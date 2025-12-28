“Okaz” learned that the criminal court sentenced a gang consisting of 11 defendants, 8 Saudis and 3 Sudanese, and decided to reduce their sentences and avert the death penalty against them due to lack of justification. They were sentenced to a total of 155 years in prison, distributed among the defendants according to their roles in several charges, the most prominent of which include robbery, financial fraud, forgery, swindling, and holding victims hostage using handcuffs and a firearm, as well as obtaining amounts totaling around 40 million riyals through fraudulent schemes, deception, and breach of trust, in addition to money laundering. The appeals court upheld the ruling, making it final.

According to information exclusively published by “Okaz,” the gang consists of a businessman and his temporary wife who works as a hairdresser, along with several assistants who seized millions from their victims, including a former supervisor of the national team, a blind woman, a honorary member of a large public club, a Saudi poet, and several other victims.

The facts summarize that the perpetrators engaged in fraud and deception, selling illusions and luring their victims through fictitious sales of real estate and forged deeds, including stealing a bank check from an honorary member of a public club while he was praying, defrauding a former supervisor of the national team for an amount of 12 million riyals, seizing 6 million riyals from a blind woman, and taking a deposit from a fictitious deal involving a Saudi poet and writer.

Chalet, Cars, and Handcuffs

The methods of the crime varied in several ways, as the main defendant rented a “chalet” by the sea for one million riyals annually to deceive the victims into believing he was a wealthy man known for having companies and a prominent trade name. Additionally, he used dozens of luxury cars and distinctive phone numbers, and enlisted real estate brokerage offices as supporting tools for financial fraud operations. In one of his crimes, he held a real estate victim captive in his seaside residence using handcuffs, covering their eyes, brandishing a firearm in their face, and seizing a bank check that he had asked the victim to issue to one of the gang members in exchange for vacating fictitious property.

Temporary Marriage... and “Registered Criminal” with 250 Pieces of Evidence

Investigations presented by the Public Prosecution to the court revealed that the gang leader is a registered criminal with prior convictions and is wanted in criminal cases, with previous arrest warrants issued against him. The Public Prosecution presented around 250 pieces of evidence against the 11 defendants, which included digital evidence, confessions, and solid evidence against the perpetrators.

The court granted the defendants the right to defend themselves and reviewed their responses to the charges against them. The accused hairdresser claimed that she married the gang leader (temporary marriage) and that she was used to cover up his crimes of fraud and drug possession. She stated that she frequently visited him in his apartment in a tower by the sea, and the gang members regularly sold fictitious properties with forged deeds that were presented to the buyer, then they would fraudulently seize the issued check in exchange for the purchase and cash it. In some cases, they convinced a blind woman to issue a power of attorney to them, allowing them to seize her properties. They also forcibly seized a check issued for 5 million riyals, holding the victim for hours until the check was cashed.

Sentences Vary According to Roles

The sentences for the perpetrators varied according to their roles. The ruling included a 25-year prison sentence for the gang leader and a 25-year travel ban, 13 years for his temporary wife with a similar travel ban and a fine of 100,000 riyals, 18 years for a Sudanese resident and his expulsion from the country for his proven participation in holding a real estate victim captive and shocking them with electricity, in addition to his conviction for money laundering. The ruling also included 15 years in prison for one participant and a fine of 100,000 riyals, 18 years for another Sudanese resident and his expulsion from the country, and the conviction of a citizen who allowed his name and institution to be used to pass fictitious deals and cash checks, resulting in a 15-year prison sentence and a 15-year travel ban along with a fine of 100,000 riyals. Additionally, the ruling included 8 years for one citizen, 13 years for a Sudanese resident for participating in criminal activities, 8 years for a third Sudanese, and 10 years for a government employee who participated with gang members. A 12-year prison sentence was issued for the sister of the main defendant along with a fine of 100,000 riyals and a 12-year travel ban for her proven involvement in money laundering and fraud. The ruling also included the confiscation of seized funds, mobile devices, cancellation of mobile lines used in the crimes, and the confiscation of funds equivalent to those obtained from money laundering, in addition to the confiscation of the seized weapon. The ruling became final after passing through all levels of litigation.

Legal Expert: Protecting Society from Economic Crimes

Lawyer Ali Taleb bin Tawzan commented on the incidents to “Okaz,” explaining that the relevant authorities in Saudi Arabia are making tremendous and commendable efforts to protect rights and enhance security and stability. These authorities work diligently and vigilantly to combat crime, achieve justice, and safeguard the interests of individuals and institutions. These efforts have resulted in the establishment of a deterrent regulatory environment that reflects the leadership's commitment to instilling values of integrity and transparency, and protecting society from anything that threatens its economic and social safety. In this context, fraud, deception, and breach of trust crimes are among the most dangerous economic crimes that affect the essence of financial transactions, threaten the security and stability of society, and undermine the trust of individuals and institutions in the commercial environment. The legislator has given special attention to these crimes, issuing the Anti-Financial Fraud and Breach of Trust Law to provide a strict legal framework to confront them and mitigate their effects. Article two of the law explicitly states that: Anyone who unlawfully seizes the property of another, whether movable or immovable, or a document establishing a right or transaction, through fraud, deceit, or trickery, shall be punished by imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, and a fine not exceeding three million riyals, or by one of these penalties. This law is distinguished by expanding the scope of criminalization to include attempts to commit the crime, even if actual harm has not occurred, thereby enhancing proactive legal protection and providing relevant authorities with effective tools for deterrence before the crime occurs.

Notary Nasreen: A Serious Approach to Safeguarding Rights

Lawyer and judicial notary Nasreen Al-Ghamdi explained to “Okaz” that the Anti-Financial Fraud and Breach of Trust Law includes penalties for anyone who unlawfully seizes the property of another, penalties for anyone who unlawfully seizes property entrusted to them that is not public money, penalties for anyone who incites others to commit the crimes stipulated in the law, penalties for anyone who attempts to commit the crimes stipulated in the law, and aggravating circumstances, as well as the confiscation of tools, equipment, and proceeds obtained from committing crimes, and penalties for defamation. The Anti-Financial Fraud and Breach of Trust Law does not apply to fraudulent acts stipulated in the Capital Market Law, which are governed by the provisions contained in that law.

She added that the Anti-Financial Fraud and Breach of Trust Law emphasizes the criminalization of breach of trust, which occurs when the perpetrator is entrusted with property as a trust, such as a deposit, power of attorney, or loan, and then misuses or seizes it. She mentioned that Article three of the Anti-Financial Fraud and Breach of Trust Law states that anyone who commits the crime of breach of trust shall be punished by imprisonment for a term not exceeding five years, and a fine not exceeding three million riyals, or by one of these penalties. This legislative organization highlights the state's serious approach to safeguarding financial rights, establishing principles of transparency and integrity, and protecting the national economy from fraudulent practices that involve the abuse of trust to achieve unlawful gains.