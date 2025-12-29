أعلنت وكالة الفضاء السعودية تحقيق إنجاز علمي نوعي يُعدُّ امتداداً لإنجازات المهمة التاريخية السعودية نحو الفضاء (SSA-HSF1)، بعد أن تولى رواد الفضاء السعوديون تنفيذ 19 تجربة علمية على متن محطة الفضاء الدولية، تحولت نتائجها إلى أبحاث ومنجزات علمية، تسهم في تعزيز جودة حياة الإنسان.

وأوضحت أن البحث العلمي الذي قاده كل من العالم يوبينغ تشين وماري آن سنو ضمن تعاون علمي دولي ركز على تطوير مواد حيوية متقدمة لهندسة الأنسجة، فيما تولت رائدة الفضاء السعودية ريانة برناوي تنفيذ التجربة في الفضاء وجمع البيانات في بيئة الجاذبية الصغرى، ما أسهم في تحقيق إنجاز علمي يتمثل في تصنيع مادة نانوية مخصصة لإصلاح الغضاريف في الفضاء لأول مرة، في خطوة تدعم التوجه نحو تصنيع أنسجة وعلاجات متقدمة تسهم في مبادرات زراعة الأعضاء.

ونُشرت نتائج البحث في مجلة نيتشر Nature -إحدى أبرز المجلات العلمية العالمية- وأظهرت النتائج دقة وجودة تصنيع المادة النانوية مقارنة بالتصنيع في بيئة الأرض، ما يعزز توظيف الفضاء بوصفه منصة بحثية لتطوير حلول طبية مبتكرة تخدم صحة الإنسان.

وفي هذا السياق، قالت ريانة برناوي: «تنفيذ التجربة في الفضاء أتاح تصنيع مادة نانوية متقدمة، وإنتاج بيانات موثوقة تدعم تطوير أبحاث علمية تسهم في تحسين حياة الإنسان وخدمة البشرية».

فيما أكّدت الوكالة أن هذه المخرجات العلمية تعكس الدور التكاملي بين العلماء ورواد الفضاء خلال المهمة، وأن هذه النتائج تمثل امتداداً لجهود المملكة في تعظيم العائد العلمي لرحلات الاستكشاف المأهولة، وتحويل مهمات الفضاء إلى منجزات علمية ذات أثر مستدام، بما ينسجم مع مستهدفات رؤية 2030.