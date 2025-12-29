مع اقتراب نهاية العام وبدايات عام جديد، يلوح في الأفق طقس أكثر قسوة، إذ حذّر خبير الأرصاد الجوية الدكتور خالد الزعاق من دخول الأجواء مرحلة يُعرف عنها شدة البرودة، تُسمّى قديماً «برد الأزيرق»، داعياً إلى الاستعداد الجيد ومضاعفة وسائل الوقاية خلال الأيام المقبلة.
مرحلة استثنائية
وأوضح الزعاق أن هذا الأسبوع يشهد بداية ما يُعرف بـ«برد الانصراف»، مشيراً إلى أن الأيام الثلاثة الأخيرة من السنة الميلادية، والأيام الثلاثة الأولى من السنة الجديدة، تُعد من أكثر فترات الشتاء برودة.
وأضاف: هذه المرحلة تبدأ فعلياً بعد انصراف الشمس من الجهة الجنوبية إلى الجهة الشمالية، وهو ما كان الأجداد يعبّرون عنه بقولهم: «لا برد إلا بعد الانصراف».
أطول الليالي
وبيّن الزعاق، في مقطع فيديو نشره عبر حسابه على منصة «إكس»، أن هذه الفترة تتزامن مع أطول ليالي السنة وأقصر نهارها، ما يزيد من الإحساس بالبرودة.
وأشار إلى أن «برد الأزيرق» هو الوصف الذي أطلقه الأقدمون على هذا الطقس القاسي، إذ «تزرق معه الأجساد من شدة البرد»، في تعبير يعكس مدى حدته وتأثيره القوي.
نصائح للمواجهة
ووجّه الزعاق نصائح مباشرة للتعامل مع هذه الأجواء، مؤكداً ضرورة مضاعفة الملابس وارتداء أكثر من طبقة. وقال بأسلوبه المعتاد:
من يرتدي معطفاً فالأفضل أن «يدبّل كوتين»، ومن يعتمد على الفروة فليجعلها «فروتين»، ومن يكتفي بفروة واحدة فعليه إضافة بطانية شتوية، خصوصاً خلال ساعات الليل المتأخرة والصباح الباكر.
يأتي ذلك في وقت تشهد مناطق سعودية واسعة حالة جوية متقلبة، يتصدرها ظهور الصقيع بالتزامن مع تغيرات حادة في الطقس، وسط تحذيرات متتابعة من المركز الوطني للأرصاد، وتنبيهات علمية من خبراء المناخ، إضافة إلى تحذير إقليمي من المركز العربي للمناخ بشأن كتلة قطبية شديدة البرودة.
وأصدر المركز الوطني للأرصاد سلسلة من الإنذارات الملونة شملت مناطق عدة، أبرزها:
- الرياض والقصيم: أمطار خفيفة إلى متوسطة، رياح نشطة، تدنٍ وشبه انعدام في مدى الرؤية، صواعق رعدية وتساقط البرد.
- حائل: إنذار أحمر بسبب ضباب كثيف يؤدي إلى انعدام الرؤية الأفقية لمسافة كيلومتر أو أقل.
- المنطقة الشرقية والحدود الشمالية: ضباب خفيف إلى كثيف، مع تدنٍ ملحوظ في الرؤية خصوصاً على الطرق السريعة والمناطق المفتوحة.
وبحسب المختصين، فإن هذه الأجواء تهيئ الظروف المثالية لتشكل الصقيع الليلي، خصوصاً في المناطق الزراعية المكشوفة.
كتلة قطبية
في السياق نفسه، حذّر المركز العربي للمناخ من امتداد كتلة هوائية قطبية شديدة البرودة من بلاد الشام باتجاه السعودية، مع تأثيرات تشمل العراق والكويت والبحرين وقطر والإمارات، ما يرفع احتمالات الصقيع والانخفاض الحاد في درجات الحرارة خلال ساعات الليل والصباح الباكر.
As the end of the year approaches and the beginning of a new year dawns, a harsher weather pattern looms on the horizon. Meteorologist Dr. Khalid Al-Zaqaq warned of the onset of a phase known for its severe cold, referred to in the past as "Al-Azirq Cold," urging for good preparation and increased protective measures in the coming days.
An Exceptional Phase
Al-Zaqaq explained that this week marks the beginning of what is known as "Cold Departure," noting that the last three days of the Gregorian year and the first three days of the new year are among the coldest periods of winter.
He added: This phase officially begins after the sun departs from the southern side to the northern side, which is what our ancestors expressed by saying: "There is no cold except after departure."
The Longest Nights
Al-Zaqaq pointed out in a video clip he shared on his account on the "X" platform that this period coincides with the longest nights of the year and the shortest days, which increases the feeling of cold.
He noted that "Al-Azirq Cold" is the term used by ancient people to describe this harsh weather, as "bodies turn blue from the severity of the cold," reflecting its intensity and strong impact.
Tips for Coping
Al-Zaqaq provided direct advice for dealing with these conditions, emphasizing the necessity of layering clothing and wearing multiple layers. He said in his usual style:
Those wearing a coat should "double up on coats," those relying on fur should make it "two furs," and those who only have one fur should add a winter blanket, especially during late-night hours and early mornings.
This comes at a time when large areas of Saudi Arabia are experiencing fluctuating weather conditions, highlighted by the appearance of frost alongside sharp changes in the weather, amid ongoing warnings from the National Center of Meteorology and scientific alerts from climate experts, in addition to a regional warning from the Arab Center for Climate regarding a severe cold polar mass.
The National Center of Meteorology issued a series of colored alerts covering several areas, most notably:
- Riyadh and Qassim: Light to moderate rain, active winds, reduced and near-zero visibility, thunderstorm activity, and hail.
- Hail: Red alert due to dense fog leading to zero horizontal visibility for a distance of one kilometer or less.
- The Eastern Region and Northern Borders: Light to dense fog, with a noticeable reduction in visibility, especially on highways and open areas.
According to specialists, these conditions create ideal circumstances for the formation of nighttime frost, especially in exposed agricultural areas.
A Polar Mass
In the same context, the Arab Center for Climate warned of the extension of a very cold polar air mass from the Levant towards Saudi Arabia, with effects extending to Iraq, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and the UAE, raising the likelihood of frost and a sharp drop in temperatures during the night and early morning hours.