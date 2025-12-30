أكدت الأمم المتحدة في اليمن اليوم (الثلاثاء) مسارا جديدا لحركة موظفيها ومن وإلى مأرب، مؤكدة أنه وبفضل دعم المملكة العربية السعودية أصبحت الأمم المتحدة ولأول مرة قادرة على استخدام مسار جديد لحركة موظفيها من وإلى مأرب عبر منفذ الوديعة.


وأوضحت الأمم المتحدة في بيان، حصلت «عكاظ» نسخة منه، أن هذا المسار يُسهم في استمرار المساعدات الإنسانية في محافظة مأرب.


وأعرب المنسق المقيم ومنسق الشؤون الإنسانية للأمم المتحدة في اليمن، جوليان هارنيس، عن تقديره للدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في هذا الصدد، مؤكداً أن هذا المسار الجديد سيوفر وصولًا آمناً ودون عوائق من وإلى مأرب..


وقال هارنيس: «إن هذا الدعم من المملكة العربية السعودية له دور أساسي في استدامة المساعدات الإنسانية التي تقدمها الأمم المتحدة لملايين الأشخاص في المحافظة».


وتستضيف محافظة مأرب في اليمن أكثر من مليوني نازح، مما يخلق احتياجات إنسانية هائلة.


ويُعتبر استمرار وجود الأمم المتحدة فيها أمراً حيوياً وبالغ الأهمية لتلبية هذه الاحتياجات.


وكانت الأمم المتحدة أعلنت وصول 774 أسرة، تضم 5,418 شخصاً، إلى مأرب الأسبوع الماضي فارين من التصعيد الذي تشهد محافظة حضرموت.


وأشار التقرير إلى أن الجهات الإنسانية العاملة في مأرب سارعت إلى الاستجابة للاحتياجات الطارئة للأسر الوافدة حديثاً، حيث قدمت آلية الاستجابة السريعة مساعدات فورية منقذة للحياة في مركز المحافظة ومديرية الوادي، فيما دعمت كتلة الأمن الغذائي والزراعة مئات الأسر عبر توفير 200 سلة غذائية إضافية لتخفيف حدة الاحتياجات المتزايدة.