The Saudi Space Agency announced a significant scientific achievement that extends the accomplishments of the historic Saudi mission to space (SSA-HSF1), after Saudi astronauts executed 19 scientific experiments aboard the International Space Station, the results of which have transformed into research and scientific achievements that contribute to enhancing the quality of human life.

It was clarified that the scientific research led by both scientist Youbing Chen and Mary Ann Snow, within an international scientific collaboration, focused on developing advanced biomaterials for tissue engineering, while Saudi astronaut Rayana Barnawi carried out the experiment in space and collected data in a microgravity environment, contributing to a scientific achievement represented by the production of a nanomaterial specifically designed for cartilage repair in space for the first time, a step that supports the direction towards manufacturing advanced tissues and treatments that contribute to organ transplantation initiatives.

The research results were published in Nature, one of the most prominent global scientific journals, and the findings demonstrated the precision and quality of the nanomaterial production compared to manufacturing in an Earth environment, enhancing the use of space as a research platform for developing innovative medical solutions that serve human health.

In this context, Rayana Barnawi stated: “Conducting the experiment in space allowed for the production of advanced nanomaterials and the generation of reliable data that supports the development of scientific research contributing to improving human life and serving humanity.”

Meanwhile, the agency confirmed that these scientific outputs reflect the integrative role between scientists and astronauts during the mission, and that these results represent an extension of the Kingdom's efforts to maximize the scientific return of crewed exploration missions, transforming space missions into scientific achievements with a sustainable impact, in line with the goals of Vision 2030.