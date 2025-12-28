The Egyptian Ministry of Interior's forces successfully dealt a strong blow to criminal hotspots specializing in drug trafficking, as 5 highly dangerous criminal elements were killed following an exchange of gunfire with police forces in the Monufia Governorate today (Sunday).

Details of the Security Operation

According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Interior, information and investigations from the Anti-Narcotics and Unlicensed Weapons and Ammunition Sector, in coordination with the relevant security agencies, confirmed the existence of criminal hotspots in several governorates that include highly dangerous criminal elements involved in bringing large quantities of narcotic substances in preparation for trafficking, along with possessing unlicensed firearms.

Drugs Worth 54 Million Egyptian Pounds

The statement continued: "After legal procedures were taken, these hotspots were targeted with the participation of Central Security Sector forces, resulting in the death of 5 criminal elements in Monufia, who had previously been sentenced to imprisonment and life imprisonment in drug-related cases, armed robbery, possession of firearms, and attempted murder."

Other elements were apprehended in the remaining hotspots, in possession of approximately 375 kilograms of various narcotic substances (hashish, hydro, shabu, heroin, cocaine), in addition to 1,360 narcotic pills, and 21 assorted firearms, with the estimated financial value of the seized items amounting to about 54 million Egyptian pounds.

Combating Drug and Weapon Trafficking

This operation is part of ongoing campaigns by the Ministry of Interior to combat drug and unlicensed weapon trafficking, which have recently resulted in the seizure of huge quantities and the elimination of dangerous elements in multiple governorates. Necessary legal measures have been taken, and an investigation into the case is ongoing.