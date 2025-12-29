As the end of the year approaches and the beginning of a new year dawns, a harsher weather pattern looms on the horizon. Meteorologist Dr. Khalid Al-Zaqaq warned of the onset of a phase known for its severe cold, referred to in the past as "Al-Azirq Cold," urging for good preparation and increased protective measures in the coming days.

An Exceptional Phase

Al-Zaqaq explained that this week marks the beginning of what is known as "Cold Departure," noting that the last three days of the Gregorian year and the first three days of the new year are among the coldest periods of winter.

He added: This phase officially begins after the sun departs from the southern side to the northern side, which is what our ancestors expressed by saying: "There is no cold except after departure."

The Longest Nights

Al-Zaqaq pointed out in a video clip he shared on his account on the "X" platform that this period coincides with the longest nights of the year and the shortest days, which increases the feeling of cold.

He noted that "Al-Azirq Cold" is the term used by ancient people to describe this harsh weather, as "bodies turn blue from the severity of the cold," reflecting its intensity and strong impact.

Tips for Coping

Al-Zaqaq provided direct advice for dealing with these conditions, emphasizing the necessity of layering clothing and wearing multiple layers. He said in his usual style:

Those wearing a coat should "double up on coats," those relying on fur should make it "two furs," and those who only have one fur should add a winter blanket, especially during late-night hours and early mornings.

This comes at a time when large areas of Saudi Arabia are experiencing fluctuating weather conditions, highlighted by the appearance of frost alongside sharp changes in the weather, amid ongoing warnings from the National Center of Meteorology and scientific alerts from climate experts, in addition to a regional warning from the Arab Center for Climate regarding a severe cold polar mass.

The National Center of Meteorology issued a series of colored alerts covering several areas, most notably:

Riyadh and Qassim: Light to moderate rain, active winds, reduced and near-zero visibility, thunderstorm activity, and hail.

Hail: Red alert due to dense fog leading to zero horizontal visibility for a distance of one kilometer or less.

The Eastern Region and Northern Borders: Light to dense fog, with a noticeable reduction in visibility, especially on highways and open areas.

According to specialists, these conditions create ideal circumstances for the formation of nighttime frost, especially in exposed agricultural areas.

A Polar Mass

In the same context, the Arab Center for Climate warned of the extension of a very cold polar air mass from the Levant towards Saudi Arabia, with effects extending to Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, raising the likelihood of frost and a sharp drop in temperatures during the night and early morning hours.