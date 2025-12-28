علمت «عكاظ»، أن المحكمة الجزائية قضت بمعاقبة تنظيم عصابي مكوّن من 11 متهماً، 8 سعوديين و3 سودانيين، وقررت النزول في العقوبة ودرء عقوبة القتل بحقهم لعدم موجب ذلك، وقضت بسجنهم 155 سنة موزعة على المتهمين بحسب أدوارهم في تهم عدة أبرزها السلب والاحتيال المالي والتزوير والنصب واحتجاز ضحايا باستخدام كلبشات وسلاح ناري، والحصول على مبالغ بنحو 40 مليون ريال من خلال عمليات نصب واحتيال وخداع وخيانة الأمانة، فضلاً عن جريمة غسل الأموال، وصادقت محكمة الاستئناف على الحكم وبات نهائياً.

وبحسب المعلومات التي تنشرها «عكاظ» حصراً، فإن التنظيم مكوّن من رجل أعمال وزوجته المسيار التي تعمل كوافيرة وعدد من المعاونين والمساعدين استولوا على أموال بالملايين من ضحاياهم بينهم مشرف سابق بالمنتخب، وسيدة كفيفة، وعضو شرف في نادٍ جماهيري كبير، وشاعر سعودي وعدد من الضحايا الآخرين.

وتتلخص الوقائع في أن الجناة امتهنوا النصب والاحتيال وبيع الوهم واستدراج ضحاياهم من خلال عمليات بيع وهمية لعقارات وصكوك مزوّرة، بينها سرقة شيك مصرفي من عضو شرف لنادٍ جماهيري أثناء أدائه الصلاة، والاحتيال على مشرف سابق بالمنتخب بمبلغ 12 مليون ريال، والاستيلاء على 6 ملايين ريال من امرأة كفيفة، والاستيلاء على عربون من صفقة وهمية لشاعر وأديب سعودي.

شاليه وسيارات وكلبشات

تنوّعت طرق الجريمة بأساليب عدة، إذ اتخذ المتهم الأساس «شاليهاً» مستأجراً على البحر بمبلغ مليون ريال سنوياً لإيهام الضحايا أنه رجل ثري معروف لديه شركات واسم تجاري لامع، إضافة إلى استخدامه عشرات السيارات الفخمة وأرقام الهواتف المميّزة، والاستعانة بمكاتب وساطة عقارية كأدوات مساندة لعمليات النصب المالي، وقام في إحدى جرائمه باحتجاز عقاري داخل سكنه في البحر مستخدماً الكلبشات وتغطية عينيه وإشهار سلاح ناري في وجهه والاستيلاء على شيك مصرفي كان قد طلب من الضحية تحريره لأحد أفراد العصابة مقابل إفراغ عقار وهمي. ‏

مسيار.. و«مسجل خطر» و250 قرينة

كشفت التحقيقات، التي قدّمتها النيابة العامة للمحكمة، إن رئيس العصابة مسجل خطر، وعليه سوابق ومطلوب في قضايا جنائية وصدرت بحقه أوامر قبض سابقة، وساقت النيابة العامة نحو 250 دليلاً وقرينة بحق المتهمين الـ 11 تنوّعت بين أدله رقمية واعترافات وأدله ثابتة بحق الجناة.

ومنحت المحكمة الجناة حق الدفاع عن أنفسهم، واطلعت على مذكرات الرد على ما أسند إليهم من تهم، وقالت الكوفيرة المتهمة إنها تزوجت رئيس العصابة -زواج مسيار- وأنها استخدمت لتغطية إجرامه في النصب والاحتيال وحيازة المخدرات، وأفادت أنها كانت تتردد عليه في شقته في برج على البحر، ودرج أفراد العصابة على بيع عقارات وهمية بصكوك مزوّرة يتم إبرازها للمشتري ثم يتم الاستيلاء بالنصب والاحتيال والخداع على الشيك المحرر مقابل الشراء وصرفه، وفي بعض الحالات أقنعوا سيدة كفيفة بإصدار وكالة لهم فاستولوا على ممتلكاتها، كما استولوا بالقوة وبإشهار السلاح على شيك محرر بـ 5 ملايين واحتجزوا الضحية ساعات إلى حين صرف الشيك.

العقوبات تتنوّع طبقاً للأدوار

تنوّعت الأحكام على الجناة بحسب أدوارهم، وتضمّن الحكم على زعيم العصابة سجنه 25 سنة ومنعه من السفر 25 عاماً وزوجته المسيار 13 سنة ومنعها من السفر مدة مماثلة وغرامة 100 ألف، وسجن مقيم سوداني 18 سنة وإبعاده عن البلاد لثبوت مشاركته في احتجاز عقاري وصعقه بالكهرباء، إضافة إلى إدانته بغسل الأموال، ‏وتضمّن الحكم السجن 15 سنة لأحد المشاركين وغرامة 100 ألف، والسجن 18 سنة لمقيم سوداني وإبعاده عن البلاد، وإدانة مواطن سمح باستخدام اسمه ومؤسسته في تمرير صفقات وهمية وصرف شيكات، وتضمّن الحكم عليه السجن 15 سنة ومنعه من السفر 15 سنة وغرامة 100 ألف، كما تضمّن الحكم سجن مواطن 8 سنوات، و 13 سنة لمقيم سوداني لاشتراكه في الأعمال الاجرامية و8 سنوات لسوداني ثالث، والسجن 10 سنوات لموظف حكومي شارك مع أفراد العصابة، وصدر حكم بالسجن 12 سنة لشقيقة المتهم الأساسي وغرامة 100 ألف ومنعها من السفر 12 سنة؛ لثبوت اشتراكها في جرائم غسيل الأموال والاحتيال، وتضمّن الحكم مصادرة الأموال المضبوطة وأجهزة الجوال وإلغاء شرائح الجوال المستخدمة في الجرائم وعدم صرفها مجدّداً ومصادرة أموال مماثلة للأموال المتحصلة في جريمة غسل الأموال، إضافة إلى مصادرة السلاح المضبوط. واكتسب الحكم القطعية عقب مروره بكافة درجات التقاضي.

المحامي علي بن طالب: حماية المجتمع من الجرائم الاقتصادية

علّق المحامي علي بن طالب بن توزان على الوقائع لـ «عكاظ» موضحاً، أن الجهات المعنية في السعودية تُبذل جهوداً جبارة ومباركة؛ لحماية الحقوق وتعزيز الأمن والاستقرار، وتعمل هذه الجهات بتفانٍ ويقظة على مكافحة الجريمة، وتحقيق العدالة، وصون مصالح الأفراد والمؤسسات. وأثمرت هذه الجهود في بناء بيئة نظامية رادعة، تُجسّد حرص القيادة على ترسيخ قيم النزاهة والشفافية، وحماية المجتمع من كل ما يهدّد سلامته الاقتصادية والاجتماعية. وفي هذا الإطار، تُعد جرائم النصب والاحتيال وخيانة الأمانة من أخطر الجرائم الاقتصادية التي تمس جوهر المعاملات المالية، وتهدد أمن المجتمع واستقراره، وتزعزع ثقة الأفراد والمؤسسات في البيئة التجارية. وأولى المشرع هذه الجرائم عناية خاصة، فأصدر نظام مكافحة الاحتيال المالي وخيانة الأمانة ليكون إطاراً قانونياً صارماً لمواجهتها والحد من آثارها. إذ نصّت المادة الثانية من النظام صراحة على أن: يعاقب بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على خمس سنوات، وبغرامة لا تزيد على ثلاثة ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين؛ كل من استولى على مال للغير منقولاً أو غير منقول، أو على سند مثبت لحق أو تصرف، وكان ذلك بالاحتيال أو الكذب أو الخداع. ويمتاز هذا النظام بتوسيع نطاق التجريم ليشمل الشروع في الجريمة، حتى إن لم يتحقّق الضرر الفعلي، مما يعزّز من الحماية القانونية الاستباقية، ويمنح الجهات المعنية أدوات فعّالة للردع قبل وقوع الجريمة.

الموثقة نسرين: توجّه جاد لصيانة الحقوق

المحامية والموثقة العدلية نسرين الغامدي أوضحت لـ«عكاظ»: أن نظام مكافحة الاحتيال المالي وخيانة الأمانة تضمّن عقوبة من استولى على مال للغير دون وجه حق، وعقوبة من استولى دون وجه حق على مال سلم إليه من غير المال العام، وعقوبة من حرّض غيره على ارتكاب الجرائم المنصوص عليها في النظام، وعقوبة من شرع في القيام بالجرائم المنصوص عليها في النظام، والظروف المشدّدة، ومصادرة الأدوات والآلات والمتحصلات المتحققة من ارتكاب الجرائم، وعقوبة التشهير، ولا يسري نظام مكافحة الاحتيال المالي وخيانة الأمانة على أفعال الاحتيال المنصوص عليها في نظام السوق المالية التي تسري عليها الأحكام الواردة في ذلك النظام.

وأضافت: إن نظام مكافحة الاحتيال المالي وخيانة الأمانة شدّد على تجريم خيانة الأمانة، التي تتحقّق عندما يُسلَّم الجاني مالاً على سبيل الأمانة، كوديعة أو وكالة أو عارية، ثم يقوم بإساءة التصرف فيه أو الاستيلاء عليه. وذكرت أن المادة الثالثة من نظام مكافحة الاحتيال المالي وخيانة الأمانة نصّت على أن يعاقب بالسجن مدة لا تزيد على 5 سنوات، وبغرامة لا تزيد على ثلاثة ملايين ريال، أو بإحدى هاتين العقوبتين؛ كل من ارتكب جريمة خيانة الأمانة. ويُبرز هذا التنظيم التشريعي توجه الدولة الجاد نحو صيانة الحقوق المالية، وترسيخ مبادئ الشفافية والنزاهة، وحماية الاقتصاد الوطني من الممارسات الاحتيالية التي تنطوي على إساءة استخدام الثقة لتحقيق مكاسب غير مشروعة.