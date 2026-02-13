يواصل الإنجليزي إيفان توني ترسيخ سمعته كأحد أكثر منفذي ركلات الجزاء دقة وهدوءاً في كرة القدم الحديثة، بعدما سجل أرقاماً لافتة تعكس ثباته في اللحظات الحاسمة.


وخلال مسيرته الكروية حتى الآن، نفذ توني 56 ركلة جزاء، نجح في تسجيل 54 منها، بنسبة نجاح بلغت 96.42%، وكان آخرها في مرمى الشباب في الجولة الثانية والعشرين من دوري روشن للمحترفين، وهي نسبة استثنائية تؤكد قدرته العالية على التعامل مع الضغط وقراءة تحركات حراس المرمى.


وخلال مشاركته مع فريقه الأهلي في جميع المسابقات خاض 76 مباراة، أسهم خلالها في 72 هدفاً، بعدما سجل 58 هدفاً وصنع 14، في أرقام تعكس حضوره الهجومي وتأثيره المباشر في نتائج فريقه.