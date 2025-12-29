The newspaper "Ma'ariv" suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present an alternative plan to U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting at the Mar-a-Lago beach resort in Florida today (Monday), regarding the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.



Another Fateful Battle



Israeli political sources reported that the meeting will serve as "another fateful battle" that could determine Netanyahu's political future. The sources anticipated that Netanyahu would propose a roadmap that might slow Trump's momentum towards implementing his plan for Gaza, or even replace it.



The sources revealed that the Israeli plan to be presented to the U.S. President stipulates Israeli control over up to 75% of the Palestinian territory, noting that Israel currently controls about 53% according to the agreement, which has expanded this month to 58%, until Hamas effectively and permanently relinquishes its weapons.



According to the sources, this proposal may clash with Trump's plans, as he seeks to move to the second phase of the Gaza agreement, considering that the issue of weapons should be resolved step by step and gradually, focusing on the matter of reconstruction.



A Joint Strike Against Iran



On the Iranian file, Israeli sources suggested that Netanyahu would seek to convince Trump that a joint U.S.-Israeli strike against Iran "would lead to better outcomes in the future nuclear agreement and might destabilize the regime in Tehran," according to Israeli media reports.



Netanyahu announced on December 22 that the talks are expected to address the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as Iran and Lebanon.



Washington mediated the ceasefire on the three fronts, but Israel is concerned about its adversaries rebuilding their forces after being significantly weakened during the war.



Formation of the Transitional Administration



It is worth mentioning that Israel and Hamas agreed last October to Trump's ceasefire plan, which called for Israel to withdraw and for Hamas to abandon its weapons and any role in governing the territory.



U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last week that Washington wishes to form the transitional administration outlined in Trump's plan, which is a Peace Council and a body composed of Palestinian technocrats as soon as possible, to manage Gaza before deploying the international security force mandated by the UN Security Council resolution issued on November 17.



However, Israel and Hamas have exchanged accusations of committing significant violations of the agreement, and it does not seem that they are closer to accepting the more difficult steps expected for the next phase.