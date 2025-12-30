The United Nations in Yemen confirmed today (Tuesday) a new route for the movement of its staff to and from Marib, stating that thanks to the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Nations is for the first time able to use a new route for the movement of its staff to and from Marib via the Al-Wadiah crossing.



The United Nations clarified in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by "Okaz," that this route contributes to the continuation of humanitarian assistance in Marib Governorate.



The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Julian Harnis, expressed his appreciation for the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this regard, confirming that this new route will provide safe and unobstructed access to and from Marib.



Harnis stated: "This support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a fundamental role in sustaining the humanitarian assistance provided by the United Nations to millions of people in the governorate."



Marib Governorate in Yemen hosts more than two million displaced persons, creating enormous humanitarian needs.



The continued presence of the United Nations there is vital and extremely important to meet these needs.



Last week, the United Nations announced the arrival of 774 families, comprising 5,418 individuals, to Marib, fleeing the escalation in Hadhramaut Governorate.



The report indicated that humanitarian actors working in Marib rushed to respond to the urgent needs of the newly arrived families, as the rapid response mechanism provided immediate life-saving assistance in the center of the governorate and the Wadi district, while the food security and agriculture cluster supported hundreds of families by providing an additional 200 food baskets to alleviate the increasing needs.