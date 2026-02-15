اتهمت منظمة «دي يمنت» للحقوق والتنمية، اليوم (الأحد)، جماعة الحوثي بارتكاب 382 انتهاكاً بحق المحامين والمحاميات في العاصمة التي تسيطر عليها (صنعاء)، خلال الفترة من 1 يناير 2023م وحتى 31 ديسمبر 2025م.


وأوضحت المنظمة في تقرير لها خلال ندوة حقوقية في مأرب اليوم، أن فريقها سجل 159 انتهاكاً خلال العام 2025، مقارنة بـ135 انتهاكاً في عام 2023م، و88 انتهاكاً في عام 2024م، مبينة أن الانتهاكات الممنهجة التي تطال المدافعين عن الحقوق والحريات تمثل تقويضاً خطيراً لمنظومة العدالة وسيادة القانون في مناطق الحوثي.


وأكد الأمين العام للمنظمة فهمي الزبيري أن استهداف مهنة المحاماة يمثل عدواناً مباشراً على ركائز العدالة وضمانات المحاكمة العادلة، مبيناً أن ما يحدث في صنعاء يعكس توجهاً ممنهجاً لإخضاع القضاء وتكميم صوت المدافعين عن الحقوق.


وعرضت الندوة التي بعنوان «محامون تحت القمع»، 3 أوراق عمل ناقشت الإطار القانوني لمهنة المحاماة في اليمن، وطبيعة الانتهاكات في مناطق الحوثي وآثارها، وأكد المشاركون أن ما يحدث في صنعاء عبث بقانون المحاماة وتسييس للقضاء.


وشدد المشاركون على ضرورة الإفراج الفوري عن جميع المحامين المحتجزين تعسفاً، وفي مقدمتهم المحامي عبدالمجيد صبرة، والتوقف العاجل لكافة أشكال التضييق والملاحقة، داعين المجتمع الدولي وهيئات الأمم المتحدة إلى إدراج هذه الانتهاكات ضمن تقاريرها الدورية، وتفعيل آليات التحقيق والمساءلة الدولية.


وأكد المشاركون أن حماية المحامين ضرورة وطنية لحماية المجتمع بأسره.