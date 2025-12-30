توفيت خالدة ضياء، أول امرأة تتولى منصب رئيسة وزراء بنغلاديش، اليوم (الثلاثاء) عن عمر ناهز 80 عاماً، بعد صراع طويل مع المرض، حسبما أعلن حزبها حزب بنغلاديش الوطني (BNP)، أنها فارقت الحياة في مستشفى إيفركير بالعاصمة دكا، إثر معاناتها من تليف الكبد المتقدم، والتهاب المفاصل، والسكري، ومشكلات في الصدر والقلب.
وكانت خالدة ضياء، المعروفة باسم «البيغوم المتحاربة» إلى جانب غريماتها السياسية الشيخة حسينة، قد شكلت معها ثنائياً هيمن على المشهد السياسي في بنغلاديش لعقود طويلة، حيث تبادلتا السلطة وسط تنافس مرير أدى إلى اضطرابات سياسية متكررة.
من هي خالدة ضياء؟
ولدت خالدة ضياء عام 1945 في منطقة ديناجبور، وكانت حياتها الأولى بعيدة عن السياسة، حيث ركزت على تربية ابنيها. تغير كل شيء بعد اغتيال زوجها، الرئيس ضياء الرحمن، في محاولة انقلاب عسكري فاشلة عام 1981.
تولت قيادة حزب بنغلاديش الوطني الذي أسسه زوجها، وتعهدت بتحقيق حلمه في «تحرير بنغلاديش من الفقر والتخلف الاقتصادي».
التحالف مع الشيخة حسينة
وفي عام 1990، تحالفت مؤقتاً مع الشيخة حسينة، ابنة مؤسس بنغلاديش الشيخ مجيب الرحمن، لقيادة انتفاضة شعبية أطاحت بالديكتاتور العسكري حسين محمد إرشاد، لكن هذا التحالف سرعان ما انهار، ليبدأ عصر «الإخوات المتحاربات» (Battling Begums)، حيث أصبح التنافس بينهما سمة أساسية للسياسة البنغلاديشية.
وفي انتخابات 1991، التي وصفت بأنها الأولى الحرة في البلاد، حققت خالدة فوزاً مفاجئاً بدعم من حزب الجماعة الإسلامية، لتصبح أول رئيسة وزراء للبلاد، والثانية في دولة إسلامية ذات أغلبية مسلمة بعد بينظير بوتو في باكستان.
إنجازات وجدل
وخلال ولايتها الأولى (1991 - 1996)، أعادت خالدة النظام البرلماني بدلاً من الرئاسي، مما جعل السلطة في يد رئيس الوزراء، ورفعت القيود على الاستثمار الأجنبي، وجعلت التعليم الابتدائي إلزامياً ومجانياً، وخسرت الانتخابات عام 1996 أمام حسينة، لكنها عادت بانتصار ساحق عام 2001، وانتهت ولايتها عام 2006 بانتخابات مثيرة للجدل، تلتها فترة حكم انتقالي مدعوم من الجيش.
السجن والإفراج والعودة
وفي 2018، حكم على خالدة ضياء وابنها طارق الرحمن بالسجن بتهم فساد متعلقة بسرقة تبرعات لصندوق يتيم، ووصفتها بأنها مؤامرة سياسية.
ونقلت إلى الإقامة الجبرية عام 2020 لأسباب إنسانية بسبب تدهور صحتها، ثم أفرج عنها تماماً في أغسطس 2024 بعد الانتفاضة الطلابية التي أطاحت بحسينة.
في أوائل 2025، برأت المحكمة العليا خالدة وابنها من قضايا الفساد، كما برئ طارق من تهمة الهجوم عام 2004، ثم سافرت خالدة إلى لندن للعلاج لأربعة أشهر قبل عودتها.
ورغم غيابها عن السلطة منذ 2006، حافظ حزبها على شعبية كبيرة، وكان مرشحاً للفوز في الانتخابات البرلمانية المقررة في فبراير المقبل.
عودة ابنها من الخارج
فيما عاد ابنها طارق الرحمن، الرئيس بالإنابة للحزب، من المنفى الذاتي الأسبوع الماضي، ويُنظر إليه كمرشح قوي لمنصب رئيس الوزراء.
ومنذ أغسطس 2024، تدير بنغلاديش حكومة انتقالية برئاسة محمد يونس، الحائز على جائزة نوبل للسلام.
وفاة خالدة ضياء
واليوم رحلت خالدة ضياء تاركة إرثاً معقداً من الإنجازات الديمقراطية والجدل السياسي، في بلد يبلغ تعداد سكانه نحو 175 مليون نسمة.
Khaleda Zia, the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, passed away today (Tuesday) at the age of nearly 80, after a long battle with illness, as announced by her party, the Bangladesh National Party (BNP). She died at Evercare Hospital in the capital Dhaka, suffering from advanced liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and heart and chest problems.
Khaleda Zia, known as the "Battling Begum" alongside her political rival Sheikh Hasina, formed a duo that dominated the political scene in Bangladesh for decades, exchanging power amid fierce competition that led to repeated political turmoil.
Who is Khaleda Zia?
Khaleda Zia was born in 1945 in the Dinajpur district, and her early life was far from politics, as she focused on raising her two sons. Everything changed after the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, in a failed military coup in 1981.
She took over the leadership of the Bangladesh National Party, which her husband founded, and pledged to realize his dream of "liberating Bangladesh from poverty and economic backwardness."
Alliance with Sheikh Hasina
In 1990, she temporarily allied with Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to lead a popular uprising that ousted the military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad, but this alliance soon collapsed, marking the beginning of the era of the "Battling Begums," where the rivalry between them became a defining feature of Bangladeshi politics.
In the 1991 elections, described as the first free elections in the country, Khaleda achieved a surprising victory with the support of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, becoming the first female Prime Minister of the country and the second in a Muslim-majority state after Benazir Bhutto in Pakistan.
Achievements and Controversy
During her first term (1991 - 1996), Khaleda restored the parliamentary system instead of the presidential one, placing power in the hands of the Prime Minister, lifted restrictions on foreign investment, and made primary education mandatory and free. She lost the 1996 elections to Hasina but returned with a landslide victory in 2001, and her term ended in 2006 with controversial elections, followed by a military-backed transitional government.
Imprisonment, Release, and Return
In 2018, Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman were sentenced to prison on corruption charges related to the embezzlement of donations for an orphanage fund, which she described as a political conspiracy.
She was placed under house arrest in 2020 for humanitarian reasons due to her deteriorating health, and was fully released in August 2024 following a student uprising that ousted Hasina.
In early 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted Khaleda and her son of corruption charges, and Tarique was also acquitted of a 2004 attack charge. Khaleda then traveled to London for four months for treatment before returning.
Despite her absence from power since 2006, her party maintained significant popularity and was a contender for victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for February.
Return of Her Son from Abroad
Her son Tarique Rahman, the party's acting president, returned from self-imposed exile last week and is seen as a strong candidate for the position of Prime Minister.
Since August 2024, Bangladesh has been governed by a transitional government led by Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.
The Death of Khaleda Zia
Today, Khaleda Zia passed away, leaving behind a complex legacy of democratic achievements and political controversy in a country with a population of about 175 million.