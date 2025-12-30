أكدت الأمم المتحدة في اليمن اليوم (الثلاثاء) مسارا جديدا لحركة موظفيها ومن وإلى مأرب، مؤكدة أنه وبفضل دعم المملكة العربية السعودية أصبحت الأمم المتحدة ولأول مرة قادرة على استخدام مسار جديد لحركة موظفيها من وإلى مأرب عبر منفذ الوديعة.
وأوضحت الأمم المتحدة في بيان، حصلت «عكاظ» نسخة منه، أن هذا المسار يُسهم في استمرار المساعدات الإنسانية في محافظة مأرب.
وأعرب المنسق المقيم ومنسق الشؤون الإنسانية للأمم المتحدة في اليمن، جوليان هارنيس، عن تقديره للدور المحوري الذي تضطلع به المملكة العربية السعودية في هذا الصدد، مؤكداً أن هذا المسار الجديد سيوفر وصولًا آمناً ودون عوائق من وإلى مأرب..
وقال هارنيس: «إن هذا الدعم من المملكة العربية السعودية له دور أساسي في استدامة المساعدات الإنسانية التي تقدمها الأمم المتحدة لملايين الأشخاص في المحافظة».
وتستضيف محافظة مأرب في اليمن أكثر من مليوني نازح، مما يخلق احتياجات إنسانية هائلة.
ويُعتبر استمرار وجود الأمم المتحدة فيها أمراً حيوياً وبالغ الأهمية لتلبية هذه الاحتياجات.
وكانت الأمم المتحدة أعلنت وصول 774 أسرة، تضم 5,418 شخصاً، إلى مأرب الأسبوع الماضي فارين من التصعيد الذي تشهد محافظة حضرموت.
وأشار التقرير إلى أن الجهات الإنسانية العاملة في مأرب سارعت إلى الاستجابة للاحتياجات الطارئة للأسر الوافدة حديثاً، حيث قدمت آلية الاستجابة السريعة مساعدات فورية منقذة للحياة في مركز المحافظة ومديرية الوادي، فيما دعمت كتلة الأمن الغذائي والزراعة مئات الأسر عبر توفير 200 سلة غذائية إضافية لتخفيف حدة الاحتياجات المتزايدة.
The United Nations in Yemen confirmed today (Tuesday) a new route for the movement of its staff to and from Marib, stating that thanks to the support of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, the United Nations is for the first time able to use a new route for the movement of its staff to and from Marib via the Al-Wadiah crossing.
The United Nations clarified in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by "Okaz," that this route contributes to the continuation of humanitarian assistance in Marib Governorate.
The UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Yemen, Julian Harnis, expressed his appreciation for the pivotal role played by the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in this regard, confirming that this new route will provide safe and unobstructed access to and from Marib.
Harnis stated: "This support from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia plays a fundamental role in sustaining the humanitarian assistance provided by the United Nations to millions of people in the governorate."
Marib Governorate in Yemen hosts more than two million displaced persons, creating enormous humanitarian needs.
The continued presence of the United Nations there is vital and extremely important to meet these needs.
Last week, the United Nations announced the arrival of 774 families, comprising 5,418 individuals, to Marib, fleeing the escalation in Hadhramaut Governorate.
The report indicated that humanitarian actors working in Marib rushed to respond to the urgent needs of the newly arrived families, as the rapid response mechanism provided immediate life-saving assistance in the center of the governorate and the Wadi district, while the food security and agriculture cluster supported hundreds of families by providing an additional 200 food baskets to alleviate the increasing needs.