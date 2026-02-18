بعد سنوات من التستر.. مزرعة «زورو» تدخل دائرة ضوء جرائم إبستين بقرار تشريعي

The New Mexico House of Representatives unanimously passed a historic resolution with 62 votes to zero, establishing a bipartisan investigative committee known as the "Truth Commission" to conduct the first comprehensive and independent investigation into the activities that took place at the "Zorro" ranch, formerly owned by the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Broad Powers to Uncover the Truth

The committee, consisting of four representatives—two from each party—has broad powers that include issuing subpoenas, compelling witnesses to appear, and gathering official documents, with the aim of uncovering details regarding allegations of sex trafficking of minors and women, sexual assault, and potential cover-ups by local or state authorities.

The committee will seek to interview survivors of the alleged assaults at the ranch, listen to testimonies from local residents and witnesses who may have knowledge of what occurred, investigate the reasons for the lack of a thorough investigation into previous complaints, and determine whether there was negligence or public corruption, as well as propose future legislation to close legal loopholes that allowed the alleged activities to continue.

The committee officially began its work on Tuesday, February 17, and is scheduled to present an interim report by July 31, with a final report due before the end of the year, for which a budget of up to $2.5 million has been allocated for the investigation.



What is Zorro Ranch?

Jeffrey Epstein, who died in his jail cell in 2019 while awaiting trial on sex trafficking charges, purchased Zorro Ranch, located in Santa Fe County, in 1993 from former governor Bruce King.

The ranch spans approximately 7,600 acres and includes a main mansion of 26,700 square feet, a private airstrip, and guest houses. Previous testimonies and court documents have described the ranch as one of the "primary locations" for the alleged crimes, alongside his mansion in New York and his private island in the U.S. Virgin Islands.

Despite extensive federal investigations following Epstein's death, a comprehensive state-level investigation has not yet been conducted, which has drawn sharp criticism from survivors and human rights organizations. Additionally, Epstein was not required to register as a sex offender in New Mexico despite his previous conviction in Florida in 2008.

Documents from the U.S. Department of Justice released in January 2026 renewed interest in the ranch, along with new allegations, including claims of buried bodies, which prompted the state land commissioner to call for an investigation.

