نجحت أجهزة وزارة الداخلية المصرية في توجيه ضربة قوية لبؤر إجرامية متخصصة في تجارة المخدرات، إذ لقي 5 عناصر جنائية شديدة الخطورة مصرعهم عقب تبادل إطلاق نار مع قوات الشرطة في محافظة المنوفية، اليوم (الأحد).
تفاصيل العملية الأمنية
وبحسب بيان صادر عن وزارة الداخلية المصرية، أكدت معلومات وتحريات قطاع مكافحة المخدرات والأسلحة والذخائر غير المرخصة، بالتنسيق مع الأجهزة الأمنية المعنية، وجود بؤر إجرامية في محافظات عدة تضم عناصر جنائية شديدة الخطورة تقوم بجلب كميات كبيرة من المواد المخدرة تمهيداً للاتجار بها، مع حيازة أسلحة نارية غير مرخصة.
مخدرات بـ 54 مليون جنيه
وتابع البيان: «عقب تقنين الإجراءات، تم استهداف هذه البؤر بمشاركة قوات قطاع الأمن المركزي، أسفر التعامل عن مصرع 5 عناصر إجرامية في المنوفية، سبق الحكم عليهم بالسجن والسجن المؤبد في قضايا مخدرات، سرقة بالإكراه، حيازة سلاح ناري، وشروع في قتل».
وتم ضبط باقي العناصر في البؤر الأخرى، وبحوزتهم نحو 375 كيلوغراماً من المواد المخدرة المتنوعة (حشيش، هيدرو، شابو، هيروين، كوكايين)، إضافة إلى 1,360 قرصاً مخدراً، و21 قطعة سلاح ناري متنوعة، وتقدر القيمة المالية للمضبوطات بنحو 54 مليون جنيه مصري.
مكافحة تجارة المخدرات والأسلحة
تأتي هذه العملية ضمن حملات مستمرة لوزارة الداخلية لمكافحة تجارة المخدرات والأسلحة غير المرخصة، التي أسفرت في الفترة الأخيرة عن ضبط كميات هائلة وتصفية عناصر خطرة في محافظات متعددة، وتم اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة، وجارٍ التحقيق في القضية.
The Egyptian Ministry of Interior's forces successfully dealt a strong blow to criminal hotspots specializing in drug trafficking, as 5 highly dangerous criminal elements were killed following an exchange of gunfire with police forces in the Monufia Governorate today (Sunday).
Details of the Security Operation
According to a statement issued by the Egyptian Ministry of Interior, information and investigations from the Anti-Narcotics and Unlicensed Weapons and Ammunition Sector, in coordination with the relevant security agencies, confirmed the existence of criminal hotspots in several governorates that include highly dangerous criminal elements involved in bringing large quantities of narcotic substances in preparation for trafficking, along with possessing unlicensed firearms.
Drugs Worth 54 Million Egyptian Pounds
The statement continued: "After legal procedures were taken, these hotspots were targeted with the participation of Central Security Sector forces, resulting in the death of 5 criminal elements in Monufia, who had previously been sentenced to imprisonment and life imprisonment in drug-related cases, armed robbery, possession of firearms, and attempted murder."
Other elements were apprehended in the remaining hotspots, in possession of approximately 375 kilograms of various narcotic substances (hashish, hydro, shabu, heroin, cocaine), in addition to 1,360 narcotic pills, and 21 assorted firearms, with the estimated financial value of the seized items amounting to about 54 million Egyptian pounds.
Combating Drug and Weapon Trafficking
This operation is part of ongoing campaigns by the Ministry of Interior to combat drug and unlicensed weapon trafficking, which have recently resulted in the seizure of huge quantities and the elimination of dangerous elements in multiple governorates. Necessary legal measures have been taken, and an investigation into the case is ongoing.