأفكار إلى أفعال. كما يُبرز تنوّع الفائزين بجوائز احتفالية رواد الأعمال الشباب لعام 2025 كيف يواجه الشباب العربي في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا التحديات عبر التكنولوجيا والإبداع والحلول العملية، ويسهمون في تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة للأمم المتحدة والرؤى الوطنية لدولهم».

وإلى جانب جوائز الاستدامة، كرّمت الاحتفالية التميز في مختلف فئات ريادة الأعمال. فقد أحرزت «قشور» من سلطنة عُمان لقب «شركة العام» المرموق ضمن مسار الجامعات، بينما نالت «إيكوروك» من فلسطين جائزة «شركة العام» ضمن فئة المدارس الثانوية، تقديرًا لموهبتها المتميزة.

كما مُنحت جائزة «منتج العام» لكل من «روح» من السعودية ضمن مسار الجامعات، و«رايكوم» من الإمارات في مسار المدارس الثانوية. وفي فئة «التأثير العالمي» المستحدثة هذا العام، فازت «كاتاليث» من تونس ضمن مسار الجامعات، بينما نالت «بيل أب» من البحرين الجائزة في فئة المدارس الثانوية.

وشهدت دورة هذا العام أيضًا تكريمًا خاصًا عبر جائزة الابتكار المرموقة، التي تسلط الضوء على أبرز المشاريع الريادية، حيث فازت «لينك» من البحرين ضمن مسار الجامعات، فيما حصل مشروع «نيوروموف» من لبنان على الجائزة ضمن فئة المدارس الثانوية.

وتأتي جائزة مجموعة الشايع – ستاربكس للعمل المستدام ثمرة شراكة تمتد لثلاث سنوات بين مؤسسة ستاربكس ومجموعة الشايع بالتعاون مع «إنجاز العرب»، عبر برنامج «مكّني» الإقليمي، الذي يزوّد الشباب بمهارات ريادة الأعمال، والوعي بالاستدامة، والخبرة العملية. وفي عامه الأول، تفاعل البرنامج مع أكثر من 86 ألف شاب وشابة في مختلف أنحاء المنطقة.