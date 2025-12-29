فيما بدأت المحادثات بينه ونتنياهو، أكد الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب اليوم (الإثنين)، أن غزة ستكون في مقدمة الملفات التي سيبحثها مع رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو.
وأوضح ترمب خلال استقباله لنتنياهو في منتجع مارالاجو بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية، أن إعادة إعمار غزة ستبدأ قريباً، موضحاً أنه سيعمل كل ما في استطاعته لاستعادة رفات آخر رهينة إسرائيلي.
وقال ترمب: سأبحث مع نتنياهو موضوع غزة والعديد من القضايا، وسنناقش خمسة ملفات كبرى، مضيفاً: سأتحدث مع نتنياهو بشأن دور تركيا في القوة الدولية بغزة.
وشدد ترمب على ضرورة نزع سلاح «حماس» بالكامل، وأطرى على نتنياهو بالقول: «لولا نتنياهو ما كانت إسرائيل موجودة إلى الآن».
وأشار إلى أن هناك علاقات تجمعه مع نتنياهو قائلاً: «العلاقات مع نتنياهو في أفضل حالاتها».
وتطرق ترمب إلى أزمة نتنياهو وقضايا الفساد التي تلاحقه أمام القضاء الإسرائيلي بالقول: «أعتقد أن عدم العفو عن نتنياهو سيكون أمراً صعباً للغاية».
وفي ما يتعلق بالتدخلات الإسرائيلية في سورية قال ترمب: أتمنى التوصل لاتفاق بين إسرائيل وسورية، مضيفاً: نود أن تحصل سورية على فرصة للنهوض مجدداً.
وفي ما يتعلق بالملف الإيراني، هدد ترمب بضرب المواقع النووية الإيرانية مجدداً إذا أعادت طهران بناءها، قائلاً: إذا أعادت إيران بناء مواقعها النووية المدمرة فسنضربها مجدداً، ورأى أن ضرباته على إيران وراء فرصة السلام في الشرق الأوسط.
وأضاف ترمب: «إيران تسعى لإعادة بناء منشآتها النووية، وكما سمعت أنها تريد التوصل لاتفاق».
وحول محادثاته الهاتفية مع الرئيس الروسي فلاديمير بوتين أوضح ترمب أن المحادثات كانت جيدة وجرت مناقشة مسائل معقدة.
وقال ترمب: بوتين أبلغني بأنه تعرض للهجوم وهذا ليس جيداً، ولم يعجبني الهجوم وليس الوقت صائباً لهذا الهجوم.
