Khaleda Zia, the first woman to serve as Prime Minister of Bangladesh, passed away today (Tuesday) at the age of nearly 80, after a long battle with illness, as announced by her party, the Bangladesh National Party (BNP). She died at Evercare Hospital in the capital Dhaka, suffering from advanced liver cirrhosis, arthritis, diabetes, and heart and chest problems.

Khaleda Zia, known as the "Battling Begum" alongside her political rival Sheikh Hasina, formed a duo that dominated the political scene in Bangladesh for decades, exchanging power amid fierce competition that led to repeated political turmoil.

Who is Khaleda Zia?

Khaleda Zia was born in 1945 in the Dinajpur district, and her early life was far from politics, as she focused on raising her two sons. Everything changed after the assassination of her husband, President Ziaur Rahman, in a failed military coup in 1981.

She took over the leadership of the Bangladesh National Party, which her husband founded, and pledged to realize his dream of "liberating Bangladesh from poverty and economic backwardness."

Alliance with Sheikh Hasina

In 1990, she temporarily allied with Sheikh Hasina, the daughter of Bangladesh's founder Sheikh Mujibur Rahman, to lead a popular uprising that ousted the military dictator Hussain Muhammad Ershad, but this alliance soon collapsed, marking the beginning of the era of the "Battling Begums," where the rivalry between them became a defining feature of Bangladeshi politics.

In the 1991 elections, described as the first free elections in the country, Khaleda achieved a surprising victory with the support of the Jamaat-e-Islami party, becoming the first female Prime Minister of the country and the second in a Muslim-majority state after Benazir Bhutto in Pakistan.

Achievements and Controversy

During her first term (1991 - 1996), Khaleda restored the parliamentary system instead of the presidential one, placing power in the hands of the Prime Minister, lifted restrictions on foreign investment, and made primary education mandatory and free. She lost the 1996 elections to Hasina but returned with a landslide victory in 2001, and her term ended in 2006 with controversial elections, followed by a military-backed transitional government.

Imprisonment, Release, and Return

In 2018, Khaleda Zia and her son Tarique Rahman were sentenced to prison on corruption charges related to the embezzlement of donations for an orphanage fund, which she described as a political conspiracy.

She was placed under house arrest in 2020 for humanitarian reasons due to her deteriorating health, and was fully released in August 2024 following a student uprising that ousted Hasina.

In early 2025, the Supreme Court acquitted Khaleda and her son of corruption charges, and Tarique was also acquitted of a 2004 attack charge. Khaleda then traveled to London for four months for treatment before returning.

Despite her absence from power since 2006, her party maintained significant popularity and was a contender for victory in the upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for February.

Return of Her Son from Abroad

Her son Tarique Rahman, the party's acting president, returned from self-imposed exile last week and is seen as a strong candidate for the position of Prime Minister.

Since August 2024, Bangladesh has been governed by a transitional government led by Muhammad Yunus, the Nobel Peace Prize laureate.

The Death of Khaleda Zia

Today, Khaleda Zia passed away, leaving behind a complex legacy of democratic achievements and political controversy in a country with a population of about 175 million.