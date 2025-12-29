قُبيل لقائه الرئيس ترمب، عقد رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، اليوم (الإثنين)، اجتماعاً مع وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو، ووزير الحرب بيت هيغسيث في منتجع مارالاجو بولاية فلوريدا الأمريكية.


وكتب نتنياهو على حسابه في منصة «إكس»: كان اجتماعاً رائعاً مع روبيو.


ومن المقرر أن يلتقي نتنياهو مع الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب في وقت لاحق بالمنتجع نفسه.


أجندة لقاء نتياهو وترمب


ومن المقرر أن تتم مناقشة عدد من الملفات، من بينها المضي قدماً في اتفاق وقف إطلاق النار في غزة.


ونقل موقع «أكسيوس» عن مسؤولين في البيت الأبيض قولهم إنهم يخشون من أن نتنياهو يعمل على إبطاء عملية السلام، خصوصاً أنه يريد استئناف الحرب مع «حماس» في قطاع غزة.


وكان مسؤول إسرائيلي عسكري قد قال لصحيفة «يديعوت أحرونوت» إن نتنياهو سيُطلع ترمب على معلومات استخباراتية عن خطر الصواريخ البالستية الإيرانية، مشيراً إلى أن إسرائيل قد تُضطر لمواجهة إيران إذا لم تتوصل أمريكا لاتفاق يكبح جماح برنامج الصواريخ البالستية الإيرانية.


وزعم المصدر أن التهديد الذي تمثله الصواريخ الإيرانية «خطير للغاية»، مؤكداً أن إطلاق عدد كبير منها على إسرائيل سيلحق أضراراً تعادل قنبلة نووية صغيرة.


استعدادات إيرانية للرّد على إسرائيل


بالمقابل، أكد المتحدث باسم وزارة الخارجية الإيرانية، إسماعيل بقائي، خلال مؤتمره الصحفي الأسبوعي أن بلاده تراقب تحركات إسرائيل وتعزز جاهزيتها.


وقال بقائي: «أي مغامرة جديدة ستُقابل بردٍّ أشدّ بكثير مما حدث خلال حرب الأيام الاثني عشر»، معتبراً أن الجانب الإسرائيلي يستخدم ذرائع مختلفة لخلق جو عدائي ضد إيران.


وعلّق المتحدث باسم الخارجية الإيرانية على زيارة نتنياهو إلى أمريكا بالقول: «تصرفات نتنياهو جعلت الولايات المتحدة تبدو وكأنها مركز التخطيط لزعزعة الاستقرار الإقليمي»، مضيفاً: «على المسؤولين الأمريكيين تصحيح هذه الصورة».


وفي ما يتعلق بالعلاقة مع الوكالة الدولية للطاقة الذرية، أوضح بقائي أن إيران عضو فيها، وأن الاتصالات بين الطرفين مستمرة، مضيفاً: «في ما يتعلق بصياغة نظام إجرائي جديد للتعاون مع الوكالة، فالموضوع يحتاج إلى نقاش وتبادل للآراء».