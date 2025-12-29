There are many partners in the desire to contract during the winter with foreign players of significant stardom, and Al-Ahly deserves it.



Who, I wonder, determines that and who will be included in the departures if we assume that negotiations have begun.



Focus on "began" before your conclusions lead you to determine the departing and arriving players.



Al-Ahly needs, before we search for players, to get out of the Matias crisis, which Al-Ahly must find a radical solution for; the two-year predicament that has not yet started is much more important than searching for what distracts us from it.



Three years were enough, but extending it to five years is the uncalculated predicament, and I don't know now, after everyone has realized that it is a predicament, how we can get out of it.



The coach has shown his capabilities that he is not the kind of coach with whom Al-Ahly can win the league title, and that is why I advise you to convince his agent to help you get out of the two-year dilemma with minimal damage.



It is true that the absence of the CEO and the sports director after Ron Wylie was removed has given the coach and his team space to move and exploit the pressure of the spaces and the carefully arranged X position to pass the two years with a high financial amount that neither Jesus nor Inzaghi received, as some reports mentioned.



To be fair, I do not trust the reports, but I trust what I see before me from work that does not rise to what we aspire to confirm with the league title that flew away two years ago, and the third is on the way due to the weak capabilities of a coach who is defeated by smaller teams.



Captain Tarek Diab is a lover of Al-Ahly, and Mohammed Al-Suwailim is no less so, as well as Hussein Abdulghani; focus on what they say to know that Al-Ahly needs a coach greater than this young man who made his success with Mahrez and his colleagues and the Al-Ahly stands with two championships.



He lost to teams that are much smaller and less capable than to draw with Al-Ahly, and the reasons are weak capabilities.



If I were the decision-maker, I would have decided to part ways after the Pyramids match, but those who hold the decision see in him what we do not see, and this is a problem caused by too many guardians, and I did not say advisors.