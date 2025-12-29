شدد وزير الإعلام اليمني معمر الإرياني، أن استجابة السعودية لنداء الأخوة، وقيادتها لتحالف دعم الشرعية، شكلت لحظة فاصلة في مسار الأزمة اليمنية.


وقال في تغريدات على منصة «إكس»: «في المنعطفات المصيرية التي تهدد كيان الدول وأمن الشعوب، لا تقاس المواقف بالشعارات ولا تختبر بالنوايا، بل تحكم بنتائجها على الأرض».


التحالف ضرورة إستراتيجية


وأكد الأرياني أنه لولا الدور السعودي لكان اليمن اليوم واقعاً بالكامل تحت مشروع الهيمنة، ولكانت عدن وباب المندب وكل المحافظات المحررة خارج سيطرة الدولة، ومصدراً دائماً لتهديد أمن المنطقة والعالم.


وأفاد بأن التحالف لم يكن حرباً فقط، بل ضرورة إستراتيجية أنقذت الموقف سياسياً، وأوقفت الانقلاب عسكرياً، وحمت المدنيين إنسانياً، وثبتت حضور اليمن دبلوماسياً في المحافل الدولية.


وبشأن مصير اليمن شماله وجنوبه، وشرقه وغربه، أكد الأرياني أنه لا يختزل في مزايدات أو يدار بانفعالات، بل عبر مسار سياسي وطني شامل.


وأضاف في ختام تغريدته: «كل التقدير والامتنان للمملكة العربية السعودية، قيادةً وشعباً، ولجميع دول التحالف، الذين لبوا نداء الأخوة وتحملوا عبء الدفاع عن اليمن وأمن المنطقة».


سلام شامل ودائم


من جانبه، دعا الاتحاد البرلماني العربي إلى إتاحة الفرص أمام تحقيق سلام شامل ودائم ينهي معاناة الشعب اليمني ويصون وحدته وسيادته.


ولفت في بيان، اليوم (الإثنين)، إلى متابعته باهتمام بالغ لجميع الجهود والمبادرات الرامية إلى تعزيز الأمن والاستقرار في اليمن.


وشدد على ضرورة تكاتف الجهود الإقليمية والدولية والعمل على تهيئة المناخ الملائم لخفض التصعيد، وتوفير بيئة سياسية تقوم على الحوار والتفاهم لتجاوز التحديات الراهنة ودعم مسار الحلول السياسية التي تضع مصلحة اليمن وشعبه في مقدمة الأولويات.


وثمن الاتحاد البرلماني العربي، المساعي الإقليمية البناءة التي تقودها الدول العربية الشقيقة، وجهودها المشتركة في ترسيخ التهدئة ودفع العملية السياسية قدما وصولا إلى حل شامل ومستدام يحقق الأمن والاستقرار والازدهار لليمن.