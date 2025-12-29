انتخب مجلس النواب العراقي، اليوم (الإثنين)، النائب هيبت الحلبوسي رئيساً له في أول جلسة بعد الانتخابات النيابية التي جرت في نوفمبر الماضي، ما يفتح الطريق أمام المشرعين لبدء عملية تشكيل حكومة جديدة.


اختيار بأغلبية الأصوات


وأعلنت الدائرة الإعلامية لمجلس النواب، أن عدد المصوتين لانتخاب رئيس المجلس بلغ 309 نواب.


وجاء انتخاب الحلبوسي 45 عاماً عن حزب تقدم بأغلبية الأصوات، إذ حصل على 208 أصوات بعد انسحاب رئيس تحالف العزم مثنى السامرائي من السباق، ليتحوّل التنافس داخل القاعة إلى مواجهة بين ثلاثة مرشحين هم: هيبت الحلبوسي، وسالم العيساوي، وعامر عبدالجبار.


وحصل المرشح للمنصب سالم العيساوي على 66 صوتا، و⁠النائب عامر عبدالجبار على 9 أصوات، فضلا عن وجود 26 ورقة باطلة.


وترأس الجلسة أكبر النواب سناً عامر الفايز، الذي أعلن في وقت سابق بدء التصويت لانتخاب رئيس مجلس النواب. وترشح لهذه الانتخابات النواب عامر عبدالجبار، وسالم العيساوي، وهيبت الحلبوسي، بحسب ما أوردته وكالة الأنباء العراقية «واع».


ماذا بعد انتخاب رئيس البرلمان ؟


وبعد انتخاب رئيس البرلمان ونائبيه، يتوجب على المشرعين اختيار رئيس جديد للبلاد في غضون 30 يوماً من الجلسة الأولى، على أن يطلب الرئيس بعد ذلك من الكتلة الأكبر في البرلمان تشكيل حكومة، وهي عملية عادة ما تستمر أشهراً في العراق.


ويبلغ عدد مقاعد البرلمان العراقي 329 مقعداً، وحصل الشيعة على نحو 197 مقعداً، كما حصل السنة على نحو 67 مقعداً، والأكراد على 56 مقعداً، فيما حصلت الأقليات (المسيحيين والشبك والصابئة والكرد الفيليين) على 9 مقاعد حسب توزيع المكونات.


من جانبه، قال النائب عن «كتلة الصادقون» النيابية محمد البلداوي، إن «الإطار التنسيقي» سيقدم «الكتلة الأكبر» في البرلمان.


من هو الحلبوسي؟


شغل الحلبوسي منذ 15 سبتمبر 2018 منصب رئيس لجنة النفط والطاقة في مجلس النواب العراقي في (الدورتين الرابعة والخامسة). وكان عضواً في مجلس النواب منذ 2018، وواحداً من القيادات الفاعلة في حزب «تقدّم» الذي أسسه محمد الحلبوسي.


ورشحت القوى السنية ضمن المجلس السياسي الوطني (تحالف «تقدّم» وتحالفات سنية أخرى) الحلبوسي لتولي رئاسة البرلمان.