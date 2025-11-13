أصدر الطيران العُماني بياناً أوضح فيه أن شأنه شأن العديد من شركات الطيران عالميًا، يواجه تحديات مرتبطة بسلاسل الإمداد العالمية، ما أدى إلى توقف مؤقت لعدد محدود من طائرات أسطوله، وترتب على ذلك تنفيذ تعديلات محدودة على جداول بعض الرحلات المقررة.

وأوضح البيان أن الشركة تعمل بشكل وثيق ومباشر مع الشركات المصنّعة لتسريع عودة الطائرات المتأثرة إلى الخدمة، مؤكدة اتخاذها جميع التدابير التشغيلية اللازمة للحد من تأثير هذه المستجدات على الضيوف. وتشمل هذه الإجراءات إعادة تنظيم حجوزات المسافرين بصورة فورية على رحلات بديلة، باعتبار ذلك إجراءً اعتياديًا ضمن سياسات التشغيل المعتمدة.