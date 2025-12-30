The Al-Qadisiyah team achieved a remarkable accomplishment in the Kingdom's qualifying championship for taekwondo for the youth and adult categories, which concluded its competitions in the Taif province, after winning 9 diverse medals: 3 gold medals, 3 silver medals, and 3 bronze medals.



The medals were won by players: Riyad Hamdi, Abdullah Al-Qarni, and Ahmed Al-Khawahir, who were awarded the gold medals, while Moayed Al-Mousa, Osama Al-Anani, and Hussein Al-Saud received the silver medals. The bronze medals were achieved by Ali Mashkhees, Mohammed Bou-Saleh, and Mustafa Al-Khawahir.



The results of the championship led to the qualification of both the youth and adult categories to the Super Championship, in addition to the Al-Qadisiyah team securing the second place trophy in the overall ranking for the adult category, in an achievement that reflects the technical and administrative efforts within the team.



Hassan Al-Fakih, the manager of the Al-Qadisiyah taekwondo team, confirmed that this achievement is the result of significant efforts made by the players and the technical and administrative staff, pointing out that the positive results reflect the players' commitment and high spirit throughout the championship.