Innovative youth from across the Arab region showcased practical solutions to sustainability challenges, ranging from flood prevention to smart quality monitoring.

November 13, 2025: Two innovations led by students from Saudi Arabia and Morocco received top honors during the "Arab Youth Achievement" celebration for young entrepreneurs, recently held in Cairo, highlighting how Arab youth are turning sustainability challenges into innovative practical solutions.

The Alshaya Group – Starbucks Sustainable Work Award honored two outstanding projects: "Clear Flow" from Saudi Arabia in the high school category, and "Sparks" from Morocco in the university category. The teams were selected from among 22 competing teams representing 12 countries, at one of the most prominent youth entrepreneurship events in the region, held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the Prime Minister of Egypt.

"Clear Flow": Reducing Single-Use Cup Waste

The "Clear Flow" team, composed of a group of Saudi high school students, addressed the issue of single-use coffee cup waste at Starbucks by proposing a returnable cup system linked to the "EcoCup" app. The app integrates with Starbucks' rewards program to track the use of returnable cups and incentivize customers to adopt them. The team considered the full lifecycle of the initiative, including their proposal for dedicated bins to collect cups and solutions for cleaning them, along with incentivized recycling bins for paper cups, aiming to reduce waste more broadly.

"Sparks": Adopting Sustainable Habits

The "Sparks" team from "Injaz Morocco" developed a digital platform that encourages customers to adopt sustainable habits while earning rewards. Their app allows users to scan a QR code after making eco-friendly choices at Starbucks cafes, such as recycling, using personal cups, or collecting used coffee grounds. Through these choices, users earn "Eco Points" that can be redeemed for rewards via the Starbucks rewards app, further promoting sustainable behaviors.

Mohammed Mahmoud, Senior Vice President of Starbucks at Alshaya Group and a judge this year, stated: "Clear Flow and Sparks showcase how youth harness creativity to serve their communities. Their innovations are practical, purposeful, and aligned with the values we believe in at Starbucks. We are proud to honor their creations and support the next generation of changemakers who are shaping a more sustainable future across the Arab region. By providing them with the tools and platform they need, we are witnessing the transformation of precise sustainability challenges into applicable and testable solutions."

For his part, Akef Aqrabawi, President and CEO of Injaz Al-Arab, said: "The winning projects reflect how youth innovations can lead to sustainable solutions for the major challenges in our region. Through our partnership with Alshaya Group – Starbucks, we continue to empower youth with the skills and confidence needed to turn ideas into action. The diversity of the winners at the 2025 Arab Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration highlights how Arab youth in the MENA region are addressing challenges through technology, creativity, and practical solutions, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the national visions of their countries."

In addition to the sustainability awards, the celebration recognized excellence in various entrepreneurship categories. "Qashoor" from Oman won the prestigious "Company of the Year" title in the university track, while "EcoRock" from Palestine received the "Company of the Year" award in the high school category, in recognition of its outstanding talent.

The "Product of the Year" award was given to both "Rooh" from Saudi Arabia in the university track and "Raikom" from the UAE in the high school track. In the newly introduced "Global Impact" category this year, "Catalith" from Tunisia won in the university track, while "Bill Up" from Bahrain received the award in the high school category.

This year's edition also featured a special recognition through the prestigious Innovation Award, which highlights the most prominent entrepreneurial projects, with "Link" from Bahrain winning in the university track, while the "Neuromove" project from Lebanon received the award in the high school category.

The Alshaya Group – Starbucks Sustainable Work Award is the result of a three-year partnership between Starbucks Foundation and Alshaya Group in collaboration with "Injaz Al-Arab," through the regional "Empower Me" program, which equips youth with entrepreneurship skills, sustainability awareness, and practical experience. In its first year, the program engaged over 86,000 young men and women across the region.