فرضت السلطات السورية حراسة مشددة على مقبرة جماعية تضم آلاف الجثث من عهد رئيس النظام السابق بشار الأسد.

مكتشف المقبرة الجماعية.

فتح تحقيق جنائي


وأعلنت مصادر مطلعة بأن السلطات فتحت تحقيقًا جنائيًا، عقب تقرير لوسائل إعلام غربية كشف عن مؤامرة استمرت سنوات من قبل النظام السابق لإخفاء آلاف الجثث في المقبرة الواقعة في صحراء الضمير شرق دمشق، والتي كانت تستخدم سابقاً كمستودع أسلحة عسكرية.


وكشف ضابط سابق في الجيش السوري أنه في عام 2018، تم إخلاء الموقع من الأسلحة لتنفيذ مخطط سري حمل اسم «عملية نقل الأتربة»، وقضى باستخراج جثث آلاف الضحايا المدفونين في مقبرة جماعية بضواحي دمشق ونقلها عبر الشاحنات لمسافة ساعة إلى الضمير.


وبعد سبع سنوات من التوقف، أعيد تفعيل المنشأة العسكرية في الضمير كمقر وثكنة ومستودع أسلحة في نوفمبر الماضي، وفقًا لضابط متمركز هناك، ومسؤول عسكري.


تصاريح دخول ونقطة تفتيش


إلا أنه خلال أسابيع، أنشأت الحكومة نقطة تفتيش عند مدخل المنشأة العسكرية التي تضم الموقع، بحسب جندي متمركز هناك. وأصبح الزوار بحاجة إلى تصاريح دخول من وزارة الدفاع.


وقال المسؤول العسكري، إن إعادة تفعيل القاعدة جزء من جهود «لتأمين السيطرة على البلاد ومنع الأطراف المعادية من استغلال هذه المنطقة الاستراتيجية المفتوحة»، إذ يربط الطريق عبر الصحراء أحد آخر معاقل تنظيم داعش في سورية بدمشق.


وفي نوفمبر، فتحت الشرطة تحقيقًا في المقبرة، وصوّرتها، وأجرت مسوحات أرضية، واستجوبت شهودًا، وفقًا لرئيس مركز شرطة الضمير جلال طبّاش. ومن بين من استجوبتهم الشرطة أحمد غزال، المصدر الرئيسي الذي كشف المقبرة الجماعية.


غزال مكتشف المقبرة


وقال غزال، وهو ميكانيكي كان يصلح الشاحنات التي تعطلت أثناء نقل الجثث إلى موقع الضمير: «أخبرتهم بكل التفاصيل وما شهدته خلال تلك السنوات». وأكد أن المنشأة العسكرية كانت تبدو خالية باستثناء الجنود المشاركين في مرافقة القوافل خلال فترة نقل الجثث.


من جانبها، ذكرت اللجنة الوطنية للمفقودين، أنها بصدد تدريب كوادر وإنشاء مختبرات لتلبية المعايير الدولية لعمليات استخراج المقابر الجماعية.


ومن المقرر أن تبدأ عمليات استخراج الجثث من المقابر الجماعية التي تعود لعهد الأسد، بما في ذلك موقع الضمير، في عام 2027.


وأظهرت وثائق عسكرية وشهادات من مصادر مدنية وعسكرية، تولي العقيد مازن إسمنذر إدارة اللوجستيات لـ«عملية نقل الجثث».


وأفادت بأنه عندما وُضعت الخطة عام 2018، كان الأسد على وشك تحقيق النصر في الحرب الأهلية، وكان يأمل في استعادة الشرعية أمام المجتمع الدولي بعد سنوات من العقوبات والاتهامات بالوحشية؛ لذلك صدر أمر من القصر الرئاسي مفاده: «احفروا موقع القطيفة وأخفوا الجثث في المنشأة العسكرية بصحراء الضمير».