قررت الجهات المختصة إحالة واقعة التعدي على عدد من طلاب أحد فروع مدارس النيل المصرية الدولية إلى النيابة العسكرية.

وكشفت وسائل إعلام محلية أن الجهات المعنية قررت إحالة واقعة التعدي على عدد من التلاميذ داخل أحد فروع مدارس النيل المصرية الدولية إلى النيابة العسكرية، ضمن مسار التحقيقات الجارية لكشف ملابسات الواقعة وتحديد المسؤوليات بشكل نهائي.

وأوضحت المصادر أن قرار الإحالة جاء في ضوء ما أسفرت عنه الفحوصات الأولية والتحقيقات التي أُجريت مع فرد الأمن المتهم، إلى جانب مراجعة وضعه الوظيفي والجهة التابعة له، مؤكدة أن الإجراءات القانونية تُتخذ بكل حسم ودون أي تهاون.

وكانت وزارة التربية والتعليم والتعليم الفني قد تحركت فور تلقي شكاوى أولياء الأمور، وأصدرت قرارات عاجلة شملت إبعاد الفرد محل الاتهام، وتكليف لجنة من الوزارة بالإشراف على إدارة مدارس النيل، مع البدء في مراجعة شاملة لمنظومة الأمن والإشراف داخل المدرسة.

وأكدت المصادر أن الدولة تتعامل مع أي اعتداء على الطلاب باعتباره خطاً أحمر، وأن سلامة الأطفال داخل المؤسسات التعليمية تمثل أولوية قصوى لا تقبل المساومة، مشددة على أن التحقيقات لا تزال مستمرة، وسيتم إعلان النتائج فور الانتهاء من الإجراءات القانونية.

وفي سياق متصل، شددت وزارة التربية والتعليم على استمرارها في تنفيذ حزمة الإجراءات التي أعلن عنها الوزير محمد عبداللطيف أخيراً، بهدف تعزيز أمن الطلاب وضمان بيئة تعليمية آمنة داخل جميع مدارس الجمهورية.

وأشارت الوزارة إلى أنها كلفت لجنة مختصة بإدارة مدارس النيل المصرية الدولية، مع العمل على مراجعة منظومة كاميرات المراقبة وزيادة الإشراف داخل المدارس، إلى جانب اتخاذ الإجراءات القانونية اللازمة بحق أي مسؤول يثبت تورطه في تقصير أو إهمال أدى إلى وقوع هذه الحوادث.

كما أعلنت الوزارة عزمها إطلاق حملة توعوية موسعة داخل المدارس لمواجهة السلوكيات غير اللائقة، والتصدي لأي أشكال من الإيذاء النفسي أو الجسدي، في إطار خطة شاملة لحماية الطلاب وتعزيز ثقافة الانضباط والاحترام داخل العملية التعليمية.