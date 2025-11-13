استعرض شباب مبتكرون من كل أنحاء المنطقة العربية حلولاً عملية لتحديات الاستدامة بدءاً من منع الفيضانات ووصولاً إلى المراقبة الذكية للجودة
13 نوفمبر 2025: حصد ابتكاران يقودهما طلاب من السعودية والمغرب على أعلى درجات التكريم خلال احتفالية «إنجاز العرب» لرواد الأعمال الشباب، والتي أقيمت مؤخراً في القاهرة، ما يبرز كيف يحوّل الشباب العربي تحديات الاستدامة إلى حلول عملية مبتكرة.
وقد منحت جائزة مجموعة الشايع – ستاربكس للعمل المستدام تكريمًا لمشروعين متميزين هما «كلير فلو» من السعودية ضمن فئة المدارس الثانوية، و«سباركس» من المغرب ضمن فئة الجامعات. وقد جرى اختيار الفريقين من بين 22 فريقًا متنافسًا يمثلون 12 دولة، في واحدة من أبرز فعاليات ريادة الأعمال الشبابية في المنطقة، التي أُقيمت برعاية معالي الدكتور مصطفى مدبولي، رئيس مجلس الوزراء المصري.
«كلير فلو»: الحد من نفايات الأكواب أحادية الاستخدام
تناول فريق «كلير فلو»، المكوّن من مجموعة من طلاب المدارس الثانوية السعوديين، مشكلة نفايات أكواب القهوة أحادية الاستخدام في ستاربكس، من خلال اقتراح نظام أكواب قابلة للإرجاع يرتبط بتطبيق «إيكوكاب». ويتكامل التطبيق مع برنامج مكافآت ستاربكس لرصد استخدام الأكواب القابلة للإرجاع وتحفيز الزبائن على تبنيها. وقد راعى الفريق دورة الحياة الكاملة للمبادرة، فشمل اقتراحهم صناديق مخصصة لتجميع الأكواب وحلولًا لتنظيفها، إلى جانب صناديق إعادة تدوير محفّزة للأكواب الورقية، بهدف الحد من النفايات بشكل أوسع.
«سباركس»: تبني عادات مستدامة
ابتكر فريق «سباركس» من «إنجاز المغرب» منصة رقمية تشجّع الزبائن على تبني عادات مستدامة، بالتوازي مع كسب المكافآت، حيث يتيح تطبيقهم للمستخدمين مسح رمز الاستجابة السريعة بعد اعتماد خيارات صديقة للبيئة في مقاهي ستاربكس، مثل إعادة التدوير، استخدام الأكواب الشخصية، أو جمع بقايا حبوب القهوة المستخدمة. ومن خلال هذه الخيارات، يكسب المستخدمون «نقاط إيكو» يمكن استبدالها بمكافآت عبر تطبيق مكافآت ستاربكس، مما يعزز السلوكيات المستدامة بشكل أكبر.
وقال محمد محمود، نائب الرئيس الأول لستاربكس ضمن مجموعة الشايع، وأحد أعضاء لجنة الحكام لهذا العام: «تستعرض (كلير فلو) و(سباركس) كيف يوظف الشباب الإبداع لخدمة مجتمعاتهم. وتمتاز ابتكاراتهم بكونها عملية وهادفة ومرتبطة بالقيم التي نؤمن بها في ستاربكس. نحن فخورون بتكريم إبداعاتهم ودعم الجيل القادم من صانعي التغيير الذين يرسمون ملامح مستقبل أكثر استدامة في مختلف أنحاء المنطقة العربية. ومن خلال منحهم الأدوات والمنصة التي يحتاجونها، نشهد تحوّل تحديات الاستدامة الدقيقة إلى حلول قابلة للتطبيق والاختبار».
من جانبه، قال عاكف عقرباوي، الرئيس والمدير التنفيذي لمؤسسة إنجاز العرب: «تعكس المشاريع الفائزة كيف يمكن لابتكارات الشباب أن تقود حلولًا مستدامة لأبرز تحديات منطقتنا. ومن خلال شراكتنا مع مجموعة الشايع – ستاربكس، نواصل تمكين الشباب بالمهارات والثقة اللازمة لتحويل الأفكار إلى أفعال. كما يُبرز تنوّع الفائزين بجوائز احتفالية رواد الأعمال الشباب لعام 2025 كيف يواجه الشباب العربي في منطقة الشرق الأوسط وشمال إفريقيا التحديات عبر التكنولوجيا والإبداع والحلول العملية، ويسهمون في تحقيق أهداف التنمية المستدامة للأمم المتحدة والرؤى الوطنية لدولهم».
وإلى جانب جوائز الاستدامة، كرّمت الاحتفالية التميز في مختلف فئات ريادة الأعمال. فقد أحرزت «قشور» من سلطنة عُمان لقب «شركة العام» المرموق ضمن مسار الجامعات، بينما نالت «إيكوروك» من فلسطين جائزة «شركة العام» ضمن فئة المدارس الثانوية، تقديرًا لموهبتها المتميزة.
كما مُنحت جائزة «منتج العام» لكل من «روح» من السعودية ضمن مسار الجامعات، و«رايكوم» من الإمارات في مسار المدارس الثانوية. وفي فئة «التأثير العالمي» المستحدثة هذا العام، فازت «كاتاليث» من تونس ضمن مسار الجامعات، بينما نالت «بيل أب» من البحرين الجائزة في فئة المدارس الثانوية.
وشهدت دورة هذا العام أيضًا تكريمًا خاصًا عبر جائزة الابتكار المرموقة، التي تسلط الضوء على أبرز المشاريع الريادية، حيث فازت «لينك» من البحرين ضمن مسار الجامعات، فيما حصل مشروع «نيوروموف» من لبنان على الجائزة ضمن فئة المدارس الثانوية.
وتأتي جائزة مجموعة الشايع – ستاربكس للعمل المستدام ثمرة شراكة تمتد لثلاث سنوات بين مؤسسة ستاربكس ومجموعة الشايع بالتعاون مع «إنجاز العرب»، عبر برنامج «مكّني» الإقليمي، الذي يزوّد الشباب بمهارات ريادة الأعمال، والوعي بالاستدامة، والخبرة العملية. وفي عامه الأول، تفاعل البرنامج مع أكثر من 86 ألف شاب وشابة في مختلف أنحاء المنطقة.
Innovative youth from across the Arab region showcased practical solutions to sustainability challenges, ranging from flood prevention to smart quality monitoring.
November 13, 2025: Two innovations led by students from Saudi Arabia and Morocco received top honors during the "Arab Youth Achievement" celebration for young entrepreneurs, recently held in Cairo, highlighting how Arab youth are turning sustainability challenges into innovative practical solutions.
The Alshaya Group – Starbucks Sustainable Work Award honored two outstanding projects: "Clear Flow" from Saudi Arabia in the high school category, and "Sparks" from Morocco in the university category. The teams were selected from among 22 competing teams representing 12 countries, at one of the most prominent youth entrepreneurship events in the region, held under the patronage of His Excellency Dr. Mostafa Madbouly, the Prime Minister of Egypt.
"Clear Flow": Reducing Single-Use Cup Waste
The "Clear Flow" team, composed of a group of Saudi high school students, addressed the issue of single-use coffee cup waste at Starbucks by proposing a returnable cup system linked to the "EcoCup" app. The app integrates with Starbucks' rewards program to track the use of returnable cups and incentivize customers to adopt them. The team considered the full lifecycle of the initiative, including their proposal for dedicated bins to collect cups and solutions for cleaning them, along with incentivized recycling bins for paper cups, aiming to reduce waste more broadly.
"Sparks": Adopting Sustainable Habits
The "Sparks" team from "Injaz Morocco" developed a digital platform that encourages customers to adopt sustainable habits while earning rewards. Their app allows users to scan a QR code after making eco-friendly choices at Starbucks cafes, such as recycling, using personal cups, or collecting used coffee grounds. Through these choices, users earn "Eco Points" that can be redeemed for rewards via the Starbucks rewards app, further promoting sustainable behaviors.
Mohammed Mahmoud, Senior Vice President of Starbucks at Alshaya Group and a judge this year, stated: "Clear Flow and Sparks showcase how youth harness creativity to serve their communities. Their innovations are practical, purposeful, and aligned with the values we believe in at Starbucks. We are proud to honor their creations and support the next generation of changemakers who are shaping a more sustainable future across the Arab region. By providing them with the tools and platform they need, we are witnessing the transformation of precise sustainability challenges into applicable and testable solutions."
For his part, Akef Aqrabawi, President and CEO of Injaz Al-Arab, said: "The winning projects reflect how youth innovations can lead to sustainable solutions for the major challenges in our region. Through our partnership with Alshaya Group – Starbucks, we continue to empower youth with the skills and confidence needed to turn ideas into action. The diversity of the winners at the 2025 Arab Youth Entrepreneurship Celebration highlights how Arab youth in the MENA region are addressing challenges through technology, creativity, and practical solutions, contributing to the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals and the national visions of their countries."
In addition to the sustainability awards, the celebration recognized excellence in various entrepreneurship categories. "Qashoor" from Oman won the prestigious "Company of the Year" title in the university track, while "EcoRock" from Palestine received the "Company of the Year" award in the high school category, in recognition of its outstanding talent.
The "Product of the Year" award was given to both "Rooh" from Saudi Arabia in the university track and "Raikom" from the UAE in the high school track. In the newly introduced "Global Impact" category this year, "Catalith" from Tunisia won in the university track, while "Bill Up" from Bahrain received the award in the high school category.
This year's edition also featured a special recognition through the prestigious Innovation Award, which highlights the most prominent entrepreneurial projects, with "Link" from Bahrain winning in the university track, while the "Neuromove" project from Lebanon received the award in the high school category.
The Alshaya Group – Starbucks Sustainable Work Award is the result of a three-year partnership between Starbucks Foundation and Alshaya Group in collaboration with "Injaz Al-Arab," through the regional "Empower Me" program, which equips youth with entrepreneurship skills, sustainability awareness, and practical experience. In its first year, the program engaged over 86,000 young men and women across the region.