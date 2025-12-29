Just before his meeting with President Trump, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu held a meeting today (Monday) with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Defense Minister Pete Hegseth at the Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.



Netanyahu wrote on his account on the platform "X": It was a great meeting with Rubio.



Netanyahu is scheduled to meet with U.S. President Donald Trump later at the same resort.



Agenda for the Netanyahu-Trump Meeting



Several issues are set to be discussed, including moving forward with the ceasefire agreement in Gaza.



The Axios website reported that White House officials are concerned that Netanyahu is working to slow down the peace process, especially since he wants to resume the war with "Hamas" in the Gaza Strip.



An Israeli military official told the newspaper "Yedioth Ahronoth" that Netanyahu will brief Trump on intelligence regarding the threat of Iranian ballistic missiles, noting that Israel may be forced to confront Iran if the U.S. does not reach an agreement to curb Iran's ballistic missile program.



The source claimed that the threat posed by Iranian missiles is "extremely dangerous," emphasizing that launching a large number of them at Israel would cause damage equivalent to a small nuclear bomb.



Iranian Preparations to Respond to Israel



In contrast, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman Ismail Baqaei confirmed during his weekly press conference that his country is monitoring Israeli movements and enhancing its readiness.



Baqaei stated: "Any new adventure will be met with a response much stronger than what occurred during the twelve-day war," considering that the Israeli side uses various pretexts to create a hostile atmosphere against Iran.



The Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesman commented on Netanyahu's visit to America by saying: "Netanyahu's actions have made the United States appear as if it is the center of planning for destabilizing the region," adding: "American officials need to correct this image."



Regarding the relationship with the International Atomic Energy Agency, Baqaei clarified that Iran is a member of it, and that communications between the two sides are ongoing, adding: "Regarding the formulation of a new procedural system for cooperation with the agency, the matter requires discussion and exchange of views."