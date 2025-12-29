يكثر شركاء الميول في المطالبة بالتعاقد في الشتوية مع لاعبين أجانب على قدر كبير من النجومية والأهلي يستحق.


من يا ترى يحدد ذلك ومن سيشملهم الرحيل إذا سلمنا أن المفاوضات بدأت.


ركزوا في بدأت قبل أن تذهب بكم استنتاجاتكم إلى تحديد الراحلين والقادمين.


الأهلي يحتاج قبل أن نبحث عن لاعبين إلى الخروج من أزمة ماتياس التي ينبغي أن يجد لها الأهلي حلا جذريا، فورطة العامين التي لم تبدأ أهم بكثير من البحث عن ما يشغلنا عنها.


ثلاثة أعوام كانت كافية، لكن أن تمددوها خمسة أعوام، فهذه هي الورطة غير المحسوبة، ولا أدري الآن بعد أن تيقن الكل أنها ورطة كيف نخرج منها.


المدرب بانت قدراته على أنه ليس بذلك المدرب الذي من الممكن أن يحقق معه الأهلي بطولة الدوري، ولهذا أنصحكم أن تقنعوا وكيل أعماله أن يساعدكم على الخروج من مأزق العامين بأقل الأضرار.


صحيح إن غياب الرئيس التنفيذي والمدير الرياضي بعد أن تم إبعاد رون ولي أعطى مساحة للمدرب وفريق عمله أن يتحركوا ويستغلوا ضغط المساحات وموقع إكس المرتب لها بعناية لتمرير العامين بمبلغ مالي عالٍ لم يحصل عليه خيسوس أو إنزاغي كما ذكرت بعض التقارير.


وللحق لا أثق في التقارير، لكنني أثق في ما آراه أمامي من عمل لا يرقى إلى ما نطمع له من تأكيد المؤكد ببطولة الدوري التي طارت قبل عامين والثالث في الطريق بسبب ضعف قدرات مدرب يهزمه صغار الفرق.


الكابتن طارق ذياب عاشق للأهلي ومحمد السويلم لا يقل عنه وكذلك حسين عبدالغني ركزوا في ما يقولون لتعرفوا أن الأهلي بحاجة إلى مدرب أكبر من هذا الشاب الذي صنع نجاحه محرز وزملاءه ومدرج الأهلي ببطولتين.


خسر من فرق أصغر وأقل بكثير من أن تتعادل مع الأهلي والأسباب ضعف قدرات.


لو كنت صاحب قرار لأتخذت قرار مغادرته بعد مباراة بيراميدز، لكن من يملكون القرار يرون فيه ما لانراه، وهذه مشكلة سببها كثر الأوصياء ولم أقل المستشارين.