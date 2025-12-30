حقق فريق القادسية إنجازاً مميزاً في بطولة المملكة التأهيلية للتايكوندو لفئتي الشباب والكبار، التي اختتمت منافساتها في محافظة الطائف، بعدما حصد 9 ميداليات متنوعة بواقع 3 ميداليات ذهبية، و3 ميداليات فضية، و3 ميداليات برونزية.


وجاءت الميداليات عن طريق اللاعبين: رياض حمدي، وعبدالله القرني، وأحمد الخواهر الذين توجوا بالميداليات الذهبية، فيما نال كل من: مؤيد الموسى، وأسامة العنعوني، وحسين السعود الميداليات الفضية، وحقق الميداليات البرونزية كل من: علي مشخيص، ومحمد بوصالح، ومصطفى الخواهر.


وأسفرت نتائج البطولة عن تأهل فئتي الشباب والكبار إلى بطولة السوبر، إضافة إلى تحقيق فريق القادسية كأس المركز الثاني في الترتيب العام لفئة الكبار، في إنجاز يعكس العمل الفني والإداري داخل الفريق.


وأكد مدير فريق القادسية للتايكوندو حسن الفكيه أن هذا الإنجاز يُعد ثمرة لجهود كبيرة بُذلت من اللاعبين والجهازين الفني والإداري، مشيراً إلى أن النتائج الإيجابية تعكس التزام اللاعبين وروحهم العالية داخل البطولة.