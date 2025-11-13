The General Authority for Statistics indicated that the annual inflation rate of the Consumer Price Index in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia reached 2.2% in October 2025, compared to the same month of the previous year (October 2024), while the monthly inflation rate was 0.3% compared to September 2025.

In the same context, the wholesale price index in the Kingdom reached 2.9% in October 2025, compared to the same month in 2024, while the wholesale price index on a monthly basis was 0.5% in October 2025 compared to September 2025.

It is worth noting that the Consumer Price Index (CPI) reflects the changes in prices paid by consumers for a fixed basket of goods and services consisting of 582 items, while the Wholesale Price Index (WPI) reflects price movements of goods at the pre-retail stage for a fixed basket of goods consisting of 343 items.