The Iraqi Parliament elected today (Monday) Deputy Haibat al-Halbousi as its president in the first session after the parliamentary elections that took place last November, paving the way for lawmakers to begin the process of forming a new government.



Selection by Majority Vote



The media office of the Parliament announced that the number of votes cast for the election of the Speaker of the Council reached 309 deputies.



Al-Halbousi, 45, from the Progress Party, was elected by a majority vote, receiving 208 votes after the head of the Azm Alliance, Muthana al-Samarrai, withdrew from the race, turning the competition in the hall into a contest among three candidates: Haibat al-Halbousi, Salem al-Eisawi, and Amer Abdul-Jabbar.



The candidate for the position, Salem al-Eisawi, received 66 votes, while Deputy Amer Abdul-Jabbar received 9 votes, in addition to 26 invalid ballots.



The session was chaired by the oldest deputy, Amer al-Fayez, who announced earlier the start of voting to elect the Speaker of the Parliament. The candidates for this election were deputies Amer Abdul-Jabbar, Salem al-Eisawi, and Haibat al-Halbousi, according to what was reported by the Iraqi News Agency "WAA."



What Happens After the Election of the Parliament President?



After the election of the Parliament President and his deputies, lawmakers must choose a new president for the country within 30 days of the first session, after which the president will request the largest bloc in Parliament to form a government, a process that usually takes months in Iraq.



The Iraqi Parliament consists of 329 seats, with Shiites obtaining about 197 seats, Sunnis about 67 seats, and Kurds 56 seats, while minorities (Christians, Shabak, Sabeans, and Fayli Kurds) received 9 seats according to the distribution of components.



For his part, the deputy from the "Sadiqoon" parliamentary bloc, Muhammad al-Baldaawi, stated that the "Coordination Framework" will present the "largest bloc" in Parliament.



Who is al-Halbousi?



Al-Halbousi has held the position of Chairman of the Oil and Energy Committee in the Iraqi Parliament since September 15, 2018, in both the fourth and fifth terms. He has been a member of Parliament since 2018 and is one of the active leaders in the "Progress" Party, which was founded by Muhammad al-Halbousi.



The Sunni forces within the National Political Council (the "Progress" Alliance and other Sunni alliances) nominated al-Halbousi to assume the presidency of the Parliament.