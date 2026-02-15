اتهمت منظمة «دي يمنت» للحقوق والتنمية، اليوم (الأحد)، جماعة الحوثي بارتكاب 382 انتهاكاً بحق المحامين والمحاميات في العاصمة التي تسيطر عليها (صنعاء)، خلال الفترة من 1 يناير 2023م وحتى 31 ديسمبر 2025م.
وأوضحت المنظمة في تقرير لها خلال ندوة حقوقية في مأرب اليوم، أن فريقها سجل 159 انتهاكاً خلال العام 2025، مقارنة بـ135 انتهاكاً في عام 2023م، و88 انتهاكاً في عام 2024م، مبينة أن الانتهاكات الممنهجة التي تطال المدافعين عن الحقوق والحريات تمثل تقويضاً خطيراً لمنظومة العدالة وسيادة القانون في مناطق الحوثي.
وأكد الأمين العام للمنظمة فهمي الزبيري أن استهداف مهنة المحاماة يمثل عدواناً مباشراً على ركائز العدالة وضمانات المحاكمة العادلة، مبيناً أن ما يحدث في صنعاء يعكس توجهاً ممنهجاً لإخضاع القضاء وتكميم صوت المدافعين عن الحقوق.
وعرضت الندوة التي بعنوان «محامون تحت القمع»، 3 أوراق عمل ناقشت الإطار القانوني لمهنة المحاماة في اليمن، وطبيعة الانتهاكات في مناطق الحوثي وآثارها، وأكد المشاركون أن ما يحدث في صنعاء عبث بقانون المحاماة وتسييس للقضاء.
وشدد المشاركون على ضرورة الإفراج الفوري عن جميع المحامين المحتجزين تعسفاً، وفي مقدمتهم المحامي عبدالمجيد صبرة، والتوقف العاجل لكافة أشكال التضييق والملاحقة، داعين المجتمع الدولي وهيئات الأمم المتحدة إلى إدراج هذه الانتهاكات ضمن تقاريرها الدورية، وتفعيل آليات التحقيق والمساءلة الدولية.
وأكد المشاركون أن حماية المحامين ضرورة وطنية لحماية المجتمع بأسره.
The "De Yemen" Organization for Rights and Development accused the Houthi group today (Sunday) of committing 382 violations against lawyers in the capital under its control (Sanaa) during the period from January 1, 2023, to December 31, 2025.
The organization clarified in a report during a human rights seminar in Marib today that its team recorded 159 violations during the year 2025, compared to 135 violations in 2023 and 88 violations in 2024, indicating that the systematic violations targeting defenders of rights and freedoms represent a serious undermining of the justice system and the rule of law in Houthi-controlled areas.
The organization's Secretary-General, Fahmi Al-Zubairi, confirmed that targeting the legal profession represents a direct aggression against the pillars of justice and guarantees of a fair trial, noting that what is happening in Sanaa reflects a systematic trend to subjugate the judiciary and silence the voices of rights defenders.
The seminar titled "Lawyers Under Oppression" presented three working papers discussing the legal framework of the legal profession in Yemen, the nature of violations in Houthi areas and their impacts. Participants emphasized that what is happening in Sanaa is a violation of the law of the legal profession and a politicization of the judiciary.
Participants stressed the urgent need for the immediate release of all arbitrarily detained lawyers, foremost among them lawyer Abdul Majid Sabra, and the immediate cessation of all forms of harassment and persecution, calling on the international community and United Nations bodies to include these violations in their periodic reports and to activate international investigation and accountability mechanisms.
Participants affirmed that protecting lawyers is a national necessity to safeguard society as a whole.