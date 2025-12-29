The Syrian authorities have imposed tight security on a mass grave containing thousands of bodies from the era of the former regime of President Bashar al-Assad.

A Criminal Investigation Opened



Informed sources announced that the authorities have opened a criminal investigation following a report by Western media that revealed a years-long conspiracy by the former regime to conceal thousands of bodies in the grave located in the desert of Douma east of Damascus, which was previously used as a military weapons depot.



A former officer in the Syrian army revealed that in 2018, the site was cleared of weapons to implement a secret plan named "Operation Soil Transfer," which involved exhuming the bodies of thousands of victims buried in a mass grave on the outskirts of Damascus and transporting them by truck for an hour to Douma.



After seven years of inactivity, the military facility in Douma was reactivated as a headquarters, barracks, and weapons depot last November, according to an officer stationed there and a military official.



Entry Permits and Checkpoint



However, within weeks, the government established a checkpoint at the entrance of the military facility that houses the site, according to a soldier stationed there. Visitors now need entry permits from the Ministry of Defense.



The military official stated that the reactivation of the base is part of efforts "to secure control over the country and prevent hostile parties from exploiting this strategically open area," as the road through the desert connects one of the last strongholds of ISIS in Syria to Damascus.



In November, the police opened an investigation into the grave, photographed it, conducted ground surveys, and interrogated witnesses, according to Jalal Tabash, the head of the Douma police station. Among those interrogated by the police was Ahmad Ghazal, the main source who revealed the mass grave.



Ghazal, the Discoverer of the Grave



Ghazal, a mechanic who repaired trucks that broke down while transporting the bodies to the Douma site, said: "I told them all the details and what I witnessed during those years." He confirmed that the military facility appeared empty except for the soldiers involved in escorting the convoys during the body transfer period.



For its part, the National Commission for the Missing stated that it is in the process of training personnel and establishing laboratories to meet international standards for exhuming mass graves.



Operations to extract bodies from mass graves dating back to the Assad era, including the Douma site, are scheduled to begin in 2027.



Military documents and testimonies from civilian and military sources indicated that Colonel Mazen Ismandar was in charge of logistics for the "Body Transfer Operation."



It was reported that when the plan was laid out in 2018, Assad was on the verge of achieving victory in the civil war and hoped to regain legitimacy in the eyes of the international community after years of sanctions and accusations of brutality; thus, an order was issued from the presidential palace stating: "Dig at the Qatifa site and hide the bodies in the military facility in the desert of Douma."