The "De Yemen" Organization for Rights and Development accused the Houthi group today (Sunday) of committing 382 violations against lawyers in the capital under its control (Sanaa) during the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2025.



The organization clarified in a report during a human rights seminar in Marib today that its team recorded 159 violations during the year 2025, compared to 135 violations in 2023 and 88 violations in 2024, indicating that the systematic violations targeting defenders of rights and freedoms represent a serious undermining of the justice system and the rule of law in Houthi-controlled areas.



The organization's Secretary-General, Fahmi Al-Zubairi, confirmed that targeting the legal profession represents a direct aggression against the pillars of justice and guarantees of a fair trial, noting that what is happening in Sanaa reflects a systematic trend to subjugate the judiciary and silence the voices of rights defenders.



The seminar titled "Lawyers Under Oppression" presented three working papers discussing the legal framework of the legal profession in Yemen, the nature of violations in Houthi areas and their impacts. Participants emphasized that what is happening in Sanaa is a violation of the law of the legal profession and a politicization of the judiciary.



Participants stressed the urgent need for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained lawyers, foremost among them lawyer Abdul Majid Sabra, and the immediate cessation of all forms of harassment and persecution, calling on the international community and United Nations bodies to include these violations in their periodic reports and to activate international investigation and accountability mechanisms.



Participants affirmed that protecting lawyers is a national necessity to safeguard society as a whole.