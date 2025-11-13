Oman Air issued a statement clarifying that, like many airlines worldwide, it is facing challenges related to global supply chains, which has led to a temporary grounding of a limited number of its fleet's aircraft, resulting in minor adjustments to the schedules of some planned flights.

The statement explained that the company is working closely and directly with manufacturers to expedite the return of the affected aircraft to service, confirming that it has taken all necessary operational measures to mitigate the impact of these developments on guests. These measures include the immediate reorganization of passenger bookings onto alternative flights, as this is a standard procedure within the approved operational policies.