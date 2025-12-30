في أول رد إيراني على تهديدات الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب، قال علي شمخاني، كبير مستشاري المرشد الإيراني علي خامنئي، إن القدرات الصاروخية والدفاعية لبلاده «لا يمكن احتواؤها أو السماح بالمساس بها»، مؤكدًا أن أي اعتداء سيُقابل برد فوري وحاسم.


وكتب شمخاني، عبر منصة «إكس»، أن «أي عدوان سيواجه ردًا يفوق تصور مخططيه»، في رسالة حملت لهجة تصعيدية واضحة، ردًا على تصريحات ترامب التي لوّح فيها بإمكانية توجيه ضربات جديدة لإيران.

تهديد أمريكي متجدد


وكان الرئيس الأمريكي دونالد ترمب قد حذّر، الإثنين، من إعادة بناء البرنامج النووي الإيراني، مؤكدًا أن بلاده ستتحرك عسكريًا إذا ثبتت محاولات طهران استئناف أنشطتها النووية. وجاءت هذه التصريحات بالتزامن مع استقباله رئيس الوزراء الإسرائيلي بنيامين نتنياهو في مقر إقامته بمارالاغو في ولاية فلوريدا لإجراء محادثات موسعة.

النووي تحت المجهر


وشدد ترمب على أن القدرات النووية الإيرانية «دُمّرت بالكامل» جراء الضربات الأمريكية التي استهدفت مواقع تخصيب رئيسية في يونيو الماضي، منتقدًا طهران لعدم التوصل إلى اتفاق يوقف برنامجها النووي بشكل كامل قبل تلك الضربات.

قلق إسرائيلي
في المقابل، عبّر مسؤولون إسرائيليون عبر وسائل إعلام محلية عن مخاوفهم من إعادة إيران بناء مخزونها من الصواريخ بعيدة المدى القادرة على ضرب إسرائيل، معتبرين ذلك تهديدًا متصاعدًا للأمن الإقليمي.

رسالة من مارالاغو
وقال ترمب للصحفيين خلال لقائه نتنياهو: «أسمع الآن أن إيران تحاول البناء من جديد. إذا كانوا يفعلون ذلك، فسيتعين علينا ضربهم بقوة»، مضيفًا: «نأمل ألا يحدث ذلك، لكننا سنسقطهم إذا لزم الأمر».


من جانبها، أصرت إيران على أنها لا تخصب اليورانيوم في أي موقع داخل البلاد، مؤكدة انفتاحها على مفاوضات محتملة بشأن برنامجها النووي، رغم تصاعد التهديدات والتكهنات بإمكانية اتخاذ إجراء عسكري جديد ضدها.


وتشير التوقعات إلى أن ملف إيران النووي سيكون محورًا أساسيًا في مباحثات ترمب ونتنياهو، في ظل حديث متزايد عن خيارات عسكرية محتملة، بعد أشهر فقط من مواجهة استمرت 12 يومًا بين الجانبين، ما ينذر بمزيد من التوتر في المنطقة.