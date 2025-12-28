نجحت أجهزة وزارة الداخلية المصرية في توجيه ضربة قوية لبؤر إجرامية متخصصة في تجارة المخدرات، إذ لقي 5 عناصر جنائية شديدة الخطورة مصرعهم عقب تبادل إطلاق نار مع قوات الشرطة في محافظة المنوفية، اليوم (الأحد).

تفاصيل العملية الأمنية

وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الداخلية المصرية، أكدت معلومات وتحريات قطاع مكافحة المخدرات والأسلحة والذخائر غير المرخصة، بالتنسيق مع الأجهزة الأمنية المعنية، وجود بؤر إجرامية في محافظات عدة تضم عناصر جنائية شديدة الخطورة تقوم بجلب كميات كبيرة من المواد المخدرة تمهيداً للاتجار بها، مع حيازة أسلحة نارية غير مرخصة.

مخدرات بـ 54 مليون جنيه

وتابع البيان: «عقب تقنين الإجراءات، تم استهداف هذه البؤر بمشاركة قوات قطاع الأمن المركزي، أسفر التعامل عن مصرع 5 عناصر إجرامية في المنوفية، سبق الحكم عليهم بالسجن والسجن المؤبد في قضايا مخدرات، سرقة بالإكراه، حيازة سلاح ناري، وشروع في قتل».

وتم ضبط باقي العناصر في البؤر الأخرى، وبحوزتهم نحو 375 كيلوغراماً من المواد المخدرة المتنوعة (حشيش، هيدرو، شابو، هيروين، كوكايين)، إضافة إلى 1,360 قرصاً مخدراً، و21 قطعة سلاح ناري متنوعة، وتقدر القيمة المالية للمضبوطات بنحو 54 مليون جنيه مصري.

مكافحة تجارة المخدرات والأسلحة

تأتي هذه العملية ضمن حملات مستمرة لوزارة الداخلية لمكافحة تجارة المخدرات والأسلحة غير المرخصة، التي أسفرت في الفترة الأخيرة عن ضبط كميات هائلة وتصفية عناصر خطرة في محافظات متعددة، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، وجارٍ التحقيق في القضية.