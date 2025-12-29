قُبيل لقائه الرئيس ترمب، عقد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم (الإثنين)، اجتماعاً مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، ووزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث في منتجع مارالاجو بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية.
وكتب نتنياهو على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: كان اجتماعاً رائعاً مع روبيو.
ومن المقرر أن يلتقي نتنياهو مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في وقت لاحق بالمنتجع نفسه.
أجندة لقاء نتياهو وترمب
ومن المقرر أن تتم مناقشة عدد من الملفات، من بينها المضي قدماً في اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة.
ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤولين في البيت الأبيض قولهم إنهم يخشون من أن نتنياهو يعمل على إبطاء عملية السلام، خصوصاً أنه يريد استئناف الحرب مع «حماس» في قطاع غزة.
وكان مسؤول إسرائيلي عسكري قد قال لصحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» إن نتنياهو سيُطلع ترمب على معلومات استخباراتية عن خطر الصواريخ البالستية الإيرانية، مشيراً إلى أن إسرائيل قد تُضطر لمواجهة إيران إذا لم تتوصل أمريكا لاتفاق يكبح جماح برنامج الصواريخ البالستية الإيرانية.
وزعم المصدر أن التهديد الذي تمثله الصواريخ الإيرانية «خطير للغاية»، مؤكداً أن إطلاق عدد كبير منها على إسرائيل سيلحق أضراراً تعادل قنبلة نووية صغيرة.
استعدادات إيرانية للرّد على إسرائيل
بالمقابل، أكد المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية، إسماعيل بقائي، خلال مؤتمره الصحفي الأسبوعي أن بلاده تراقب تحركات إسرائيل وتعزز جاهزيتها.
وقال بقائي: «أي مغامرة جديدة ستُقابل بردٍّ أشدّ بكثير مما حدث خلال حرب الأيام الاثني عشر»، معتبراً أن الجانب الإسرائيلي يستخدم ذرائع مختلفة لخلق جو عدائي ضد إيران.
وعلّق المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية على زيارة نتنياهو إلى أمريكا بالقول: «تصرفات نتنياهو جعلت الولايات المتحدة تبدو وكأنها مركز التخطيط لزعزعة الاستقرار الإقليمي»، مضيفاً: «على المسؤولين الأمريكيين تصحيح هذه الصورة».
وفي ما يتعلق بالعلاقة مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، أوضح بقائي أن إيران عضو فيها، وأن الاتصالات بين الطرفين مستمرة، مضيفاً: «في ما يتعلق بصياغة نظام إجرائي جديد للتعاون مع الوكالة، فالموضوع يحتاج إلى نقاش وتبادل للآراء».
Just before his meeting with President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting today (Monday) with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Minister Pete Hegseth at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.
Netanyahu wrote on his account on the platform "X": It was a great meeting with Rubio.
Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump later at the same resort.
Agenda for the Netanyahu-Trump Meeting
Several issues are set to be discussed, including moving forward with the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.
The Axios website reported that White House officials are concerned that Netanyahu is working to slow down the peace process, especially since he wants to resume the war with "Hamas" in the Gaza Strip.
An Israeli military official told the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" that Netanyahu will brief Trump on intelligence regarding the threat of Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that Israel may be forced to confront Iran if the U.S. does not reach an agreement to curb Iran's ballistic missile program.
The source claimed that the threat posed by Iranian missiles is "extremely dangerous," emphasizing that launching a large number of them at Israel would cause damage equivalent to a small nuclear bomb.
Iranian Preparations to Respond to Israel
In contrast, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei confirmed during his weekly press conference that his country is monitoring Israeli movements and enhancing its readiness.
Baqaei stated: "Any new adventure will be met with a response much stronger than what occurred during the twelve-day war," considering that the Israeli side uses various pretexts to create a hostile atmosphere against Iran.
The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman commented on Netanyahu's visit to America by saying: "Netanyahu's actions have made the United States appear as if it is the center of planning for destabilizing the region," adding: "American officials need to correct this image."
Regarding the relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Baqaei clarified that Iran is a member of it, and that communications between the two sides are ongoing, adding: "Regarding the formulation of a new procedural system for cooperation with the agency, the matter requires discussion and exchange of views."