Englishman Ivan Toney continues to establish his reputation as one of the most accurate and calm penalty takers in modern football, having recorded impressive numbers that reflect his consistency in critical moments.



Throughout his football career so far, Toney has taken 56 penalties, successfully converting 54 of them, with a success rate of 96.42%. His most recent penalty was against Al-Shabab in the twenty-second round of the Roshn Pro League, which is an exceptional percentage that confirms his high ability to handle pressure and read the movements of goalkeepers.



During his participation with his team Al-Ahli in all competitions, he has played 76 matches, contributing to 72 goals, having scored 58 and assisted 14, in numbers that reflect his offensive presence and direct impact on his team's results.