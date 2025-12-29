As talks began between him and Netanyahu, U.S. President Donald Trump confirmed today (Monday) that Gaza will be at the forefront of the issues he will discuss with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.



Trump clarified during his meeting with Netanyahu at Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida that the reconstruction of Gaza will begin soon, stating that he will do everything in his power to recover the remains of the last Israeli hostage.



Trump said: I will discuss the Gaza issue and many other matters with Netanyahu, and we will address five major files, adding: I will talk to Netanyahu about Turkey's role in the international force in Gaza.



Trump emphasized the necessity of completely disarming Hamas, praising Netanyahu by saying: "Without Netanyahu, Israel would not exist today."



He noted that he has a relationship with Netanyahu, stating: "The relationship with Netanyahu is at its best."



Trump addressed Netanyahu's crisis and the corruption cases against him in the Israeli courts by saying: "I think not pardoning Netanyahu will be extremely difficult."



Regarding Israeli interventions in Syria, Trump said: I hope to reach an agreement between Israel and Syria, adding: We would like Syria to have a chance to rise again.



Concerning the Iranian file, Trump threatened to strike Iranian nuclear sites again if Tehran rebuilds them, saying: If Iran rebuilds its destroyed nuclear sites, we will strike them again, and he believed that his strikes on Iran are behind the opportunity for peace in the Middle East.



Trump added: "Iran is seeking to rebuild its nuclear facilities, and as I heard, they want to reach an agreement."



Regarding his phone conversations with Russian President Vladimir Putin, Trump clarified that the talks were good and complex issues were discussed.



Trump said: Putin informed me that he was attacked, and that is not good; I did not like the attack, and the timing is not right for this attack.