رجّحت صحيفة «معاريف» أن يطرح رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، على الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خلال لقائهما في منتجع مار لاغو الشاطئي بفلوريدا، اليوم (الإثنين)، خطة بديلة عن الخطة الأمريكية لوقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة.


معركة مصيرية أخرى


وأفادت مصادر سياسية إسرائيلية بأن اللقاء سيكون بمثابة «معركة مصيرية أخرى»، قد تحدد مستقبل نتنياهو السياسي. وتوقعت المصادر أن يقترح نتنياهو خارطة طريق قد تبطئ اندفاع ترمب نحو تطبيق خطته لغزة، بل قد تستبدلها.


وكشفت المصادر أن الخطة الإسرائيلية التي ستعرض على الرئيس الأمريكي، تنص على سيطرة إسرائيلية حتى 75% من القطاع الفلسطيني، علماً أن إسرائيل تسيطر حالياً حسب الاتفاق على نحو 53%، وقد توسعت تلك السيطرة الشهر الجاري إلى 58%، إلى أن تتخلى حماس بشكل فعلي ونهائي عن السلاح.


وحسب المصادر، فإن هذا المقترح قد يصطدم مع مخططات ترمب الساعي إلى الانتقال للمرحلة الثانية من اتفاق غزة، معتبرة أن مسألة السلاح تحل خطوة خطوة ورويداً رويداً، ومركزاً على مسألة إعادة الإعمار.


ضربة مشتركة لإيران


وفي الملف الإيراني، رجحت المصادر الإسرائيلية أن يسعى نتنياهو لإقناع ترمب بأن توجيه ضربة أمريكية إسرائيلية مشتركة إلى إيران «ستؤدي إلى نتائج أفضل في الاتفاق النووي المستقبلي وربما تضعضع النظام في طهران»، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية.


وكان نتنياهو أعلن في 22 ديسمبر الجاري أنه من المتوقع أن تتناول المحادثات المرحلة الثانية من وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وكذلك إيران ولبنان.


وتوسطت واشنطن في وقف إطلاق النار على الجبهات الثلاث، لكن إسرائيل قلقة من قيام خصومها بإعادة بناء قواتهم بعد إضعافهم بشكل كبير خلال الحرب.


تشكيل الإدارة الانتقالية


يذكر أن إسرائيل وحماس وافقتا في أكتوبر الماضي على خطة ترمب لوقف إطلاق النار، التي دعت إسرائيل إلى الانسحاب وحماس إلى التخلي عن أسلحتها وعن أي دور لها للحكم في القطاع.


وأعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو الأسبوع الماضي أن واشنطن ترغب في تشكيل الإدارة الانتقالية المنصوص عليها في خطة ترمب وهي مجلس سلام وهيئة مكونة من تكنوقراط فلسطينيين في أقرب وقت ممكن، لإدارة غزة قبل نشر القوة الأمنية الدولية التي تم تفويضها بموجب قرار مجلس الأمن الدولي الصادر في ‍17 نوفمبر.


لكن إسرائيل وحماس تبادلتا الاتهامات بارتكاب خروقات كبيرة للاتفاق، ولا يبدو ⁠أنهما أقرب إلى قبول الخطوات الأكثر صعوبة المتوقعة للمرحلة المقبلة.