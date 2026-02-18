أقر مجلس نواب ولاية نيو ميكسيكو الأمريكية بالإجماع 62 صوتاً مقابل صفر قراراً تاريخياً، يؤسس لجنة تحقيق مشتركة من الحزبين الديمقراطي والجمهوري تُعرف بـ«لجنة الحقيقة» لإجراء أول تحقيق شامل ومستقل في الأنشطة التي جرت داخل مزرعة «زورو»، الممتلك السابق للمدان الجنسي الراحل جيفري إبستين.

بعد سنوات من التستر.. مزرعة «زورو» تدخل دائرة ضوء جرائم إبستين بقرار تشريعي


وتأتي اللجنة المكونة من أربعة نواب اثنان من كل حزب بصلاحيات واسعة تشمل إصدار مذكرات استدعاء، إجبار الشهود على الحضور، وجمع الوثائق الرسمية، بهدف كشف تفاصيل الاتهامات بالاتجار الجنسي بالقاصرات والنساء، والاعتداء الجنسي، والتستر المحتمل من قبل السلطات المحلية أو الولائية.

صلاحيات واسعة لكشف الحقيقة

وستسعى اللجنة إلى استجواب الناجيات من الاعتداءات المزعومة في المزرعة، والاستماع إلى شهادات السكان المحليين والشهود الذين قد يكونون على علم بما حدث، والتحقق من أسباب عدم التحقيق الكامل في الشكاوى السابقة، وما إذا كان هناك تقصير أو فساد عام، واقتراح تشريعات مستقبلية لسد الثغرات القانونية التي سمحت باستمرار الأنشطة المزعومة.

وبدأت اللجنة أعمالها فعلياً يوم الثلاثاء 17 فبراير، ومن المقرر تقديم تقرير مؤقت بحلول 31 يوليو، وتقرير نهائي قبل نهاية العام، حيث خُصص للتحقيق ميزانية تصل إلى 2.5 مليون دولار.
ما هي مزرعة زورو؟

واشترى جيفري إبستين الذي توفي في سجنه عام 2019 بانتظار محاكمته بتهم الاتجار الجنسي مزرعة زورو الواقعة في مقاطعة سانتا فيه، عام 1993 من الحاكم السابق بروس كينغ.

وتبلغ مساحتها نحو 7600 فدان، وتضم قصراً رئيسياً بمساحة 26700 قدم مربع، ومدرج طائرات خاص، ومنازل ضيوف، حيث وصفت الشهادات والوثائق القضائية السابقة المزرعة كواحدة من «المواقع الرئيسية» للجرائم المزعومة، إلى جانب قصره في نيويورك وجزيرته الخاصة في جزر العذراء الأمريكية.

ورغم التحقيقات الفيدرالية الواسعة بعد وفاة إبستين، لم يُجرَ تحقيق شامل على مستوى الولاية حتى الآن، مما أثار انتقادات حادة من الناجيات ومنظمات حقوقية، كما أن إبستين لم يكن ملزماً بالتسجيل كمجرم جنسي في نيو ميكسيكو رغم إدانته السابقة في فلوريدا عام 2008.

وأعادت وثائق وزارة العدل الأمريكية التي نُشرت في يناير 2026 الاهتمام بالمزرعة، إلى جانب ادعاءات جديدة منها دفن جثث مزعوم دفعت مفوض الأراضي في الولاية إلى المطالبة بالتحقيق.
