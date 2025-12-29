The Yemeni Minister of Information, Muammar Al-Eryani, emphasized that Saudi Arabia's response to the call of brotherhood and its leadership of the coalition supporting legitimacy represented a pivotal moment in the course of the Yemeni crisis.



He stated in tweets on the platform "X": "In the critical junctures that threaten the existence of states and the security of peoples, positions are not measured by slogans nor tested by intentions, but are judged by their results on the ground."



The Coalition is a Strategic Necessity



Al-Eryani confirmed that without the Saudi role, Yemen would today be entirely under the project of hegemony, and Aden, Bab al-Mandab, and all liberated provinces would be outside the state's control, posing a constant threat to the security of the region and the world.



He noted that the coalition was not just a war, but a strategic necessity that saved the political situation, halted the coup militarily, protected civilians humanely, and established Yemen's diplomatic presence in international forums.



Regarding the fate of Yemen in its north, south, east, and west, Al-Eryani affirmed that it cannot be reduced to political bargaining or managed by emotions, but rather through a comprehensive national political path.



He added at the end of his tweet: "All appreciation and gratitude to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, its leadership and people, and to all coalition countries that responded to the call of brotherhood and bore the burden of defending Yemen and the security of the region."



Comprehensive and Lasting Peace



For its part, the Arab Parliamentary Union called for creating opportunities for achieving a comprehensive and lasting peace that ends the suffering of the Yemeni people and preserves their unity and sovereignty.



It emphasized in a statement today (Monday) that it is closely following all efforts and initiatives aimed at enhancing security and stability in Yemen.



It stressed the necessity of regional and international cooperation and working to create a suitable climate for de-escalation, providing a political environment based on dialogue and understanding to overcome current challenges and support the political solutions that prioritize the interests of Yemen and its people.



The Arab Parliamentary Union appreciated the constructive regional efforts led by the brotherly Arab countries and their joint efforts in consolidating the ceasefire and advancing the political process towards a comprehensive and sustainable solution that achieves security, stability, and prosperity for Yemen.