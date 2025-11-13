أوضحت الهيئة العامة للإحصاء أن معدل التضخم السنوي لمؤشر أسعار المستهلك في المملكة العربية السعودية بلغ نسبة 2.2% خلال شهر أكتوبر 2025، مقارنة بنظيره من العام السابق (أكتوبر 2024)، في حين بلغ معدل التضخم على أساس شهري نسبة 0.3% مقارنةً بشهر سبتمبر 2025.

وفي السياق ذاته، بلغ معدل الرقم القياسي لأسعار الجملة في المملكة 2.9% خلال شهر أكتوبر 2025، مقارنةً بنظيره من عام 2024، في حين بلغ مؤشر أسعار الجملة على أساس شهري نسبة 0.5% في شهر أكتوبر 2025 مقارنةً بشهر سبتمبر 2025.

يُذكر أن مؤشر أسعار المستهلك (CPI) يعكس التغيرات في الأسعار التي يدفعها المستهلكون مقابل سلة ثابتة من السلع والخدمات تتكون من 582 عنصرًا، في حين أن مؤشر أسعار الجملة (WPI) يعكس تحركات أسعار السلع في مرحلة ما قبل البيع بالتجزئة لسلة ثابتة من السلع تتكون من 343 بندًا.