مع اقتراب نهاية العام وبدايات عام جديد، يلوح في الأفق طقس أكثر قسوة، إذ حذّر خبير الأرصاد الجوية الدكتور خالد الزعاق من دخول الأجواء مرحلة يُعرف عنها شدة البرودة، تُسمّى قديماً «برد الأزيرق»، داعياً إلى الاستعداد الجيد ومضاعفة وسائل الوقاية خلال الأيام المقبلة.

مرحلة استثنائية

وأوضح الزعاق أن هذا الأسبوع يشهد بداية ما يُعرف بـ«برد الانصراف»، مشيراً إلى أن الأيام الثلاثة الأخيرة من السنة الميلادية، والأيام الثلاثة الأولى من السنة الجديدة، تُعد من أكثر فترات الشتاء برودة.
وأضاف: هذه المرحلة تبدأ فعلياً بعد انصراف الشمس من الجهة الجنوبية إلى الجهة الشمالية، وهو ما كان الأجداد يعبّرون عنه بقولهم: «لا برد إلا بعد الانصراف».

أطول الليالي

وبيّن الزعاق، في مقطع فيديو نشره عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن هذه الفترة تتزامن مع أطول ليالي السنة وأقصر نهارها، ما يزيد من الإحساس بالبرودة.
وأشار إلى أن «برد الأزيرق» هو الوصف الذي أطلقه الأقدمون على هذا الطقس القاسي، إذ «تزرق معه الأجساد من شدة البرد»، في تعبير يعكس مدى حدته وتأثيره القوي.

نصائح للمواجهة

ووجّه الزعاق نصائح مباشرة للتعامل مع هذه الأجواء، مؤكداً ضرورة مضاعفة الملابس وارتداء أكثر من طبقة. وقال بأسلوبه المعتاد:
من يرتدي معطفاً فالأفضل أن «يدبّل كوتين»، ومن يعتمد على الفروة فليجعلها «فروتين»، ومن يكتفي بفروة واحدة فعليه إضافة بطانية شتوية، خصوصاً خلال ساعات الليل المتأخرة والصباح الباكر.

يأتي ذلك في وقت تشهد مناطق سعودية واسعة حالة جوية متقلبة، يتصدرها ظهور الصقيع بالتزامن مع تغيرات حادة في الطقس، وسط تحذيرات متتابعة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وتنبيهات علمية من خبراء المناخ، إضافة إلى تحذير إقليمي من المركز العربي للمناخ بشأن كتلة قطبية شديدة البرودة.

وأصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد سلسلة من الإنذارات الملونة شملت مناطق عدة، أبرزها:

  • الرياض والقصيم: أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة، رياح نشطة، تدنٍ وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، صواعق رعدية وتساقط البرد.
  • حائل: إنذار أحمر بسبب ضباب كثيف يؤدي إلى انعدام الرؤية الأفقية لمسافة كيلومتر أو أقل.
  • المنطقة الشرقية والحدود الشمالية: ضباب خفيف إلى كثيف، مع تدنٍ ملحوظ في الرؤية خصوصاً على الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة.

وبحسب المختصين، فإن هذه الأجواء تهيئ الظروف المثالية لتشكل الصقيع الليلي، خصوصاً في المناطق الزراعية المكشوفة.

كتلة قطبية

في السياق نفسه، حذّر المركز العربي للمناخ من امتداد كتلة هوائية قطبية شديدة البرودة من بلاد الشام باتجاه السعودية، مع تأثيرات تشمل العراق والكويت والبحرين وقطر والإمارات، ما يرفع احتمالات الصقيع والانخفاض الحاد في درجات الحرارة خلال ساعات الليل والصباح الباكر.