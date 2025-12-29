رجّحت صحيفة «معاريف» أن يطرح رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو، على الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب خلال لقائهما في منتجع مار لاغو الشاطئي بفلوريدا، اليوم (الإثنين)، خطة بديلة عن الخطة الأمريكية لوقف إطلاق النار في قطاع غزة.
معركة مصيرية أخرى
وأفادت مصادر سياسية إسرائيلية بأن اللقاء سيكون بمثابة «معركة مصيرية أخرى»، قد تحدد مستقبل نتنياهو السياسي. وتوقعت المصادر أن يقترح نتنياهو خارطة طريق قد تبطئ اندفاع ترمب نحو تطبيق خطته لغزة، بل قد تستبدلها.
وكشفت المصادر أن الخطة الإسرائيلية التي ستعرض على الرئيس الأمريكي، تنص على سيطرة إسرائيلية حتى 75% من القطاع الفلسطيني، علماً أن إسرائيل تسيطر حالياً حسب الاتفاق على نحو 53%، وقد توسعت تلك السيطرة الشهر الجاري إلى 58%، إلى أن تتخلى حماس بشكل فعلي ونهائي عن السلاح.
وحسب المصادر، فإن هذا المقترح قد يصطدم مع مخططات ترمب الساعي إلى الانتقال للمرحلة الثانية من اتفاق غزة، معتبرة أن مسألة السلاح تحل خطوة خطوة ورويداً رويداً، ومركزاً على مسألة إعادة الإعمار.
ضربة مشتركة لإيران
وفي الملف الإيراني، رجحت المصادر الإسرائيلية أن يسعى نتنياهو لإقناع ترمب بأن توجيه ضربة أمريكية إسرائيلية مشتركة إلى إيران «ستؤدي إلى نتائج أفضل في الاتفاق النووي المستقبلي وربما تضعضع النظام في طهران»، وفق ما نقلت وسائل إعلام إسرائيلية.
وكان نتنياهو أعلن في 22 ديسمبر الجاري أنه من المتوقع أن تتناول المحادثات المرحلة الثانية من وقف إطلاق النار في غزة، وكذلك إيران ولبنان.
وتوسطت واشنطن في وقف إطلاق النار على الجبهات الثلاث، لكن إسرائيل قلقة من قيام خصومها بإعادة بناء قواتهم بعد إضعافهم بشكل كبير خلال الحرب.
تشكيل الإدارة الانتقالية
يذكر أن إسرائيل وحماس وافقتا في أكتوبر الماضي على خطة ترمب لوقف إطلاق النار، التي دعت إسرائيل إلى الانسحاب وحماس إلى التخلي عن أسلحتها وعن أي دور لها للحكم في القطاع.
وأعلن وزير الخارجية الأمريكي ماركو روبيو الأسبوع الماضي أن واشنطن ترغب في تشكيل الإدارة الانتقالية المنصوص عليها في خطة ترمب وهي مجلس سلام وهيئة مكونة من تكنوقراط فلسطينيين في أقرب وقت ممكن، لإدارة غزة قبل نشر القوة الأمنية الدولية التي تم تفويضها بموجب قرار مجلس الأمن الدولي الصادر في 17 نوفمبر.
لكن إسرائيل وحماس تبادلتا الاتهامات بارتكاب خروقات كبيرة للاتفاق، ولا يبدو أنهما أقرب إلى قبول الخطوات الأكثر صعوبة المتوقعة للمرحلة المقبلة.
The newspaper "Ma'ariv" suggested that Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu will present an alternative plan to U.S. President Donald Trump during their meeting at the Mar-a-Lago beach resort in Florida today (Monday), regarding the ceasefire in the Gaza Strip.
Another Fateful Battle
Israeli political sources reported that the meeting will serve as "another fateful battle" that could determine Netanyahu's political future. The sources anticipated that Netanyahu would propose a roadmap that might slow Trump's momentum towards implementing his plan for Gaza, or even replace it.
The sources revealed that the Israeli plan to be presented to the U.S. President stipulates Israeli control over up to 75% of the Palestinian territory, noting that Israel currently controls about 53% according to the agreement, which has expanded this month to 58%, until Hamas effectively and permanently relinquishes its weapons.
According to the sources, this proposal may clash with Trump's plans, as he seeks to move to the second phase of the Gaza agreement, considering that the issue of weapons should be resolved step by step and gradually, focusing on the matter of reconstruction.
A Joint Strike Against Iran
On the Iranian file, Israeli sources suggested that Netanyahu would seek to convince Trump that a joint U.S.-Israeli strike against Iran "would lead to better outcomes in the future nuclear agreement and might destabilize the regime in Tehran," according to Israeli media reports.
Netanyahu announced on December 22 that the talks are expected to address the second phase of the ceasefire in Gaza, as well as Iran and Lebanon.
Washington mediated the ceasefire on the three fronts, but Israel is concerned about its adversaries rebuilding their forces after being significantly weakened during the war.
Formation of the Transitional Administration
It is worth mentioning that Israel and Hamas agreed last October to Trump's ceasefire plan, which called for Israel to withdraw and for Hamas to abandon its weapons and any role in governing the territory.
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio announced last week that Washington wishes to form the transitional administration outlined in Trump's plan, which is a Peace Council and a body composed of Palestinian technocrats as soon as possible, to manage Gaza before deploying the international security force mandated by the UN Security Council resolution issued on November 17.
However, Israel and Hamas have exchanged accusations of committing significant violations of the agreement, and it does not seem that they are closer to accepting the more difficult steps expected for the next phase.