In the first Iranian response to the threats from U.S. President Donald Trump, Ali Shamkhani, the chief advisor to Iranian Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei, stated that his country's missile and defense capabilities "cannot be contained or allowed to be compromised," emphasizing that any aggression will be met with an immediate and decisive response.



Shamkhani wrote on the platform "X" that "any aggression will face a response beyond the imagination of its planners," in a message that carried a clear escalatory tone in response to Trump's remarks, in which he hinted at the possibility of launching new strikes against Iran.

Renewed American Threat



U.S. President Donald Trump warned on Monday against rebuilding the Iranian nuclear program, asserting that his country would take military action if attempts by Tehran to resume its nuclear activities were confirmed. These statements came as he hosted Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at his residence in Mar-a-Lago, Florida, for extensive talks.

Nuclear Under Scrutiny



Trump stressed that Iran's nuclear capabilities were "completely destroyed" due to American strikes targeting key enrichment sites last June, criticizing Tehran for failing to reach an agreement that would fully halt its nuclear program before those strikes.

Israeli Concerns

In contrast, Israeli officials expressed their concerns through local media about Iran rebuilding its stockpile of long-range missiles capable of striking Israel, considering this an escalating threat to regional security.

Message from Mar-a-Lago

Trump told reporters during his meeting with Netanyahu: "I am now hearing that Iran is trying to build again. If they are doing that, we will have to strike them hard," adding, "We hope that doesn't happen, but we will take them down if necessary."



For its part, Iran insisted that it is not enriching uranium at any site within the country, affirming its openness to potential negotiations regarding its nuclear program, despite the escalating threats and speculation about the possibility of new military action against it.



Expectations indicate that the Iranian nuclear file will be a central focus in the discussions between Trump and Netanyahu, amid increasing talk of potential military options, just months after a 12-day confrontation between the two sides, which heralds further tension in the region.