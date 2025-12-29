The relevant authorities have decided to refer the incident of assault on several students at one of the branches of the Nile Egyptian International Schools to the military prosecution.

Local media revealed that the concerned authorities decided to refer the incident of assault on several students inside one of the branches of the Nile Egyptian International Schools to the military prosecution, as part of the ongoing investigations to uncover the circumstances of the incident and determine responsibilities definitively.

Sources clarified that the referral decision came in light of the results of the preliminary examinations and the investigations conducted with the accused security personnel, in addition to reviewing his employment status and the entity he belongs to, emphasizing that legal measures are being taken decisively and without any leniency.

The Ministry of Education and Technical Education acted immediately upon receiving complaints from parents, issuing urgent decisions that included removing the accused individual and assigning a committee from the ministry to oversee the management of the Nile Schools, along with initiating a comprehensive review of the security and supervision system within the school.

Sources confirmed that the state treats any assault on students as a red line, and that the safety of children within educational institutions represents a top priority that is non-negotiable, stressing that investigations are still ongoing, and results will be announced as soon as the legal procedures are completed.

In a related context, the Ministry of Education emphasized its continued implementation of the package of measures announced by Minister Mohamed Abdel-Latif recently, aimed at enhancing student security and ensuring a safe educational environment in all schools across the republic.

The ministry indicated that it has assigned a specialized committee to manage the Nile Egyptian International Schools, while working on reviewing the surveillance camera system and increasing supervision within the schools, in addition to taking necessary legal actions against any official proven to be involved in negligence or misconduct that led to these incidents.

The ministry also announced its intention to launch an extensive awareness campaign within schools to address inappropriate behaviors and combat any forms of psychological or physical abuse, as part of a comprehensive plan to protect students and promote a culture of discipline and respect within the educational process.