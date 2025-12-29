شهد العام 2025، بروز أسماء سعودية في الجوائز الصحية العربية والعالمية، إذ حصل أستاذ طب النوم والأمراض الصدرية بكلية الطب في جامعة الملك سعود، مدير مركز طب وبحوث النوم بالجامعة الدكتور أحمد سالم باهمام، على جائزة الطبيب العربي لعام 2025، الممنوحة من مجلس وزراء الصحة العرب، وذلك عن الفرع الأول، «البحث العلمي والابتكار».

ويأتي هذا الإنجاز في إطار النهضة العلمية والبحثية التي تشهدها المملكة، وجاء منح جائزة الطبيب العربي للدكتور باهمام، وفق قرار صادر عن المجلس، بناءً على توصية اللجنة الفنية الاستشارية ولجنة الجائزة، تقديراً لإسهاماته العلمية المميزة وإنجازاته البحثية الريادية في مجال طب النوم، وابتكاره لبرامج بحثية متقدمة أسهمت في تطوير هذا التخصص على المستويين العربي والدولي، وذلك خلال إعلان مجلس وزراء الصحة العرب بجامعة الدول العربية، خلال دورته العادية الثالثة والستين في 18ديسمبر الجاري فوز المملكة بالفرع الأول والثاني وفوز مصر بالفرع الثالث.

وكان الدكتور باهمام، حقق مطلع العام الحالي إنجازاً عالمياً جديداً في مجال طب النوم، إذ حلّ في المرتبة السادسة عالمياً ضمن قائمة العلماء البارزين في هذا التخصص خلال السنوات الخمس الماضية، وذلك وفق تصنيف منصة ScholarGPS العالمية.

ويُعدّ الدكتور باهمام من رواد طب النوم في المنطقة العربية والعالم، وهو مؤسس أول مركز أكاديمي بحثي لطب النوم في المملكة عام 2002، وله أكثر من 400 بحث علمي منشور في مجلات محكّمة دولياً، ونحو 10 كتب، ويشغل الدكتور باهمام حالياً منصب رئيس الجمعية الآسيوية لطب النوم، وعضواً في مجالس تحرير عدد من المجلات الطبية الدولية.