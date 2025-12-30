توفيت خالدة ضياء، أول امرأة تتولى منصب رئيسة وزراء بنغلاديش، اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن عمر ناهز 80 عاماً، بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، حسبما أعلن حزبها حزب بنغلاديش الوطني (BNP)، أنها فارقت الحياة في مستشفى إيفركير بالعاصمة دكا، إثر معاناتها من تليف الكبد المتقدم، والتهاب المفاصل، والسكري، ومشكلات في الصدر والقلب.

وكانت خالدة ضياء، المعروفة باسم «البيغوم المتحاربة» إلى جانب غريماتها السياسية الشيخة حسينة، قد شكلت معها ثنائياً هيمن على المشهد السياسي في بنغلاديش لعقود طويلة، حيث تبادلتا السلطة وسط تنافس مرير أدى إلى اضطرابات سياسية متكررة.

من هي خالدة ضياء؟

ولدت خالدة ضياء عام 1945 في منطقة ديناجبور، وكانت حياتها الأولى بعيدة عن السياسة، حيث ركزت على تربية ابنيها. تغير كل شيء بعد اغتيال زوجها، الرئيس ضياء الرحمن، في محاولة انقلاب عسكري فاشلة عام 1981.

تولت قيادة حزب بنغلاديش الوطني الذي أسسه زوجها، وتعهدت بتحقيق حلمه في «تحرير بنغلاديش من الفقر والتخلف الاقتصادي».

التحالف مع الشيخة حسينة

وفي عام 1990، تحالفت مؤقتاً مع الشيخة حسينة، ابنة مؤسس بنغلاديش الشيخ مجيب الرحمن، لقيادة انتفاضة شعبية أطاحت بالديكتاتور العسكري حسين محمد إرشاد، لكن هذا التحالف سرعان ما انهار، ليبدأ عصر «الإخوات المتحاربات» (Battling Begums)، حيث أصبح التنافس بينهما سمة أساسية للسياسة البنغلاديشية.

وفي انتخابات 1991، التي وصفت بأنها الأولى الحرة في البلاد، حققت خالدة فوزاً مفاجئاً بدعم من حزب الجماعة الإسلامية، لتصبح أول رئيسة وزراء للبلاد، والثانية في دولة إسلامية ذات أغلبية مسلمة بعد بينظير بوتو في باكستان.

إنجازات وجدل

وخلال ولايتها الأولى (1991 - 1996)، أعادت خالدة النظام البرلماني بدلاً من الرئاسي، مما جعل السلطة في يد رئيس الوزراء، ورفعت القيود على الاستثمار الأجنبي، وجعلت التعليم الابتدائي إلزامياً ومجانياً، وخسرت الانتخابات عام 1996 أمام حسينة، لكنها عادت بانتصار ساحق عام 2001، وانتهت ولايتها عام 2006 بانتخابات مثيرة للجدل، تلتها فترة حكم انتقالي مدعوم من الجيش.

السجن والإفراج والعودة

وفي 2018، حكم على خالدة ضياء وابنها طارق الرحمن بالسجن بتهم فساد متعلقة بسرقة تبرعات لصندوق يتيم، ووصفتها بأنها مؤامرة سياسية.

ونقلت إلى الإقامة الجبرية عام 2020 لأسباب إنسانية بسبب تدهور صحتها، ثم أفرج عنها تماماً في أغسطس 2024 بعد الانتفاضة الطلابية التي أطاحت بحسينة.

في أوائل 2025، برأت المحكمة العليا خالدة وابنها من قضايا الفساد، كما برئ طارق من تهمة الهجوم عام 2004، ثم سافرت خالدة إلى لندن للعلاج لأربعة أشهر قبل عودتها.

ورغم غيابها عن السلطة منذ 2006، حافظ حزبها على شعبية كبيرة، وكان مرشحاً للفوز في الانتخابات البرلمانية المقررة في فبراير المقبل.

عودة ابنها من الخارج

فيما عاد ابنها طارق الرحمن، الرئيس بالإنابة للحزب، من المنفى الذاتي الأسبوع الماضي، ويُنظر إليه كمرشح قوي لمنصب رئيس الوزراء.

ومنذ أغسطس 2024، تدير بنغلاديش حكومة انتقالية برئاسة محمد يونس، الحائز على جائزة نوبل للسلام.

وفاة خالدة ضياء

واليوم رحلت خالدة ضياء تاركة إرثاً معقداً من الإنجازات الديمقراطية والجدل السياسي، في بلد يبلغ تعداد سكانه نحو 175 مليون نسمة.