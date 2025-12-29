In 2025, Saudi names emerged in Arab and international health awards, as Professor of Sleep Medicine and Pulmonary Diseases at King Saud University, Director of the Sleep Medicine and Research Center at the university, Dr. Ahmed Salem BaHammam, received the Arab Physician Award for 2025, granted by the Council of Arab Health Ministers, for the first category, "Scientific Research and Innovation".

This achievement comes within the framework of the scientific and research renaissance that the Kingdom is witnessing. The award was given to Dr. BaHammam based on a decision issued by the council, following a recommendation from the advisory technical committee and the award committee, in recognition of his outstanding scientific contributions and pioneering research achievements in the field of sleep medicine, as well as his innovation of advanced research programs that contributed to the development of this specialty at both the Arab and international levels. This was announced during the Council of Arab Health Ministers meeting at the Arab League, during its 63rd regular session on December 18th, where the Kingdom won the first and second categories, and Egypt won the third category.

Earlier this year, Dr. BaHammam achieved a new global milestone in the field of sleep medicine, ranking sixth worldwide among prominent scientists in this specialty over the past five years, according to the global ScholarGPS platform ranking.

Dr. BaHammam is considered a pioneer in sleep medicine in the Arab region and the world. He founded the first academic research center for sleep medicine in the Kingdom in 2002, has published over 400 scientific papers in internationally peer-reviewed journals, and authored about 10 books. He currently holds the position of President of the Asian Sleep Society and is a member of the editorial boards of several international medical journals.