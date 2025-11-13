أوضحت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء أن معدل التضخم السنوي لمؤشر أسعار المستهلك في المملكة العربية السعودية بلغ نسبة 2.2% خلال شهر أكتوبر 2025، مقارنة بنظيره من العام السابق (أكتوبر 2024)، في حين بلغ معدل التضخم على أساس شهري نسبة 0.3% مقارنةً بشهر سبتمبر 2025.
وفي السياق ذاته، بلغ معدل الرقم القياسي لأسعار الجملة في المملكة 2.9% خلال شهر أكتوبر 2025، مقارنةً بنظيره من عام 2024، في حين بلغ مؤشر أسعار الجملة على أساس شهري نسبة 0.5% في شهر أكتوبر 2025 مقارنةً بشهر سبتمبر 2025.
يُذكر أن مؤشر أسعار المستهلك (CPI) يعكس التغيرات في الأسعار التي يدفعها المستهلكون مقابل سلة ثابتة من السلع والخدمات تتكون من 582 عنصرًا، في حين أن مؤشر أسعار الجملة (WPI) يعكس تحركات أسعار السلع في مرحلة ما قبل البيع بالتجزئة لسلة ثابتة من السلع تتكون من 343 بندًا.
The General Authority for Statistics indicated that the annual inflation rate of the Consumer Price Index in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reached 2.2% in October 2025, compared to the same month of the previous year (October 2024), while the monthly inflation rate was 0.3% compared to September 2025.
In the same context, the wholesale price index in the Kingdom reached 2.9% in October 2025, compared to the same month in 2024, while the wholesale price index on a monthly basis was 0.5% in October 2025 compared to September 2025.
It is worth noting that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflects the changes in prices paid by consumers for a fixed basket of goods and services consisting of 582 items, while the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) reflects price movements of goods at the pre-retail stage for a fixed basket of goods consisting of 343 items.